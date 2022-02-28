2022 CFMOTO 300SR & 300NK

For 2022 CFMOTO’s 300 cc learner offerings combine super-competitive pricing with a few choice new additions, making for great starting points for new riders.

The naked 300NK is in stores now for $5490 ride-away and available in Nebula Black or Athens Blue. The sporty full-faired 300SR on the other hand, also on sale now, is priced at $6290 ride-away in an eye-catching tri-colour livery.

Sweeetening the deal is the extension of the current 300SR promotion – a free jacket and CFMOTO helmet with every purchase – until the end of March 2022 for both the MY22 and MY21 (in Nebula Black and Turquoise Blue) models.

The Euro 5-compliant single-cylinder duo now has a slipper clutch for smoother down changes, while the fitment of the multi-function CFMOTO ‘T-Box’ facilitates a navigation function – all accessed through an updated five-inch TFT screen.

Shared attributes between the 300NK and 300SR include linear power and torque curves – great for first-time riders and commuters – modern styling, underslung exhausts, upside-down forks, J.Juan brakes, Continental ABS, light-weight wheels, LED lights, switchable ride modes and mobile phone connectivity.

Michael Poynton – CFMOTO Australia Director

“We’re delighted to present the 2022 model 300SR and 300NK. The 300SR holds a special place as CFMOTO’s first fully faired machine, and it’s a civil city commuter by week and captivating corner carver by weekend – road or track. It offers new and sports-inspired riders sharp, sophisticated styling, exceptional handling, performance and value – and the updates only add to the bike’s appeal. And the 300NK just keeps on keeping on with an enviable balance between pure attraction and pure fun.”

Both the MY22 CFMOTO 300NK and 300SR are now on sale, with three-year unlimited-kilometre factory warranties. For more information see the CFMOTO Australia website (link).