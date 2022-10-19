2023 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup

11 young Aussies contested the Selection Event for the 2023 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup this week over two days at the Sepang International Circuit’s go-kart track.

The 11 Aussie youngsters combined in a field of 61 hopefuls showing off their skills for the chance to join the 2023 grid.

The riders went out for two sessions each, with the first session set at 12 minutes of track time and the second 10 minutes.

41 riders were then chosen to continue the selection process and did a further eight-minute session.

For the final session, there were 24 riders remaining with a shot at joining the grid, and they did another 10-minute session.

At the conclusion of the final session, the list of nine riders selected to join the grid full time, as well as the six reserve riders for 2023, were confirmed.

The permanent riders hail from Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Thailand with Levi Russo the sole Aussie confirmed to join the grid and he, along with the eight others, will join the riders who will remain in the Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup from the class of 2022.

The six reserves hail from Australia, India, Indonesia, Japan and Malaysia and here the Australian representative selected was Cam Dunker.

This weekend as the 2022 ATC enjoys its penultimate round of competition at Sepang alongside MotoGP.