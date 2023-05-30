Chucky Sanders breaks leg

Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Daniel Sanders sustained an unfortunate injury to his right leg while training in the Australian Outback on Sunday, May 28. The incident resulted in him breaking his right femur. Sanders underwent a successful surgery to repair the damage and is feeling good post-op.

Daniel Sanders

“I’m so annoyed, not to mention disappointed. All I was doing was having fun on the rally bike and had a small crash, but I’ve ended up like this with a broken leg. Thankfully, the surgery seems to have gone well, which is good news – I’m feeling good too. It’s going to take a while before I can get back on the bike and racing again, but I’m going to do my best to make it happen ASAP. Thanks to all the team for all their support, and hopefully we can carry on the good results from Sonora into the rest of this year.”

Just one month after grabbing his first ever FIM World Rally-Raid Championship race victory with his win at the Sonora Rally in Mexico, Daniels Sanders’ luck changed dramatically when a minor crash while riding his GASGAS RX 450F resulted in the 28-year-old suffering a broken right femur. The injury was successfully repaired and now Daniel looks forward to returning home and beginning his recovery.

The injury is likely to put Daniel out of action for several months, but with the aid of his team and medical professionals, he hopes to be back riding and racing as soon as possible.

All at Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing would like to wish Daniel all the best and a speedy recovery. The team look forward to seeing him take to the top step of a rally-raid podium again soon.

Norbert Stadlbauer – Rally Team Manager

“It’s really sad for the team to have Daniel sidelined with injury so soon after he put in such an amazing performance to win the Sonora Rally. It’s been a tough year for the team with Sam (Sunderland) also suffering from injury at the beginning of the season. But we have to keep looking forward, and as such, we wish Daniel all the best for a quick recovery and look forward to having back underneath the GASGAS tent and racing again. We’re not sure how long the recovery will take, but obviously the main focus, as always, is the Dakar next January. We’ll be working our hardest to be prepared fully for then.”