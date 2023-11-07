2023 FIM International Six Day’s Enduro
Day Two Report
Albert Pos from the Netherlands died while participating in the second day of the 2023 FIM International Six Day’s Enduro (ISDE) in San Juan – Argentina on Tuesday.
A minute of silence will be observed at the start of the ISDE tomorrow in tribute and remembrance of Albert.
At the head of the field on Tuesday was Andrea Verona, the E2 competitor also moved into the overall outright individual lead after the second day of competition.
Josep Garcia slipped to second outright but still leads E2.
In the Teams standings USA extended their lead to more than five-minutes. Day two saw a close battle for second place develop between Great Britain and Italy. The Italians – spurred on by team leader Andrea Verona (GASGAS) who clinched the overall individual victory – placed just eight seconds behind Great Britain in third. Spain and France were fourth and fifth respectively.
While Australis is not fielding a men’s team this year, the ladies are out in force. Unfortunately the slender lead they enjoyed at the end of day one has been overhauled by USA and Australia now trails the American ladies by five-minutes. The American trio of Brandy Richards (KTM), Korie Steede (KTM), and Rachel Gutish (GASGAS) were unstoppable on Tuesday.
Sweden continues to lead the Junior category but it was a bad day for Italy’s Juniors who slipped from second to tenth in the standings. Team USA have now moved up to second.
FIM World Trophy Stage Two Individual – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Man
|Cl.
|Gap
|1
|VERONA Andrea
|GASGAS
|E2
|6’52.00
|2
|GARCIA Josep
|KTM
|E1
|+0.83
|3
|WATSON Nathan
|HONDA
|E2
|+2.61
|4
|OLIVEIRA Dante
|KTM
|E2
|+7.34
|5
|ROBERT Taylor
|KTM
|E2
|+7.66
|6
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|HUSQVARNA
|E2
|+9.85
|7
|NORRBIN Albin
|FANTIC
|E3
|+10.81
|8
|BERNARDINI Samuele
|HONDA
|E1
|+11.09
|9
|GIRROIR Johnny
|KTM
|E2
|+12.44
|10
|LE QUERE Leo
|KTM
|E2
|+12.54
FIM World Trophy Individual Standings – Top 10
|Pos
|Rider
|Cl
|Nat
|Man
|GAP
|1
|VERONA Andrea
|E2
|ITA
|GASGAS
|1:31’46.30
|2
|GARCIA Josep
|E1
|ESP
|KTM
|+3.36
|3
|OLIVEIRA Dante
|E2
|USA
|KTM
|+1’39.77
|4
|ROBERT Talyor
|E2
|USA
|KTM
|+2’22.36
|5
|MARTINEZ Cole
|E2
|USA
|HONDA
|+2’29.00
|6
|WATSON Nathan
|E2
|GBR
|HONDA
|+2’32.03
|7
|MCCANNEY Jamie
|E2
|GBR
|HUSQVARNA
|+2’50.63
|8
|GIRROIR Johnny
|E2
|USA
|KTM
|+3’17.24
|9
|ESPINASSE Theophile
|E1
|FRA
|BETA
|+3’51.14
|10
|NORRBIN Albin
|E3
|SWE
|FANTIC
|+3’51.20
FIM World Trophy Team Standings
|Pos
|Team
|Total
|Gap
|1
|TEAM UNITED STATES
|6:16′ 53.57
|–
|2
|TEAM GREAT BRITAIN
|6:22′ 14.63
|+5’21
|3
|TEAM FRANCE
|6:24′ 08.38
|+7’14
|4
|TEAM SPAIN
|6:26′ 23.28
|+9’29
|5
|TEAM ITALY
|6:27′ 32.35
|+10’38.78
|6
|TEAM CHILE
|6:38′ 50.25
|+21’56.68
|7
|TEAM CANADA
|6:57′ 24.91
|+40’31.34
|8
|TEAM ARGENTINA
|6:58′ 20.88
|+41’27.31
|9
|TEAM VENEZUELA
|7:20′ 41.48
|+1:03′ 47.91
|10
|TEAM BRAZIL
|11:12′ 59.46
|+4:56′ 05.89
|11
|TEAM BOLIVIA
|13:13′ 57.58
|+6:57′ 04.01
|12
|TEAM COLOMBIA
|16:15′ 00.85
|+9:58′ 07.28
FIM Women’s World Trophy Standings
|Pos
|Team
|Day2
|Total
|Gap
|1
|TEAM UNITED STATES
|2:44’59.41
|5:29′ 48.49
|–
|2
|TEAM AUSTRALIA
|2:50’00.57
|5:34′ 47.08
|4’58
|3
|TEAM FIM LA
|3:16’43.37
|6:35′ 40.51
|1:05’52.02
|4
|TEAM FRANCE
|5:02’46.83
|7:59′ 45.02
|2:29’56.53
|5
|TEAM ARGENTINA
|5:07’20.62
|10:10′ 49.10
|4:41’00.61
|6
|TEAM GERMANY
|5:17’52.96
|10:48′ 24.27
|5:18’35.78
|7
|TEAM GREAT BRITAIN
|6:59’03.09
|12:23′ 09.29
|6:53’20.80
|8
|TEAM CANADA
|7:04’21.31
|14:09′ 40.08
|8:39’51.59
FIM Junior World Trophy Standings
|Pos
|Team
|Day2
|Total
|Gap
|1
|TEAM SWEDEN
|2:23’22.17
|4:47′ 51.42
|–
|2
|TEAM UNITED STATES
|2:28’12.94
|4:55′ 48.05
|7’56
|3
|TEAM FRANCE
|2:28’38.11
|4:55′ 56.47
|8’05
|4
|TEAM GREAT BRITAIN
|2:37’18.82
|5:10′ 16.43
|22’25.01
|5
|TEAM ARGENTINA
|2:36’57.63
|5:14′ 40.14
|26’48.72
|6
|TEAM CZECH REPUBLIC
|2:41’20.30
|5:22′ 01.81
|34’10.39
|7
|TEAM GERMANY
|2:41’29.39
|5:23′ 30.62
|35’39.20
|8
|TEAM PORTUGAL
|2:46’21.99
|5:42′ 00.02
|54’08.60
|9
|TEAM COLOMBIA
|2:55’08.35
|5:51′ 41.95
|1:03′ 50.53
|10
|TEAM ITALY
|4:39’37.44
|7:06′ 35.05
|2:18′ 43.63
|11
|TEAM CHILE
|4:41’00.07
|9:21′ 46.17
|4:33′ 54.75