2024 FIM EnduroGP World Championship

Round Two – Valpacos, Portugal

Racing kicked off at round two of the EnduroGP World Championship in Valpacos, Portugal, with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia the undisputed leader on day one, claiming the EnduroGP overall.

Fantic Racing Team’s Axel Semb eased his way to victory in the GALFER FIM Junior Enduro World Championship, while Honda Racing RedMoto Enduro Team’s Francesca Nocera secured a debut win in the FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship.

Day two delivered a fierce battle for top honours with Honda Racing RedMoto Enduro Team’s Steve Holcombe taking the win. Going head-to-head with GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona, Holcombe secured the top step of the EnduroGP podium by just one second. Garcia having to settle for third.

Semb made it two wins in Valpacos in the GALFER FIM Junior Enduro World Championship, while RIEJU Factory Team’s Mireia Badia topped the FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship.

Day One – Saturday

After Friday night’s AKRAPOVIC Super Test, competitors welcomed a slightly later start than normal for the opening day of racing at round two of the Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship in Valpacos, Portugal. Despite the first riders rolling off the start ramp at 10am, they still faced a lengthy day.

In total, three and a half laps of the 50-kilometre-long course was on the agenda. Factoring in the hot temperatures and 12 special tests (including Friday’s AKRAPOVIC Super Test), meant day one would be a testing affair.

Determined to reel Josep Garcia back in following his Friday night triumph, Steve Holcombe immediately topped the opening POLISPORT Extreme Test by almost three seconds to put himself into the lead. However, Garcia was not about to lie down and won both the MAXXIS Enduro Test and ACERBIS Cross Test to end lap one with a three-second lead over Holcombe in second.

Andrea Verona was just a further seven seconds behind in third, while Brad Freeman had regrouped well following his Super Test penalty to slot into fourth. But with the Fast Eddy Racing pairing of Mikael Persson and Jamie McCanney hot on Freeman’s heels, the fight for a place inside the top five was truly on.

On lap two, while Garcia maintained his lead, Verona took the fight to Holcombe. Setting the fastest time in the POLISPORT Extreme Test and MAXXIS Enduro Test, before placing second to Garcia on the ACERBIS Cross Test, saw him lie just three tenths of a second behind the Brit with only five tests left to run.

As quickly as that battle formed, the following POLISPORT Extreme Test put paid to the Italian’s efforts. A major mistake from the GASGAS rider handed Holcombe some much-needed breathing room.

Meanwhile, Garcia continued to have all bases covered. Consistently staying inside the top three, the Spaniard maintained his advantage to bring his KTM home for the EnduroGP class victory on day one. Unable to make gains on Garcia, Holcombe protected his lead over Verona during the final half lap to take second. Naturally frustrated with his costly mistake, Verona had to settle for third. Expect the Italian to make amends for his errors tomorrow.

Not quite matching the fast pace of the leading trio, Freeman brought his Beta home in a lonely fourth. A reshuffle of the leaderboard in the latter stages of the day saw CH Racing Sherco’s Hamish MacDonald finish strongly for fifth, with McCanney seven seconds behind in sixth.

Top Aussie was Wil Ruprecht, finishing 11th overall on his Sherco.

In Enduro1, Garcia put his KTM on the top step of the podium. Thirteen seconds behind, Holcombe ended his day as runner-up. McCanney could be pleased with his opening day efforts in Valpacos with a strong third place result.

Josep Garcia

“It was a long day and very physical. The pace at the top of EnduroGP is super high. I made a mistake on the second enduro test and really had to push to overcome that. In every test we were fighting, there was nowhere to rest out there!”

Verona was the undisputed winner of Enduro2 with the Italian winning his class by 73 seconds. Crashing hard on the final MAXXIS Enduro Test, Enduro2 points leader Nathan Watson (Beta) saw his day come to an unfortunate end while sitting second. That opened the door for Samuele Bernardini (Honda) to take the position. Persson completed the podium in third.

After his non-finish on day two at round one due to illness, Freeman showed that he’s back on pace by winning the Enduro3 category. The Brit won the first four tests to build an early lead and despite a late charge by MacDonald, Freeman still had enough in hand to seal the deal. MacDonald will need to hit the ground running tomorrow to topple his close rival. Fantic Racing Team’s Albin Norrbin fended off TM Racing’s Matteo Cavallo by nine seconds to place third.

Enduro Women

The FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship saw the third race winner in as many races emerge on day one in Valpacos. Excelling in the high temperatures and physically demanding conditions, Honda Racing RedMoto Enduro Team’s Francesca Nocera topped the podium.

The Italian was incredibly strong in the final four tests of the day. Topping each one, she worked her way from third overall to an eight-second margin of victory as she exited the final ACERBIS Cross Test of the day.

Francesca Nocera

“To take my first victory in the world championship is an amazing feeling. It was a long, tough day, but I feel like I rode well. I managed to win the final tests and that made the difference. I hope tomorrow I can keep this strong pace and battle again for victory.”

After leading for the majority of the day, RIEJU Factory Team’s Mireia Badia couldn’t hold off the late charge by Nocera and slipped to an eventual second. Fighting for a place on the podium, Team KBS Sherco’s Rachel Gutish saw her day unravel with a mechanical issue on the penultimate special test. With Gutish losing a lot of time to salvage a result of eighth, it opened the door for Rosie Rowett to capitalise and take third. Nieve Holmes was fourth, with Beta mounted Justine Martel rounding out the top five.

Enduro Junior

In the GALFER FIM Junior Enduro World Championship, Fantic Racing Team’s Axel Semb returned to the top step of the podium on day one in Valpacos. After a slow start to his morning in the POLISPORT Extreme Test, the Swede hit his stride during the middle part of the day and built up a lead that wouldn’t be caught.

Axel Semb

“I pushed hard from the start and managed to establish a good lead. That helped me a lot on the final lap to control my advantage and take the win. Let’s see what tomorrow brings.”

Behind him and things were much tighter as a four-rider battle developed for the remainder of the podium. Reigning Enduro Youth champ Kevin Cristino is showing that he’s already settled in his move up to Enduro Junior. Racing hard with Max Ahlin, Team Beta Oxmoto’s Alix Antoine and Manolo Morettini, the Italian saw off their challenges to make it a Fantic 1-2 on day one.

Despite clocking the fastest time on the final two tests, Ahlin couldn’t overhaul Cristino and will have to try again tomorrow. Alix took fourth. However, only five tenths of a second split him and Morettini in fifth.

Enduro Youth saw Manuel Verzeroli improve on his runner-up result from last Sunday in Fafe to win on Saturday in Valpacos. The Italian only won four of the 12 special tests, but by never faltering outside of the top three, proved that consistency is key to success. Romain Dagna was second, with TM Racing’s Alberto Elgari five seconds behind Dagna in third.

2024 EnduroGP of Portugal (2) Day One Highlights

Day One Results – Top 20

Pos Rider Nat Cat. Bike Time/Gap 1 GARCIA Josep ESP E1 KTM 11:20.2 2 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR E1 Honda +13.91 3 VERONA Andrea ITA E2 GASGAS +26.56 4 FREEMAN Brad GBR E3 Beta +1:04.39 5 MACDONALD Hamish NZL E3 Sherco +1:27.59 6 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR E1 Husqvarna +1:34.64 7 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E2 Honda +1:40.35 8 PERSSON Mikael SWE E2 Husqvarna +2:07.18 9 NORRBIN Albin SWE E3 Fantic +2:07.18 10 RUPRECHT Wil AUS E3 TM RACING +2:16.39 11 PICHON Zachary FRA E2 Sherco +2:19.50 12 ESPINASSE Theo FRA E1 Sherco +2:38.77 13 LESIARDO Morgan FRA E1 Beta +2:40.58 14 ROUSSALY Julien ITA E3 Husqvarna +2:45.13 15 KYTONEN Roni FRA E3 Sherco +2:51.44 16 KOUBLE Krystof FIN E1 Yamaha +3:00.25 17 ETCHELLS Jed CZE E2 Husqvarna +3:05.62 18 BETRIU Jaume GBR E2 Fantic +3:08.43 19 BETRIU Jaume ESP E3 KTM +3:16.87

Day Two – Sunday

Day two in the EnduroGP class, saw all eyes on day one winner Josep Garcia, to see if he could put his KTM on the top step of the podium again. However, on the first POLISPORT Extreme Test, Steve Holcombe came out swinging and set the fastest time.

Unlike the previous day, Garcia didn’t answer back straight away. Holcombe won the following MAXXIS Enduro Test to build up a nine-second lead over Beta Factory Racing’s Nathan Watson, with Verona four tenths of a second behind in third.

Lying sixth overall, Garcia had work to do. He finally hit his stride by winning the ACERBIS Cross Test to move up to third overall at the end of lap one of three. But Holcombe was in control with a 10-second lead over Verona in second place.

Throughout lap two, Holcombe continued to hold firm in front as Verona and Garcia shared test wins between them. His advantage had lessened though, and as they began the third and final lap, only 10 seconds separated the top three. Enduro fans were in for a grandstand finish.

Holcombe started out strong by winning the final POLISPORT Extreme Test. Verona had the measure of everyone on the final MAXXIS Enduro Test and topped the time sheets. With back-to-back ACERBIS Cross Tests set to close out the day, Holcombe hoped his six-second lead would hold out.

Fending off attacks from both Verona and Garcia, Holcombe kept his cool, like he had the previous Sunday. Shadowing his rivals in both tests, he did just enough to take victory by only one second after over one hour of timed special test racing. Despite putting everything he had into winning the final test, Verona couldn’t get the better of the Honda rider and had to settle for second.

Admitting to going ‘all-in’ on the final test for the win, Garcia pushed the limit that little bit too far and hit the dirt. With his chance of taking a double victory in Valpacos slipping away, the Spaniard had to be content with third.

After shaking off his crash on day one, Watson put in a strong ride for fourth. The Beta rider was still feeling the effects of yesterday’s tumble and wasn’t able to get into the mix with the top three riders. Continuing to put in solid rides, Fast Eddy Racing’s Jamie McCanney claimed fifth overall. The Manxman rode well on day two, enjoying a big battle with Brad Freeman (Beta) and Samuele Bernardini (Honda) to secure his first EnduroGP top-five of the season.

Wil Ruprecht dropped to 23rd on day two.

With his EnduroGP victory in one hand, Steve Holcombe held the Enduro1 class win in the other at the end of day two in Portugal. Garcia, disappointed with his mistakes, finished in second, while McCanney took third in Enduro1 for the third race in a row.

Steve Holcombe

“The fight for the win today was incredible. I love to race like this, but yeah, the pressure coming into that final test was pretty wild. It felt good to keep it together and take the victory. I changed my style up a bit today and tried to stay as smooth as possible. I think that helped throughout the course of the day. I’m tied for the championship lead now, so let’s see how Romania goes next month!”

Josep Garcia

“It’s been a good, solid weekend for me. Winning EnduroGP and Enduro1 on Saturday was perfect really, along with also topping the Super Test on Friday night. I didn’t make too many mistakes on day one and that made the difference. I had some mistakes on Sunday, which cost me a chance of winning, but I still finished on the podium in both classes. Like round one, the pace was incredible this weekend. Everyone is pushing so hard and there’s no room for error. I feel good on the bike and I’m happy with how I’m riding. I just need to keep this level at the next round.”

Although narrowly missing out on the EnduroGP win, Andrea Verona was the clear winner of Enduro2. His double win in Valpacos, while benefiting from Watson’s non-finish yesterday, sees him lead the championship by 15 points at the end of round two. Watson placed second today, with Bernardini completing the top three.

Andrea Verona

“Overall, it’s been a really good weekend. I won both days in E2 and finished on the EnduroGP podium twice as well. Throughout the entire weekend, things were tight between Josep (Garcia), Steve (Holcombe), and me, often with less than a second separating us in each test. After finishing third in EnduroGP on Saturday, I knew I had to give everything on Sunday, and I pushed as hard as I could right from the start. I have to say that missing out on the overall win by just one second is really frustrating, but that’s racing. I gave 100 percent and I know my speed is good. The plan now is to train more before the next round. We have a few things to work on, so hopefully, we can come back even stronger in Romania next month and take the win. Thanks to the team and everyone who supports me. It’s been an intense couple of weeks here in Portugal, and we’re going full gas into the next one.”

The Enduro3 class saw Brad Freeman top the podium for the second time this weekend. He won by 23 seconds over Matteo Cavallo (TM Racing), with JET Zanardo Husqvarna’s Morgan Lesiardo in third.

There was drama for championship leader, and race leader, Hamish MacDonald, when the CH Racing Sherco rider crashed heavily on the final test. The New Zealander limped home to salvage ninth, but suffering a suspected shoulder injury now puts him in a race to be fit for round three next month in Romania.

Enduro Women

The FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship saw Mireia Badia take her second victory of the season for RIEJU Factory Team. Taking the opening POLISPORT Extreme Test win, Badia went on to win another five special tests to top the podium by 32 seconds.

Day one winner Francesca Nocera put up the biggest challenge to Badia, but`wasn’t able to consistently stay on pace with Badia and ultimately took second. Rachel Gutish completed the top three, with Rosie Rowett and Justine Martel rounding out the top five.

Mireia Badia

“I’m super happy with the win today. I didn’t make many mistakes and opened up a nice lead. This win puts me into the championship lead!”

Enduro Junior

In the Junior`s Axel Semb was once again the rider to beat. The Swede raced to his second victory of the weekend. However, today he didn’t have things all his own way. Fellow countryman Max Ahlin applied the pressure all day and didn’t allow Semb to break away. In the end, Semb won by only eight seconds over Ahlin.

As the day progressed, eyes were also fixed on the battle for the third step of the podium. Italians Manolo Morettini and Kevin Cristino were fighting hard. In the end, Morettini took third by just two tenths of a second over Cristino. Albert Fontova completed the top five.

The Enduro Youth class saw Manuel Verzeroli record his second victory of the weekend. In a closely stacked field of riders, the top five were separated by just 32 seconds on day two in Valpacos. TM Racing’s Alberto Elgari placed as runner-up, with Pietro Scardina ensuring an all-Italian podium in third. Romain Dagna and Maxime Clauzier were fourth and fifth, respectively.

After an exciting start to the Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship in Portugal for rounds one and two, the championship heads to Bacau in Romania for round three on May 10-12.

2024 EnduroGP of Portugal (2) Day Two Highlights

Day Two Results – Top 20

Pos Rider Nat Cat. Bike Time/Gap 1 HOLCOMBE Steve` GBR E1 Honda 1:01:24.09 2 VERONA Andrea ITA E2 GASGAS +1.08 3 GARCIA Josep ESP E1 KTM +20.24 4 WATSON Nathan GBR E2 Beta +47.00 5 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR E1 Husqvarna +1:10.38 6 FREEMAN Brad GBR E3 Beta +1:14.37 7 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E2 Honda +1:18.63 8 PICHON Zachary FRA E1 Sherco +1:28.69 9 SYDOW Jeremy GER E1 Sherco +1:35.38 10 CAVALLO Matteo ITA E3 TM RACING +1:38.24 11 LESIARDO Morgan ITA E3 Husqvarna +1:40.70 12 NORRBIN Albin SWE E3 Fantic +1:59.92 13 ETCHELLS Jed GBR E2 Fantic +2:04.19 14 ESPINASSE Theo FRA E1 Beta +2:13.00 15 ROUSSALY Julien FRA E3 Sherco +2:19.17 16 KYTONEN Roni FIN E1 Yamaha +2:24.76 17 BETRIU Jaume ESP E3 KTM +2:28.02 18 NAVARRO HUERTAS Sergio ESP E2 Husqvarna +2:30.26 19 PAVONI Matteo ITA E2 Husqvarna +2:41.76 20 ELOWSON Albin SWE E2 Husqvarna +2:56.20

EnduroGP Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Honda 72 2 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 72 3 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 62 4 WATSON Nathan GBR Beta 41 5 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 38 6 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 35 7 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 34 8 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 30 9 PERSSON Mikael SWE Husqvarna 26 10 PICHON Zachary FRA Sherco 25 11 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM RACING 24 12 NORRBIN Albin SWE Fantic 12 13 ETCHELLS Jed GBR Fantic 12 14 SYDOW Jeremy GER Sherco 11 15 LESIARDO Morgan ITA Husqvarna 8 16 ROUSSALY Julien FRA Sherco 6 17 ESPINASSE Theo FRA Beta 6 18 RUPRECHT Wil AUS Sherco 5 19 BETRIU Jaume ESP KTM 3 20 PAVONI Matteo ITA Husqvarna 3

E1 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR Honda 72 2 GARCIA Josep ESP KTM 72 3 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 62 4 WATSON Nathan GBR Beta 41 5 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 38 6 MCCANNEY Jamie GBR Husqvarna 35 7 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 34 8 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 30 9 PERSSON Mikael SWE Husqvarna 26 10 PICHON Zachary FRA Sherco 25 11 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM RACING 24 12 NORRBIN Albin SWE Fantic 12 13 ETCHELLS Jed GBR Fantic 12 14 SYDOW Jeremy GER Sherco 11 15 LESIARDO Morgan ITA Husqvarna 8 16 ROUSSALY Julien FRA Sherco 6 17 ESPINASSE Theo FRA Beta 6 18 RUPRECHT Wil AUS Sherco 5 19 BETRIU Jaume ESP KTM 3 20 PAVONI Matteo ITA Husqvarna 3

E2 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 VERONA Andrea ITA GASGAS 77 2 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA Honda 62 3 WATSON Nathan GBR Beta 54 4 ETCHELLS Jed GBR Fantic 45 5 PERSSON Mikael SWE Husqvarna 41 6 PAVONI Matteo ITA Husqvarna 39 7 KOUBLE Krystof CZE Husqvarna 37 8 RUPRECHT Wil AUS Sherco 32 9 ELOWSON Albin SWE Husqvarna 31 10 NAVARRO HUERTAS Se… ESP Husqvarna 27 11 LE QUERE Leo FRA TM RACING 23 12 HERRERA Benjamin CHI GASGAS 21 13 VAGBERG Lucas SWE Husqvarna 13 14 HOUGHTON Harry GBR GASGAS 13 15 BRACIK Aleksander POL Kawasaki 7

E3 Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 CAVALLO Matteo ITA TM RACING 62 2 MACDONALD Hamish NZL Sherco 61 3 FREEMAN Brad GBR Beta 60 4 ROUSSALY Julien FRA Sherco 47 5 NORRBIN Albin SWE Fantic 46 6 LESIARDO Morgan ITA Husqvarna 46 7 BETRIU Jaume ESP KTM 42 8 WILLEMS Erik BEL TM RACING 31 9 MAGAIN Antoine BEL Sherco 22 10 SANS SORIA Marc ESP Yamaha 19 11 LARRIEU Loic FRA Rieju 16

FIM Junior Enduro Standings

Pos Rider Nat Bike Total 1 SEMB Axel SWE Fantic 75 2 CRISTINO Kevin ITA Fantic 56 3 AHLIN Max Bror elvis SWE KTM 53 4 MORETTINI Manolo ITA Honda 51 5 ALIX Antoine FRA Beta 49 6 JOYON Leo FRA Beta 42 7 FONTOVA SALVIA Albert ESP GASGAS 34 8 EDMONDSON Harry GBR Beta 31 9 GIRAUDON Thibault FRA Sherco 30 10 RINALDI Enrico ITA GASGAS 30 11 SKUTA Matej CZE Beta 18 12 PUHAKAINEN Samuli FIN Beta 15 13 KALNY Jaroslav CZE Sherco 13 14 MODIN Arvid SWE Yamaha 9 15 BERGSTROM Lucas SWE Husqvarna 8 16 DAVIES Sam GBR GASGAS 6 17 MEI Davide ITA Beta 3 18 BERNINI Lorenzo ITA Rieju 1

FIM Women’s Enduro Standings