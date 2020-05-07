Three weeks of MotoGP and WSBK at Jerez

Dorna has put a proposal forward to the Spanish authorities to run a back to back MotoGP double-header weekend at Jerez on the weekend of July 19th and July 26th, immediately followed by a World Superbike Championship the following weekend of August 2nd.

Once authorisation from the Spanish government has been given, the three events will be proposed to the FIM for inclusion on their respective calendars.

The first MotoGP event would be the Grand Prix of Spain, becoming the season opener for the MotoGP class, and the second would be the Grand Prix of Andalusia.

The 2020 Motul FIM Superbike World Championship’s Spanish Round at Jerez would then take place from the 31st of July to 2nd August. Immediately following the two consecutive MotoGP World Championship events at the circuit.

The heat at that time of year in Spain can be stifling and those high temperatures will make tyre selection and management even more critical than ever. Grip might be very hard to come by…