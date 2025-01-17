2025 Dakar Rally

Stage 12 – SHUBAYTAH > SHUBAYTAH

Daniel Sanders has won KTM their 20th Dakar Rally victory. The Australian took five stage wins on his way to his first ever victory, crossing the line with a nine-minute lead.

Joining Sanders on the Dakar podium were Honda’s Tosha Schareina (8m50s) and Adrien Van Beveren (14m46s).

Michael Docherty of the BAS World KTM Racing Team took the final stage win, ahead of Van Beveren and team-mate Tobias Ebster.

Daniel Sanders dominated the 2025 Dakar Rally, culminating with the 61-kilometre, mass-start special that crowned him the overall champion. From the outset, Daniel showcased his speed and skill, winning the prologue, the opening stage and tough two-day 48-hour Chrono stage to take an early lead. Claiming two further stage wins on his Red Bull Factory Racing 450 RALLY and never giving up his overall advantage, Sanders is only the second rider in history to lead the Dakar Rally from start to finish.

Daniel Sanders – 2025 Dakar Rally Champion

“So we have just won the Dakar Rally! It’s a massive accomplishment from myself and the team after a tough year, and I can’t thank everyone enough for the support. It’s been a long journey, and I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone! Now it’s time to kick back and relax after a long two weeks.”

Tosha Schareina – P2

“I’m super happy to be here on the finishing line. It was a really hard race and many of the veterans have told me that. It was the toughest ever edition, so I’m super happy to be here on the finishing line, so happy for the team and for everybody taking this second place we have earned. For sure, we had a lot of problems in the bike race and I think everyone is happy to finish. I’m super happy for Daniel, he has done a great job and had a great two weeks. I think the ten minutes more or less he took on the first day allowed him to control the race from then, but I’m super happy for them.”

Adrien van Beveren – P3

“It was an amazing Dakar, the most difficult I have raced. I thought last year was the most difficult but this time was even more difficult. We did a good job. I pushed all the way. I have no regrets at all. I rode an amazing race and I’m really happy. To finish the Dakar is a victory and to be on the podium is even more so. For sure, I want to reach the top step but I’m proud of my race.”

Luciano Benavides delivered an impressive performance at the world’s toughest rally, rounding out the two-week race with a seventh-place result on stage 12 to secure fourth overall – his highest ever Dakar finish. Consistently among the frontrunners, and with two consecutive stage wins, multiple podium finishes, and a career-best overall result, Luciano’s 2025 Dakar campaign was testament to his sheer speed and determination.

Luciano Benavides – P4

“We’ve finished the Dakar and I’m really happy! It’s been a tough two weeks, but I’m pleased with my performance. Of course, I want more but to get two consecutive stage wins means a lot to me. This is also my best Dakar result ever so it’s definitely special. I can’t thank the team enough for all their hard work, and a huge congrats to Daniel on his victory. Nobody expected us to be this strong, but we have proved that we are here to stay.”

Edgar Canet made a sensational debut as the youngest ever Dakar competitor at just 19 years old, dominating the Rally2 category with four stage wins and defending his lead from the second day to the end of the race. Edgar’s performance also earned him an eighth-place finish overall, an extraordinary feat on his debut Dakar Rally campaign. Concluding the 2025 edition by placing 13th on stage 12, Canet’s standout overall results include his runner-up finish on stage seven, and third place ranking on the prologue.

Edgar Canet – P8/Rally2 Champion

“We finished the Dakar Rally, we made it! I’m super happy to have got P1 in Rally2, it’s a dream come true, and I am really pleased for the team, too. Now, it’s time to party and celebrate!”

Andreas Hölzl – KTM Rally Team Manager

“That’s the 2025 Dakar done! I’m super happy for Chucky and the rest of the guys, the win is so well deserved. To be the second person ever to lead from the first day to the end is something really special. What we have achieved in a year is unique and we are very proud. I’m happy for the team, for KTM, and we are going to celebrate for sure!”

Pit Beirer – KTM Motorsports Director

“What an incredible victory! Congratulations, Daniel, and thank you to the whole team. From the home base in Mattighofen, who built an incredible motorcycle, to the team at the track, and finally Daniel, who won this Dakar in the most dominant style I have ever seen. Leading from the first day until the last is such a special statement and is so important for KTM as it shows exactly what we stand for – we are back on track and READY TO RACE. This victory is not just for the team and the race department, it’s for the whole company. It shows if we stick together and fight hard with our incredible riders, we can achieve incredible results. Congratulations also to Edgar, one of the best rookies we have seen for a long time, Luciano for being such a stable force, and Kevin, who made an impressive comeback but just needs that little bit more time to rest and heal. This is a super important victory, and we couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season for racing and for everyone at KTM.”

Australia’s Toby Hederics finished the 2025 Dakar Rally in 19th overall, and 29th for the final stage.

Final Dakar Rally 2025 Rankings

Pos Rider Total Time 1 DANIEL SANDERS 53h 08′ 52″ 2 TOSHA SCHAREINA +8′ 50″ 3 ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN +14′ 46″ 4 LUCIANO BENAVIDES +22′ 16″ 5 RICKY BRABEC +29′ 50″ 6 SKYLER HOWES +42′ 44″ 7 JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO +58′ 20″ 8 EDGAR CANET +1h 40′ 29″ 9 TOBIAS EBSTER +2h 13′ 54″ 10 STEFAN SVITKO +2h 14′ 38″ 11 RUI GONÇALVES +2h 50′ 50″ 12 ROMAIN DUMONTIER +3h 03′ 02″ 13 TONI MULEC +3h 25′ 37″ 14 MICHAEL DOCHERTY +3h 41′ 10″ 15 NEELS THERIC 3h +43′ 33″ 16 KONRAD DABROWSKI +3h 54′ 02″ 17 DUSAN DRDAJ +4h 02′ 23″ 18 LORENZO SANTOLINO +4h 16′ 48″ 19 TOBY HEDERICS +4h 46′ 58″ 20 EMANUEL GYENES +5h 16′ 50″

2025 Dakar Rally Stage 12 Results

Pos Rider Nat Bike Time 1 Michael Docherty ZAF KTM 54′ 11” 2 Adrien Van Beveren FRA HONDA +0′ 03” 3 Tobias Ebster AUT KTM +0′ 44” 4 Tosha Schareina ESP HONDA +0′ 57” 5 Stefan Svitko SVK KTM +0′ 59” 6 Daniel Sanders AUS KTM +1′ 07” 7 Luciano Benavides ARG KTM +1′ 07” 8 Romain Dumontier FRA HONDA +2′ 07” 9 Rui Gonçalves PRT SHERCO +2′ 08” 10 Ricky Brabec USA HONDA +2′ 22” 11 Skyler Howes USA HONDA +2′ 22” 12 Toni Mulec SVN KTM +2′ 23” 13 Edgar Canet ESP KTM +2′ 27” 14 Jose Ignacio Cornejo CHL HERO +2′ 28” 15 Jacob Argubright USA HONDA +2′ 29” 16 Konrad Dabrowski POL KTM +3′ 12” 17 Arunas Gelazninkas LTU HOTO +3′ 17” 18 Neels Theric FRA KOVE +3′ 33” 19 Emanuel Gyenes ROU KTM +6′ 39” 20 Charlie Herbst FRA GASGAS +7′ 43”

2025 Dakar Rally Route