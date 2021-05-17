Church of Choppers

Indian FTR 1200 S

Making its first public appearance at The One Motorcycle Show in Portland, Oregon, a custom FTR 1200 S by Jeff Wright, the owner of Church of Choppers, made a striking impact among the 200+ other unique bikes on display.

To anyone who had been following the build on The Church of Choppers social channels, it was already clear that Jeff was again taking his own path with a unique twist on the FTR 1200 S.

“I picked up an FTR 1200 S from Indian Motorcycle’s factory in Spirit Lake, Iowa. Because of uncertain times, I wanted to make a statement with my hands rather than my wallet. I went to work on a plan and immediately took the bike apart and started cutting. Knowing the bike was for me only (no passenger) I topped the frame off with a new subframe and shock mounts. Spent late nights building the new swingarm to resemble the stock swingarm, but only upside down. Cleaned up the wiring, hand-formed the fiberglass body pieces, welded up a new gas tank, shaved all the tabs, and lowered the bars. Paint, seat, and finishing touches all wrapped up by the time The One Motorcycle Show started in Portland. People loved it, and now it’s time to ride it,” said Wright.

With the new swingarm fabricated after many hard hours, the frame and swing arm were powdered coated by Traxx Performance Powdercoating in contrasting red and black.

Part of the swingarm build was also to convert the FTR from a monoshock to a pair of fully-adjustable Öhlins piggy-back shocks complemented with matching Öhlins front forks that retain the Brembo callipers but with red brake lines to echo the swingarm.

The high spec parts continue with Gilles reasets, clip-on handlebars, Domino grips and a titanium Racefit “Longhorn” Growler exhaust.

For finishing touches a new black leather seat with red stitching was provided by Rich Phillips, Jeff polished the radiator guards and fitted two large Indian Motorcycle headlights to really switch up the front aspect of the FTR.

The paintwork is by Jeff and Dana Harrison.