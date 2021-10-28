Dean Ferris returns to racing Factory Honda for 2022

Honda Australia welcomes three-time Australian Motocross Champion Dean Ferris back to competitive racing onboard the Honda CRF450R in 2022, as he makes a return from retirement.

Ferris has achieved an incredible amount in the last 10 years; competing in the World MX Grand Prix’s achieving 21 top 10 finishes, including a win and three podiums across the 450 (MX1) and 250 (MX2) classes, not to mention his domination in the Australian Motocross Championship, winning three titles in a row.

Ferris had modest success with the Factory Honda Team in 2008 and 2009 before a stellar year as a privateer on a Honda in 2010.

Dean Ferris

“I am excited for what is to come with Honda! While healing from my back injury, I wasn’t sure what my racing future looked like so I made the call to retire, as I thought it best at the time for myself and my family. Since then, the break has allowed me the freedom to ride again without any pressure which got me back to the basics of why I love to ride. I’ve spent a lot of time reflecting and realised that I still have the desire to race competitively in Australia. It’s been a wild ride so far, Europe was intense, a challenge I enjoyed but it was unfortunate that some injuries marred my overall results. It’s been a minute since I’ve raced for Honda, back when I was last riding for them it was actually their first full season as Honda’s Factory program so I can see they have come a long way since then. Yarrive is dedicated to the sport and to Honda so I feel it’s going to be a prosperous partnership.”

Honda Australia General Manager of Sales, Tony Hinton welcomed Ferris back to Honda and believes the racing calendar will go ahead in its entirety next year.

Tony Hinton

“Dean has achieved more than most Australian racers internationally due to his determination. It will be fantastic to see Dean race our new CRF450R and we look forward to see him in action. We wish him and the team the greatest success.”

Team director Yarrive Konsky also welcomed Ferris back to the Honda Racing team, admitting there is unfinished business.

Yarrive Konsky

“When Dean first came to us, it was my first year running the factory program. As you’d expect a lot has changed over that time, our program has grown considerably and I am proud that we are a threat for Championships every time we line up. Having a rider of Dean’s ability and experience only makes our program stronger. I certainly look forward to working with him, learning from him, from his experiences and making this team as successful as possible. The new Honda CRF450R is proven around the world with Roczen, Gajser and Sexton showing its capabilities, so we look forward to getting Dean on one and getting to work for 2022.”