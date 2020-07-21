Successful surgery for Crutchlow

LCR Honda Castrol rider Cal Crutchlow has undergone successful surgery on his injured left wrist. The Briton suffered a fracture to his left scaphoid after crashing during the warm-up session at the Spanish GP last Sunday.

On Tuesday, Dr. Xavier Mir performed surgery on Crutchlow’s wrist at the Hospital Universitari Quirón DEXEUS in Barcelona. The surgeon was pleased with how the procedure went.

Lucio Cecchinello

“I would like to thank Dr. Mir and his medical team for performing surgery on Cal’s left wrist this morning. A small screw has been inserted into his scaphoid to fix the fracture. The surgery went well as Dr. Mir personally informed me, and Cal will be discharged from the hospital later this afternoon. If everything goes well, we expect him back at the Angel Nieto Circuit in Jerez on Thursday morning, where he will be visited by Dorna’s Medical Director, Dr. Ángel Charte who will assess his fitness to race. Our technical staff is working to have everything ready to allow Cal to ride in Friday’s morning practice.”