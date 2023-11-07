2023 FIM International Six Day’s Enduro

Day Two Report

Albert Pos from the Netherlands died while participating in the second day of the 2023 FIM International Six Day’s Enduro (ISDE) in San Juan – Argentina on Tuesday.

A minute of silence will be observed at the start of the ISDE tomorrow in tribute and remembrance of Albert.

At the head of the field on Tuesday was Andrea Verona, the E2 competitor also moved into the overall outright individual lead after the second day of competition.

Josep Garcia slipped to second outright but still leads E2.

In the Teams standings USA extended their lead to more than five-minutes. Day two saw a close battle for second place develop between Great Britain and Italy. The Italians – spurred on by team leader Andrea Verona (GASGAS) who clinched the overall individual victory – placed just eight seconds behind Great Britain in third. Spain and France were fourth and fifth respectively.

While Australis is not fielding a men’s team this year, the ladies are out in force. Unfortunately the slender lead they enjoyed at the end of day one has been overhauled by USA and Australia now trails the American ladies by five-minutes. The American trio of Brandy Richards (KTM), Korie Steede (KTM), and Rachel Gutish (GASGAS) were unstoppable on Tuesday.

Sweden continues to lead the Junior category but it was a bad day for Italy’s Juniors who slipped from second to tenth in the standings. Team USA have now moved up to second.

FIM World Trophy Stage Two Individual – Top 10

Pos Rider Man Cl. Gap 1 VERONA Andrea GASGAS E2 6’52.00 2 GARCIA Josep KTM E1 +0.83 3 WATSON Nathan HONDA E2 +2.61 4 OLIVEIRA Dante KTM E2 +7.34 5 ROBERT Taylor KTM E2 +7.66 6 MCCANNEY Jamie HUSQVARNA E2 +9.85 7 NORRBIN Albin FANTIC E3 +10.81 8 BERNARDINI Samuele HONDA E1 +11.09 9 GIRROIR Johnny KTM E2 +12.44 10 LE QUERE Leo KTM E2 +12.54

FIM World Trophy Individual Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Cl Nat Man GAP 1 VERONA Andrea E2 ITA GASGAS 1:31’46.30 2 GARCIA Josep E1 ESP KTM +3.36 3 OLIVEIRA Dante E2 USA KTM +1’39.77 4 ROBERT Talyor E2 USA KTM +2’22.36 5 MARTINEZ Cole E2 USA HONDA +2’29.00 6 WATSON Nathan E2 GBR HONDA +2’32.03 7 MCCANNEY Jamie E2 GBR HUSQVARNA +2’50.63 8 GIRROIR Johnny E2 USA KTM +3’17.24 9 ESPINASSE Theophile E1 FRA BETA +3’51.14 10 NORRBIN Albin E3 SWE FANTIC +3’51.20

FIM World Trophy Team Standings

Pos Team Total Gap 1 TEAM UNITED STATES 6:16′ 53.57 – 2 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 6:22′ 14.63 +5’21 3 TEAM FRANCE 6:24′ 08.38 +7’14 4 TEAM SPAIN 6:26′ 23.28 +9’29 5 TEAM ITALY 6:27′ 32.35 +10’38.78 6 TEAM CHILE 6:38′ 50.25 +21’56.68 7 TEAM CANADA 6:57′ 24.91 +40’31.34 8 TEAM ARGENTINA 6:58′ 20.88 +41’27.31 9 TEAM VENEZUELA 7:20′ 41.48 +1:03′ 47.91 10 TEAM BRAZIL 11:12′ 59.46 +4:56′ 05.89 11 TEAM BOLIVIA 13:13′ 57.58 +6:57′ 04.01 12 TEAM COLOMBIA 16:15′ 00.85 +9:58′ 07.28

FIM Women’s World Trophy Standings

Pos Team Day2 Total Gap 1 TEAM UNITED STATES 2:44’59.41 5:29′ 48.49 – 2 TEAM AUSTRALIA 2:50’00.57 5:34′ 47.08 4’58 3 TEAM FIM LA 3:16’43.37 6:35′ 40.51 1:05’52.02 4 TEAM FRANCE 5:02’46.83 7:59′ 45.02 2:29’56.53 5 TEAM ARGENTINA 5:07’20.62 10:10′ 49.10 4:41’00.61 6 TEAM GERMANY 5:17’52.96 10:48′ 24.27 5:18’35.78 7 TEAM GREAT BRITAIN 6:59’03.09 12:23′ 09.29 6:53’20.80 8 TEAM CANADA 7:04’21.31 14:09′ 40.08 8:39’51.59

FIM Junior World Trophy Standings