2023 Southern 100 cancelled

Earlier this week a serious incident occurred during a qualifying session for the 2023 edition of the Southern 100 Road Races at the Isle of Man.

The incident involved two riders long with a marshal and also a spectator. The crash resulted in two fatalities.

Organisers have now announced that the remainder of the event has been cancelled due to the ongoing investigations.

Condolences to all involved and heartfelt thanks to the first responders who were confronted with such scenes.