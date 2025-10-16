CFMOTO 675 NK Review

The new model onslaught continues unabated from CFMoto and this one has a bit of an attitude! CFMoto’s first three-cylinder engine finds its way into two new sister models. The 675 NK, which is reviewed here, and its full-faired sportier sibling the 675 SR-R. And while I admit I was a bit ‘oh is that all’ when I looked at the peak power output of the new triple, this is once again a case where stats can be misleading.

Sure, peak power makes for a flashy headline. But it’s often only right at the very top end. The key stat here is actually torque. Usable, real-world, grunt. Mid-range. And the little NK has a torque figure that’s a smidgen higher than the old Triumph 675 engine at 70 Nm… So, plenty.

So knowing that it’s actually got a pretty decent amount of hump, let’s step back for a second and see what we’re looking at here. We’ll come back to the engine in more detail later.

The new NK signals yet another step forward for the brand. It’s an aggressive-looking naked bike, continuing the evolution of quite nicely styled SR and NK models. Has solid road manners, is comfortable, well-specced and more than well-priced.

Specifically, we’re talking:

A new 675 cc triple that makes 94 hp (70 kw) at 11,000 rpm.

More importantly, it pumps out a solid 70 Nm at just over 8,000 rpm.

Bosch fuelling and ABS.

Quality KYB suspension at both ends.

A 15 L tank that will take you around 250 kilometres.

And a nice new chassis that brings it all home at a wet weight of 189 kg.

CFMoto Styling really is starting to mature nicely.

I really like the styling direction of some of the CFMoto bikes. The latest SR, NK, and MTX models, in particular, are really starting to form a solid brand identity that is stylish, unique, and distinct. Kudos to them for obviously focussing hard on that side of things.

There are some really nice details and lines on the NK, as well as some other.. Quirks. The front disc cooling ducts? Are they really needed on a streetbike? I’ll let you decide.

CFMoto didn’t get it all right, though. There’s also a little ‘bowl’ under the ignition that is a water trap that caught my attention. It may end up with moisture in your ignition barrel if you’ve parked your bike on a solid rainy day. I’d be looking to drill a drainage hole there if I owned one. They’re not the only ones to do it. I’ve noticed the same thing on my other new personal steed…

The 675 NK comes nicely appointed, with Quickshifter and Tyre Pressure Monitoring as standard (though no Cruise Control or heated grips if you’re wondering). The bike has a tasty five-inch TFT dash too. Though I found the layout a little busy and some of the smaller text a little hard for my ‘it’s almost time to wear my glasses to read the dash’ peepers.

Bucking the trend on the electronics front, there are no ride modes as such (cable-operated throttle is the cause there), though it does have adjustable traction control and ABS for fine-tuning if you so desire. And honestly – that suits me just fine.

I rarely switch between modes other than if I want TC off, or want a more off-road friendly throttle map if I’m on an Adventure bike. The TC is easily cycled through two settings or off completely, via a button on the front of the left switchblock. Winning.

Sharp handling, but comfortable.

Quite a comfortable bike when you throw the leg over, aided by the nice low 810 mm seat height (with options for 15 mm shorter or taller seats too). Easy reach, surprisingly comfy seat, nice and thin between your knees. On the road, it has a steering angle that’s probably a little steeper than I expected, but once you adjust to it, it’s quite the urban warrior. Nimble and flickable without being flighty.

The suspenders at both ends are taken care of by nicely specced KYB units. 41 mm upside down forks up front are adjustable for compression and rebound, while a fully adjustable shock out back adds pre-load adjustment to the mix as well as ‘comp and rebound.

I found the base settings were ‘close enough’ for me, so I didn’t deem it necessary to adjust them during the couple of weeks I had the bike. Good smaller bump sensitivity with plenty of feel, while having good enough control on the bigger hits that we get from potholes and hard edge lips on metal grates and those metal speed arresters that councils seem to be liking more and more instead of speed bumps.

It comes with CST tyres from the factory, and while I think they’re okay when warmed up, they have been known to slide when a bit cooler… Be sure to give them time and make sure they’re up to temp before leaning on them hard.

That sweet triple-cylinder engine shows a lot of promise.

I put more than a thousand kilometres on the test bike, and although it was a little raw when I first picked it up, I found the bike bedded in nicely with more kilometres. And bearing in mind that this is the first iteration of their new engine format, I’d be confident in thinking there will be more performance to come in future iterations for those inclined.

That said, the bike pulls smoothly from right down low, and once in the mid-range, it’s a solid performer. Real world? Having a slightly less extreme bore-to-stroke ratio compared to some other triples results in this engine being better suited to everyday usage, as opposed to being a track weapon. And the NK is arguably better for it. Use the fat torque curve.

The 675 NK doesn’t mind a sip of the good stuff, though. I was seeing consumption high into the fives in terms of litres per 100 km, just on regular commuting duties. And my commute involves a fair amount of highway work. I didn’t pay attention to the usage when I was really getting up it, but suspect it might have been a wee bit more. Maybe plan for 200 km range on spirited rides…

And a word of warning for owners – keep an eye out for the fuel warning light. It’s really easy to miss. I can confirm that you can get the last couple of kilometres to the servo from the old ‘wriggle the bike from side to side to make sure you get all of the available fuel’ technique. How close to empty was I? Let’s just say that I managed to put 16 litres in at the pump. In a 15 litre tank… Must have had about three drips left…

The biggest and most pleasant surprise for me was probably the exhaust note. Surprisingly gruff and growly for a stock set-up, I thoroughly endorse it. I’m not actually sure how they managed to get it past the fun stoppers, to be honest. Literally music to my ears – it really does add to the excitement.

Brakes are good, Juans.

No issues with the stoppers. The J.Juan four-piston callipers on the front bite down on twin 300 mm discs and do so with plenty of feel and power. They’re matched to a single piston 240 mm rear setup that worked a treat around town and for that little extra control and stability at times. Great feel from the lever. J.Juan are a Spanish company that was acquired by Brembo and have production facilities in both Spain and China. They work just fine.

Niggles?

The fuelling isn’t as smooth or ‘connected’ as it could be – most noticeable when riding the 675 NK less aggressively. On-off throttle can be a little toey at times, at small throttle openings, most noticeable when you’re in traffic and keeping pace with others.

It’s not as snatchy as some other, earlier CFMotos have been at launch in the past, but it could be refined a little more. Based on their history of releasing updated maps quite quickly post-launch, I’d be pretty confident that this will be sorted soon. These are generally easily done via an update on their CFMoto Ride app.

What the bike responds to really well is giving it some. This is an engine and fuelling setup that likes to be ridden aggressively. And after putting some decent seat time in, I found myself doing just that. And enjoying it all the more. The 675 NK loves being spanked.

The quick-shifter, which is only for up-shifts, isn’t the smoothest of units I’ve ever sampled, especially on anything less than half throttle. The 1-2 shift in particular can be fairly brutal. In amongst traffic and at part revs, it’s best to employ a dab of clutch to help smooth things along.

To put both of the fuelling and quick-shifter smoothness issues in perspective, they’re probably no worse than a certain German brand’s bike I tested not long ago that was more than three times the price. So… let’s keep some perspective. It’s not perfect. But neither is it a show stopper.

That CFMoto Ride app mentioned earlier is moving to a subscription model, which according to the interwebs, has caused some folks to get their panties in a bunch. Note that the app is free for two years with your purchase in Australia. I’m told the yearly subscription will cost “about $50 USD” after two years.

Realistically, by that time, I’d expect most map updates to be delivered (which you can install for free via the app). The app does enable control of GPS and Nav (though I found the nav integration a little clunky) as well as other features, including GPS location if your bike is stolen, so you can make the call at that time if the subscription is worth it. Music and mobile call integration remains free.

Final Thoughts.

These are a pretty compelling proposition, all things considered. Ultimately, the clutch and quick-shifter smoothness mentioned earlier are easily forgiven at the price point and you learn to ride around them regardless. I also have no doubt that, based on past behaviour, CFMoto will drop some map updates and that will improve pretty soon.

The CFMoto 675 NK is available in Tundra Grey or Glacier White (as shown here) for just under $11,000, which is a stonkingly good buy, no matter how you look at it.

Wonder when I can get my mitts on the SR variant…?

CFMOTO NK 675 Hits

Terrific value, first and foremost.

Super easy to jump on and ride, nice package overall.

Lovely little torquey triple with an awesome exhaust growl.

Good on the peepers too.

CFMOTO NK 675 Misses

Fuelling is not as smooth as it could be.

Neither is the quickshifter (but both can be adapted to).

Doesn’t mind a drink, and the fuel warning light could be more obvious.

CFMOTO 675 NK Specifications

Specficiations Engine Type Three-cylinder, inline four-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC Capacity 675 cc Bore & Stroke 72 x 55.2 mm Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Fuel System BOSCH EFI Maximum Power 70 kW at 11,000 rpm Maximum Torque 70 Nm at 8250 rpm Gearbox Six-speed with slipper clutch & quick shifter Frame Tubular steel frame with aluminium alloy swingarm Front Suspension KYB Ø41mm USD fork, adjustable compression and damping Rear Suspension KYB monoshock, adjustable preload, compression, and rebound Front Brake J.Juan four-piston radial calipers, dual 300 mm floating discs Rear Brake J.Juan single-piston caliper, single 240 mm disc ABS BOSCH dual channel ABS Traction Control BOSCH traction control, two-level adjustment Wheels Alloy Front Tyre 120/70 R17 Rear Tyre 180/55 R17 Wheelbase 1400 mm Dimensions (L x W x H) 2020 x 849 x 1155 mm Seat Height 810 mm Fuel Capacity 15 L Weight 189 kg Colours Glacier White or Tundra Grey Warranty 3 Year Warranty

