ASBK 2022
The Bend finale – Dunlop SS300 Champion Crowned
Cameron Dunker secured the 2022 Australian 300 Supersport Championship today at The Bend in South Australia.
The 14-year-old played it safe in the first race of the weekend to score a podium in the knowledge that was enough to win the championship with two races still remaining.
Cameron Dunker – 2022 Dunlop Supersport 300 Champion
“Feels awesome, just to get the pressure off my shoulders and the next two races I can just go out and have fun, not have to worry about championship.
“Instead of trying to go out in the group in practice and qualifying, I’ve been going out by myself at race pace and seeing what we can do.
“That last lap was one of the scariest laps of my life I’d say, I was just trying to hang on to it, and seemed to have a big moment, I thought about going for the win, in the last corner, but I just played it safe and bought home the championship.”
Dunker is another of the current crop of young kids coming from dirt track into road racing and might also clinch the YMF R3 Cup here in South Australia tomorrow if things go his way. Dunker has been named as a reserve rider in the 2023 Asia Talent Cup so fingers crossed he gets a call up.
2022 ASBK Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|Total
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|1
|18
|317
|2
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|13
|252
|3
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|16
|234
|4
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha
|17
|233
|5
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|20
|227
|6
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|25
|206
|7
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|10
|183
|8
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|15
|176
|9
|James JACOBS
|Kawasaki
|159
|10
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Kawasaki
|137
|11
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|4
|122
|12
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|11
|87
|13
|Marianos NIKOLIS
|Yamaha
|81
|14
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|14
|74
|15
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|6
|59
|16
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|55
|17
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha
|51
|18
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha
|48
|19
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki
|43
|20
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha
|42
|21
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|39
|22
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|12
|38
|23
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha
|37
|24
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha
|37
|25
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha
|35
|26
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|35
|27
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha
|34
|28
|Jayden MARTIN
|Yamaha
|34
|29
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|29
|30
|Zac JOHNSON
|Kawasaki
|26
|31
|Tristan VERCOE
|Kawasaki
|26
|32
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki
|26
|33
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki
|9
|22
|34
|Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES
|Kawasaki
|18
|35
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha
|16
|36
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki
|13
|37
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki
|11
|38
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha
|8
|8
|39
|Jordan WHITE
|Kawasaki
|7
|7
|40
|Mark ORGAN
|Kawasaki
|6
|41
|Steve DOUGHERTY
|Yamaha
|6
|42
|Joshua NEWMAN
|KTM
|5
|5
|43
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki
|5
|44
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha
|4
The Bend ASBK Schedule
|Sunday 27th November
|8.00
|8.05
|Supersport 300 & R3 Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|8.15
|8.20
|Supersport
|WUP
|5 mins
|8.30
|8.35
|bLU cRU
|WUP
|5 mins
|8.40
|8.50
|Superbike
|WUP
|10 mins
|9.00
|9.05
|Superbike Masters
|WUP
|5 mins
|9.15
|9.35
|R3 Cup
|6 Laps
|9.45
|10.15
|Supersport
|R1
|9 Laps
|10.25
|10.45
|bLU cRU
|R2
|5 Laps
|10.55
|11.35
|Superbike
|R1
|11 Laps
|11.45
|12.05
|Supersport 300
|R2
|7 Laps
|12.15
|12.35
|Superbike Masters
|R2
|5 Laps
|12.35
|13.05
|Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk & Drag Bike Demo
|30 mins
|13.05
|13.25
|Supersport 300
|R3
|7 Laps
|13.35
|14.05
|Supersport
|R2
|9 Laps
|14.15
|14.35
|bLU cRU
|R3
|5 Laps
|14.45
|15.25
|Superbike
|R2
|11 Laps
|15.35
|15.55
|R3 Cup
|R3
|6 Laps
|16.05
|16.25
|Superbike Masters
|R3
|5 Laps
|16.35
|16.55
|Sidecars
|R3
|5 Laps