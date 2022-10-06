BSB Statement on passing of Chrissy Rouse

Following an accident during Bennetts British Superbike Championship race three at Donington Park (on Sunday 2 October 2022), competitor Chrissy Rouse crashed heavily on the opening lap of the race and was unavoidably struck by an immediately following rider. He sustained a significant head injury.

The race was stopped and he was treated immediately trackside by the BSB Medical Team before being transferred to the circuit medical centre.

He was stabilised and put in a medically induced coma at the medical centre before being transferred to Queens Medical Centre/University Hospital, Nottingham for further assessment and treatment.

Rouse underwent an emergency neurosurgical procedure shortly after admission.

It is with great regret that we have to announce that Chrissy Rouse aged 26, from Newcastle upon Tyne, has succumbed to his injuries, and passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family in hospital on Thursday afternoon.

On behalf of Chrissy’s family they wish to convey their deep appreciation for the support and well wishes that they have received in recent days.

As well they wish to thank all the attending marshals and medical services who provided such skill and care attending to Chrissy. The family also ask for privacy at this difficult time as they attempt to deal with their devastating loss.

MSVR is now working with the Coroner, Police and the Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board in order to investigate the full circumstances of this tragic accident.

Our deepest condolences are extended to Chrissy’s family, friends and team members.