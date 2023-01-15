2023 Dakar Rally – Stage 14

Al-Hofuf – Dammam (Final)

Images by Rally Zone

Kevin Benavides has won the 2023 Dakar Rally, the 45th running of the iconic event! Just 12-seconds separated Australia’s Toby Price and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing teammate Kevin Benavides heading into the final round, however when the dust settled after the final 136 km sprint, Benavides had claimed a 43-second lead, after over 44 hours of specials raced. That gap was the narrowest winning margin ever witnessed at the Dakar.

The result marks KTM’s 19th victory at the iconic rally-raid event and makes it two Dakar titles for Kevin Benavides – 2021 and now 2023.

The start order was reversed for the final day of racing from Al Hofuf to Dammam, the two KTM 450 RALLY racers setting off right from the back – Benavides three minutes ahead of his teammate. The final timed special had been regarded as a relatively simple sprint to the finish, the 136 km of gravel tracks, sand, and dry lake beds but threw up a considerable challenge to all riders.

Kevin Benavides – P1

“It’s been an amazing day! I just focused on every km from the first to the last. I didn’t think about the position or the result I just gave my 100 percent over the whole stage and tried to enjoy the day. The special was really fast and tricky, and so muddy – thankfully I didn’t make any big mistakes, but it would have been easy to have an issue out there today. I have worked so hard for this. This year’s rally has been one of the closest ever and there wasn’t a single day where you could afford to ease off. I couldn’t have done it without the support of my team, and all my family and friends. It’s going to take a little while to sink in, I can’t describe this feeling right now.”

Toby Price was the last rider to enter the special, however a couple of issues early in the stage cost the Aussie the valuable seconds he needed to stay in front, and despite clawing back close to one minute on the latter half of the special, it wasn’t quite enough to overhaul the flying Benavides.

Toby Price – P2

“So, so close. Yeah, a great job from Kevin, he did really well today. I knew it was going to be tight, and of course I pushed right from the start all through the stage. I just missed three waypoints by virtually meters, and it dropped me back. Obviously, the goal is to win, and it’s frustrating to miss out by such a narrow margin. But I’m fit, healthy, and I’m going home with a trophy, so that’s the most important thing. I’m ready for another one next year.”

Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Skyler Howes battled through 14 stages of intense racing to finish the 2023 Dakar Rally in an excellent third place, including leading the race for a total of six stages. He finished the event just 1m31s off winning pace.

In just a few years, the 30-year-old has gone from promising privateer to top-three Dakar racer. His podium at this year’s event added to his excellent 2022 season results bode well for Howes as he now looks ahead to the rest of the FIM World Rally-Raid Championship season.

Skyler Howes – P3

“I am so happy! It’s been an incredible race with highs and lows, and it’s come right down to the wire on this final day. I knew the guys behind me would be pushing so hard today, and to go into this final day less than two minutes behind after well over 40 hours of racing is incredible. I arrived at the finish safely, and it feels like a dream come true and such an honour to share it with two legends like Toby (Price) and Kevin (Benavides). Everyone knows what you have to go through to get to this point, and after all that hard work, it makes this moment feel so sweet. Of course I want to come back and see what the other two steps of the podium feel like. But to now be one of five Americans to reach the podium at Dakar, it feels amazing.”

The Monster Energy Honda Team finished the race with three of its four riders, since American and Dakar winner Ricky Brabec had to abandon the race at stage three. Pablo Quintanilla was the fastest among the team, with third position on this last stage (03:15 minutes gap) – a result that put him in fourth position overall. Adrien Van Beveren was eightt (04:51 minutes gap) and finished the Dakar in fifth position.

Pablo Quintanilla – P4

“I am quite happy to be able to finish this Dakar Rally 2023 in Saudi Arabia. Of course this was not the result we were searching for but the feeling is good. I know that I gave one hundred percent every day so I just want to say I am thankful for all the support from the team and this doesn’t go only to the Dakar – it is a year long job. Sometimes you win, sometimes you don’t – it’s part of the race.”

Adrien Van Beveren – P5

“It’s good to be at the finish, I have to be happy even if this is not a dream result. To finish the Dakar Rally is always a victory and now I remember other times where I could finish due to crashes when I was at the hospital looking at the other on TV. We had a really strong race, I have to remember that. I can’t point out one big mistake I made, the race was a sprint almost everyday.”

With three stage wins at this year’s event – the most of any rider at this year’s race – Luciano Benavides enjoyed a positive and rewarding time at the Dakar, riding largely error-free throughout the 14-day event, the Argentine was rewarded with sixth overall to equal his career-best result from 2020.

Luciano Benavides – P6

“I’m really, really happy to reach the finish line. It’s been a crazy, tough, and incredibly rewarding Dakar and I’m just over the moon to be here safely after what has to be one of the best races of my life. Thanks to my team for all their hard work, and it’s because of them we finished the race really strongly. I came into this year’s rally without a Dakar stage win, and now I have three. It’s really given me motivation for the future and I’m looking forward to the season ahead even more now.”

Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Daniel Sanders brought his RX 450F home safely to secure a gritty seventh place overall result, which was not a bad performance at all, especially when you consider that Sanders underwent no less than six operations in the last year following his crash at the 2022 Dakar, as well as getting pretty sick halfway through this year’s event.

Daniel Sanders – P7

“It was going to be difficult today to make up any time but I did what I could and just missed out on the stage win, but overall, I’m super happy. It’s been a long road to get here. After crashing here last year I’ve had six operations, which really limited my preparation, so it’s been great to bounce back and be competitive. It’s been an unreal experience and hopefully next year I can come in stronger and fitter and be more ready to go. The team has been amazing as always and I’m super happy to be here at the finish line in one piece.”

José Ignacio Cornejo faced some difficulties after being trapped in the mud and ended in the 34th place for the final stage, but despite this adversity, the Chilean was able to secure eighth place overall.

José Ignacio Cornejo – P8

“So here we are at the finish line this year, I am happy to reach the end of this Dakar Rally. This one was for sure one of the hardest ones I have ever raced. The result was not what I expected, but I know I did my best at every stage. Now I want to thank the team, family and my fans for all the support.”

Sherco Factory racer Lorenzo Santolino finished the event in ninth, while Hero Motosports Team Rally’s Franco Caimo rounded out the top 10.

Lorenzo Santolino – P9

“Ninth for the Dakar Rally 2023! It hasn’t been an easy rally, we’ve given it our all, and we’ve managed the last few days with my Sherco Racing Factory bike to finish in the top ten. Now looking forward to getting home to enjoy the family, to talk about how this great Dakar has been.”

Dakar DNF’s 2023

Sam Sunderland, the defending champion, called it quits in stage 1. The next day, it was Ricky Brabec who also fell, followed by Joan Barreda in stage eight. Mason Klein, the top rookie in Jeddah in ninth place, had seized the lead in stage 2 of this Dakar, but threw in the towel in stage 13, while Walkner, on the podium last year, crashed on the eve of the finish.

Three other works riders found themselves on the receiving end of the Dakar’s ruthlessness. Hero’s Joaquim Rodrigues and Sherco’s Harith Noah were added to the casualty list in stage four. The Indian’s teammate, Rui Gonçalves, retired in stage six.

Stage 14 Highlights Video

2023 Dakar Rally Final RallyGP Rankings

Pos Rider Team Time/Gap 1 KEVIN BENAVIDES RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING 44H 27′ 20” 2 TOBY PRICE RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 00′ 43” 3 SKYLER HOWES HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING + 00H 05′ 04” 4 PABLO QUINTANILLA MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 19′ 02” 5 ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 20′ 30” 6 LUCIANO BENAVIDES HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING + 00H 22′ 42” 7 DANIEL SANDERS RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING + 00H 25′ 57” 8 JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 51′ 21” 9 LORENZO SANTOLINO SHERCO FACTORY + 01H 17′ 53” 10 FRANCO CAIMI HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY + 01H 38′ 04” 11 MARTIN MICHEK ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP + 01H 42′ 24” 12 STEFAN SVITKO SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM + 01H 50′ 42” 13 TOSHA SCHAREINA BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 01H 54′ 46” 14 SEBASTIAN BÜHLER HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY + 04H 15′ 13” 15 JOAN PEDRERO GARCIA TEAM LS2 SHAD + 04H 29′ 11” 16 ROSS BRANCH HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY + 06H 59′ 13” 17 MOHAMMED BALOOSHI MX RIDE DUBAI + 09H 54′ 18”

2023 Dakar Rally Stage 14 RallyGP Results

Pos Rider/Nat Time Gap 1 (ARG) KEVIN BENAVIDES 01H 15′ 17” 2 (AUS) TOBY PRICE 01H 16′ 12” + 00H 00′ 55” 3 (CHL) PABLO QUINTANILLA 01H 18′ 32” + 00H 03′ 15” 4 (AUS) DANIEL SANDERS 01H 18′ 52” + 00H 03′ 35” (+3m0s penalty) 5 (USA) SKYLER HOWES 01H 19′ 02” + 00H 03′ 45” 6 (DEU) SEBASTIAN BÜHLER 01H 19′ 31” + 00H 04′ 14” 7 (ARG) LUCIANO BENAVIDES 01H 19′ 42” + 00H 04′ 25” 8 (FRA) ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN 01H 20′ 08” + 00H 04′ 51” 9 (ESP) TOSHA SCHAREINA 01H 21′ 04” + 00H 05′ 47” 10 (SVK) STEFAN SVITKO 01H 21′ 50” + 00H 06′ 33” 11 (CZE) MARTIN MICHEK 01H 22′ 44” + 00H 07′ 27” 12 (ESP) LORENZO SANTOLINO 01H 22′ 54” + 00H 07′ 37” 13 (ARG) FRANCO CAIMI 01H 23′ 21” + 00H 08′ 04” 14 (BWA) ROSS BRANCH 01H 23′ 36” + 00H 08′ 19” 15 (ESP) JOAN PEDRERO GARCIA 01H 31′ 24” + 00H 16′ 07” 16 (CHL) JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO 01H 38′ 22” + 00H 23′ 05” 17 (ARE) MOHAMMED BALOOSHI 01H 45′ 10” + 00H 29′ 53”

2023 Dakar Rally Schedule