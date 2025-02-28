CFMOTO 675SR-R

CFMOTO Australia is introducing the highly anticipated 675SR-R powered by their new in-house-developed 675cc triple-cylinder engine.

This new model marks CFMOTO’s entry into the competitive mid-capacity sports motorcycle segment, offering a compelling alternative to established competitors.

With 70kW (94hp) at 11,000rpm and 70Nm of torque at 8,250rpm, riders can expect sharp throttle response, impressive mid-range punch, and a top speed exceeding 220 km/h, making it a formidable contender in the mid-displacement supersport category. CFMOTO claims that the 657SR-R completes the 0-100km/h sprint in under 3.6 seconds.

The 675SR-R has been engineered for precise and confidence-inspiring handling. Its high-strength chromium-molybdenum steel frame balances rigidity and lightweight performance. The frame’s geometry has been optimised for sharp cornering capability, while an integral cast steel base ensures structural integrity and durability.

A fully adjustable KYB suspension package features 41mm upside-down front forks and a preload and rebound-adjustable KYB rear monoshock. These components have been track-tuned for maximum feedback, ensuring a dynamic riding experience whether on the street or circuit.

Braking is taken care of by 300 mm rotors and high-performance J, Juan calipers for serious stopping power.

The 675SR-R carries the distinctive CFMOTO SR DNA, incorporating sleek aerodynamics, sharp bodywork, and aggressive styling.

Riders of the 675SR-R will benefit from a suite of advanced electronics, making every ride more intuitive and enjoyable. The 5-inch curved TFT display provides a crisp, high-visibility interface, offering Google Maps navigation projection via MotoPlay, keeping riders connected on the go.

The 675SR-R is strategically positioned as a high-performance alternative to mid-capacity sports motorcycles, offering riders an exciting new option in the segment. While delivering supersport-level thrills, it has been strategically designed to compete against new-age models such as the Yamaha YZF-R7HO, Honda CBR650R, and Triumph Daytona 660.

The CFMOTO 675SR-R will be available in three striking colour schemes: Nebula Black, Nebula White, and Aerolite Grey, arriving in Australian dealerships from May 2025.

The model will be offered at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $11,790 Ride Away and is backed by CFMOTO Australia’s comprehensive 3-year warranty program.

CFMOTO 675SR-R Specifications

Engine Type: 3-cylinder, inline 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 120° crankshaft

Capacity 675cc

Bore & Stroke 72mm x 55.2mm

Compression Ratio 11.5 :1

Fuel System EFI / Mechanical throttle

Maximum Power Output 70kW / 11,000rpm

Maximum Torque Output 70Nm / 8,250rpm

Transmission 6-speed with Slipper Clutch & Quickshifter

Front Suspension KYB Ø41mm USD fork, adjustable compression and damping

Rear Suspension KYB monoshock, adjustable preload, compression and rebound

Brakes Front: J.Juan 4-piston radial calipers, dual Ø300mm floating discs

Rear Brake: J.Juan single-piston caliper, single 240mm disc

Antilock Brake System (ABS) Dual-Channel Bosch ABS

Front Tyre 120/70 R17, CST RideMigra CM-S3N

Rear Tyre 180/55 R17, CST RideMigra CM-S3N

Length x Width x Height 2,020mm x 728mm x 1,105mm

Wheelbase 1,4000mm

Seat Height 810mm

Fuel Capacity 15.0L

Wet Weight 188kg

Available Colours Aerolite Grey, Nebula White or Nebula Black

Warranty 3-Years

Price – $11,790 Ride Away

For more information on the 675SR-R or to find your nearest authorised CFMOTO motorcycle dealer, visit www.cfmoto.com.au.

*The advertised Ride Away price includes 12 months of registration. CFMOTO Motorcycles are supported by our 3-Year Factory Warranty Program. The program provides a warranty for two years from the date of purchase. However, if your vehicle is serviced exclusively at an authorised dealer and retains an accurate service history, you may be eligible for a further one-year extension. For more details, contact your CFMOTO Motorcycle dealer.