Discover the Burt Munro Challenge in 2024

If you don’t know much about the epic meeting of motorbikes that takes place in the South Island of New Zealand each February… get ready to learn more about your new favourite event.

The Burt Munro Challenge is a 5-day festival featuring everything from hill sprints and beach racing to speedway and track races. The event was founded in 2006, following the success of the 2005 movie about legendary Kiwi motorcyclist Burt Munro’s inspirational life, “The World’s Fastest Indian”.

Burt epitomised the “can do” attitude, ingenuity and dogged spirit of determination that New Zealanders hold in high regard; and the Burt Munro Challenge is shaped by Burt’s famous name and spirit. This is what makes the event so appealing to domestic and international motorcycling enthusiasts.

And when you’re standing on the sand dune grandstand on Oreti Beach, you’ll see plenty of that resourcefulness and imagination first-hand. Extra large fuel tanks, custom hand guards, eye shields and modified face guards, crazy gearing and re-worked engines are all on display as the muddied collection of different bikes race through the wet sand and surf.

Burt Munro Challenge 2024 Schedule

SOUTHLAND HONDA TRACK DAY 8.30 am, Wednesday 7 Feb, Teretonga Park, Sandy Point

BURT MUNRO RALLY 12 pm, Thursday 8th, to 10 am Sunday 11 Feb, Oreti Park, Otatara

STAR INSURANCE NZ HILL CLIMB CHAMPS 10 am, Thursday 8 February, Flagstaff Road, Bluff

INDIAN MOTORCYCLE TWILIGHT DRAG RACING 6 pm, Thursday 8 February, Teretonga Park, Sandy Point

INDIAN MOTORCYLE BEACH RACING & NZ CHAMPS 6 pm, Friday 9 February, Oreti Beach, Otatara, Invercargill

SUPER SELLER SHELLEY SPEEDWAY 3 pm, Saturday 10 February, Oreti Park Speedway, Otatara

E HAYES & SONS TERETONGA SPRINT RACES & NZ SUPERBIKE CHAMPS 9 am, Friday 9, Saturday 10, Sunday 11 February, Teretonga Park, Sandy Point



Burt Munro Challenge 5 Night Escorted Tour

A quick look at the Burt Munro Challenge previous winners list will reveal two-time Isle of Man TT winner and Aussie motorcycling legend Cam Donald, who took to the streets of Invercargill in 2015 to claim the NZ Hill Climb Championships.

And Cam will be returning in 2024 to host the Sportsnet Holiday’s 5-night Burt Munro Challenge escorted tour, featuring:

Entry into all racing events and live entertainment with an All Access Rally Pass

Five nights hotel accommodation at the 4.5 star Langlands Hotel

Daily coach transfers to and from races and other attractions

Visit to E Hayes and Sons Hardware Store, where Burt’s original 1920 Indian Scout is on display

Entry into the Classic Motorcycle Mecca Museum, the largest and most diverse display of classic motorcycles in New Zealand

Entry into Bill Richardson Transport World, the largest private automotive museum of its type in the world

Plus plenty more! You can view the full tour itinerary on Sportsnet’s website (link).

Special Offer for MCNews.com.au Readers

If Sportsnet’s 5-night Burt Munro escorted tour tickles your fancy, you can use Cam Donald’s discount code CAM during checkout to secure a $100 discount on your package, to put toward your beer fund for the trip! Thank Cam Donald for that one.

VIEW THE TOUR HERE.