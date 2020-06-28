Setback for Dovi and Ducati

Overnight social media lit up as these images of Andrea Dovizioso was shared across various platforms.

The 34-year-old was competing in a motocross race near his home in central Italy

Ducati Corse confirmed the injury on social media and Dovi is now being operated on to affix a plate his collarbone in order to stabilise it and speed the recovery process.

“After suffering a crash during a motocross race in Faenza, @andreadovizioso has sustained a left collarbone injury. After consultation with Prof. Porcellini, Dovi has decided to proceed with surgery this evening in Modena to be fit in time for the start of the 2020 @motogp season.”

The MotoGP season is scheduled to commence on July 19 at Jerez with practice and testing earlier that week.

It will be a very intense quick-fire season this year and thus this is one that no rider would want to carry injuries in to as there is no real break for recovery. The injury however does not seem to be particularly serious and there is little doubt that Dovi will be on the bike come round one.

Dovizioso regularly uses motocross competition as a base for his fitness training regimen.