ASBK 2022

The Bend finale – Dunlop SS300 Champion Crowned

Cameron Dunker secured the 2022 Australian 300 Supersport Championship today at The Bend in South Australia.

The 14-year-old played it safe in the first race of the weekend to score a podium in the knowledge that was enough to win the championship with two races still remaining.

Cameron Dunker – 2022 Dunlop Supersport 300 Champion

“Feels awesome, just to get the pressure off my shoulders and the next two races I can just go out and have fun, not have to worry about championship.

“Instead of trying to go out in the group in practice and qualifying, I’ve been going out by myself at race pace and seeing what we can do.

“That last lap was one of the scariest laps of my life I’d say, I was just trying to hang on to it, and seemed to have a big moment, I thought about going for the win, in the last corner, but I just played it safe and bought home the championship.”

Dunker is another of the current crop of young kids coming from dirt track into road racing and might also clinch the YMF R3 Cup here in South Australia tomorrow if things go his way. Dunker has been named as a reserve rider in the 2023 Asia Talent Cup so fingers crossed he gets a call up.

2022 ASBK Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 Total 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 1 18 317 2 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 13 252 3 Henry SNELL Yamaha 16 234 4 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha 17 233 5 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 20 227 6 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 25 206 7 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 10 183 8 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 15 176 9 James JACOBS Kawasaki 159 10 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki 137 11 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 4 122 12 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 11 87 13 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha 81 14 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha 14 74 15 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha 6 59 16 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 55 17 Jamie PORT Yamaha 51 18 Cameron RENDE Yamaha 48 19 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki 43 20 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha 42 21 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 39 22 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 12 38 23 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha 37 24 Clay CLEGG Yamaha 37 25 Liam WATERS Yamaha 35 26 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 35 27 Laura BROWN Yamaha 34 28 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha 34 29 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 29 30 Zac JOHNSON Kawasaki 26 31 Tristan VERCOE Kawasaki 26 32 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki 26 33 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki 9 22 34 Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES Kawasaki 18 35 Levi RUSSO Yamaha 16 36 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki 13 37 Daley MILLS Kawasaki 11 38 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha 8 8 39 Jordan WHITE Kawasaki 7 7 40 Mark ORGAN Kawasaki 6 41 Steve DOUGHERTY Yamaha 6 42 Joshua NEWMAN KTM 5 5 43 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki 5 44 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 4

The Bend ASBK Schedule