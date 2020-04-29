Three rounds gone

The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports has announced the cancellation of the HJC Helmets Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland, the Motul TT Assen and the Grand Prix of Finland. The ongoing coronavirus outbreak has caused the cancellation of all three events.

The HJC Helmets Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland was set to take place at the Sachsenring from the 19th to the 21st of June, the Motul TT Assen at the TT Circuit Assen from the 26th to the 28th of June, and the Grand Prix of Finland was set to see the new KymiRing make its debut on the MotoGP calendar from the 10th to the 12th of July.

The cancellation of these events also obliges the cancellation of the corresponding FIM Enel MotoE World Cup, Northern Talent Cup and FIM Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup track activity at the same events.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports

“It is with great sadness that we announce the cancellation of these three important Grands Prix on the MotoGP calendar. The German GP is raced on a truly unique track with an incredible history, and the KymiRing is an exciting new venue set to welcome Grand Prix motorcycle racing back to Finland for the first time since 1982. And the iconic TT Circuit Assen had the unique honour of being the only venue to have held a round of the motorcycle racing Grand Prix World Championship every year, uninterrupted, since the Championship began in 1949.

“On behalf of Dorna I would like to thank all the fans for their understanding and patience as we wait for the situation to improve. We very much look forward to returning to the Sachsenring and the TT Circuit Assen in 2021, and eagerly await the Grand Prix debut of the new KymiRing next season.”