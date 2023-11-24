Daniel Falzon

After more than a decade of ASBK competition, 29-year-old South Australian Daniel Falzon has made the decision to retire from national level motorcycle road racing.

Injuries he sustained at the end of season 2021 led to many surgeries, the latest of which had seen the two-time Australian Supersport Champion, and many time top Superbike privateer, make the decision not to race this season. But after a year away from the sport altogether, the full-time paramedic has now decided to call it quits to focus on a life after racing.

The family run JD Racing Team has been a staple of the Aussie Superbike paddock since Daniel made his debut in the 600 Superstock ranks back in 2011, a championship he won the following year before then lifting the Australian Supersport Championship in both 2013 and 2014.

Daniel then stepped up to Superbike in 2015, where he finished second to Mike Jones in what was at the time a severely depleted Australian Superbike Championship. Most of the top level competition at that time were competing in Terry O’Neill’s rival FX Series.

In the following years JD Racing and Falzon were the leading privateers in the Australian Superbike Championship, times when the series was back on top and racing against Australia’s best. Falzon notched up plenty of pole positions, race and round wins ahead of the bigger full-time teams.

At times Daniel even led the Australian Superbike Championship points standings. At the end of season 2017 Falzon finished up fourth overall, only 41-points behind championship winner Josh Waters.

He then joined the Yamaha Racing Team for seasons 2018 and 2019, but never really hit his stride under the Factory awning and returned to his family run, and Caterpiller backed, JD Racing Team the following year. Only for the Wuhan bat flu to then darken our shores and stunt Australian racing for a couple of years.

After qualifying on the front row for The Bend season finale in 2021, a big crash left him with plenty of hardware in his leg, the last of which was removed in June this year, 2023.

I have enjoyed some good times over the years socially with Daniel, his family, and faithful sidekick Liam Wilkinson. I will miss them from the ASBK paddock, but wish him and his family all the best for the future.

Falzon statement on retirement