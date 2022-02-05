Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps has undergone extensive safety upgrades, the result of changes mandated by both the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and Fédération Motocycliste de Belgique (FMB), ahead of the second round of the 2022 EWC season but remains international motorbike racing’s answer to an adrenalin-filled rollercoaster ride.

Central to the changes, which have been ratified by the Fédération Internationale de l’Autombile (FIA) in line with car racing requirements, are expanded run-off areas at several corners, the repositioning of safety barriers in some sections, plus the realignment of the Speaker’s Corner left-hander, albeit for bike use only.

Additional infrastructure work and the construction of a purpose-built grandstand at the top of Raidillon has also been undertaken for a total cost of €25 million.

François Ribeiro – Head of Discovery Sports Events

“The two- and four-wheel motorsport community will soon be very impressed with the high level of safety work ongoing at Spa-Francorchamps right now. Once completed and homologated by the FIA and FIM this April, Spa will be even more special and appealing as a track to all drivers and riders than ever before. The 24H SPA EWC Motos has all the ingredients to become a true classic of the FIM EWC calendar, on par with 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans, the Suzuka 8 Hours and the 24 hours of Bol d’Or in terms of prestige and importance but probably greater in terms of the sporting and technical challenge facing our riders and teams. The team at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Discovery Sports Events and PHA Claude Michy are working flat out together to deliver an excellent event for fans to experience and remember forever. It’s a great honour to welcome Spa-Francorchamps into the FIM EWC family and to see the sporting level of the championship rising year on year. We cannot wait for more endurance racing history to be made at Spa on 4-5 June.”

Melchior Wathelet – Board Chair, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

“We are delighted to welcome the FIM EWC, an internationally renowned championship, to Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. I would like to thank our partner François Ribeiro from Discovery Sports Events of course, but also FIM and FMB for their confidence and finally the teams and riders who can’t wait to take part in this great event. Our teams are working tirelessly and hand in hand with event coordinator Claude Michy and his team. We are also happy to offer an exceptional weekend of entertainment. On track with the 24H SPA EWC Motos but also the three support series that will complete the programme: the 4 Hours of Spa Classic, the FIM Sidecar World Championship and finally the International Bridgestone Handy Race. Around the track there will be many animations and experiences to ensure we can welcome fans in the best conditions.”

The 24H SPA EWC Motos is due to begin at 14h00 CET on Saturday 4 June, marking the first time since 2001 that a round of the FIM Endurance World Championship takes place on the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.