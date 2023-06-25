2023 Progressive American Flat Track Championship

Lima Half-Mile

Images by Tim Lester

Parts Unlimited AFT Singles presented by KICKER

Kopp arrived at the Lima Half-Mile as the favourite thanks to his performance at the same venue a year ago, along with his Half-Mile mastery, but this one did not come easily.

Kopp took the holeshot but quickly found himself in second and losing ground to rising star Tom Drane (No. 59 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F).

The KTM ace regrouped and successfully countered Drane’s bid to shake free, clawing his way back to the Australian at mid-distance. The two then wove the lead back-and-forth with around three minutes remaining on the clock before Kopp finally got a firm grip on the position.

He then stretched open his advantage as the two slithered through lapped traffic, ultimately claiming his fourth victory of the season with more than two seconds in hand.

Kody Kopp

“That was a tough one,” Kopp said. “I got a good start and led it for a couple laps, but Tom is so fast on this stuff, it’s really underrated. We had a heck of a fight, and it was really fun. A lot of hard work went into this one. Those last three Miles were really frustrating as a team in general, but we never gave up and we’re here to fight for a championship.”

Kopp and Drane were joined on the podium by the resurgent James Ott (No. 19 1st Impressions Race Team/Husqvarna Racing FC450), who fought off factory KTM pilot Max Whale (No. 18 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F) to register his second trophy-earning ride of the season.

Drane’s teammate, Trevor Brunner (No. 21 Estenson Racing Yamaha YZ450F), rounded out the top five.

Kopp’s championship outlook was further enhanced by the misfortune of Chase Saathoff (No. 88 American Honda/Mission Foods CRF450R), who entered the weekend having closed to within ten points of the title leader.

That advantage is significantly greater now, as Saathoff’s momentum was slammed to a halt by a mechanical DNF suffered while running in third position.

Kopp’s lead tripled as a result, expanding from just nine points to 29 (191-162). His closest challenger shifted as well, with Whale taking over second from Saathoff, who is now ranked third with 158 points after being credited with 19th place in the Main. Drane sits sixth, only 11-points off second-placed Whale.

AFT Singles Main Result

Pos Rider Bike Gap Points 1 Kody Kopp KTM 450 SX-F 21 Laps 25 2 Tom Drane Yamaha YZ450F 2.533 21 3 James Ott Husqvarna FC450 8.178 18 4 Max Whale KTM 450 SX-F 9.703 16 5 Trevor Brunner Yamaha YZ450F 13.393 15 6 Trent Lowe Honda CRF450R 16.447 14 7 Chad Cose Husqvarna FC450 19.077 13 8 Hunter Bauer Honda CRF450R 21.731 12 9 Jared Lowe Honda CRF450R 22.914 11 10 Cole Zabala Honda CRF450R 23.638 10 11 Tarren Santero Honda CRF450R 26.032 9 12 Morgen Mischler Honda CRF450R 20 Laps 8 13 Dalton Gauthier KTM 450 SX-F 0.421 7 14 Travis Petton IV KTM 450 SX-F 0.521 6 15 Shayna Texter-Bauman KTM 450 SX-F 2.872 5 16 Jacob Vanderkooi Husqvarna FC450 4.139 4 17 Declan Bender KTM 450 SX-F 4.654 3 18 Clarke Morian V KTM 450 SX-F 10.679 2 19 Chase Saathoff Honda CRF450R 9 Laps 1

AFT Singles Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Points 1 Kody Kopp 191 2 Max Whale 162 3 Chase Saathoff 158 4 Dalton Gauthier 155 5 Trevor Brunner 152 6 Tom Drane 151 7 Trent Lowe 149 8 Morgen Mischler 115 9 James Ott 105 10 Chad Cose 98 11 Travis Petton IV 53 12 Justin Jones 52 13 Shayna Texter-Bauman 49 14 Cole Zabala 43 15 Aidan RoosEvans 39 16 Hunter Bauer 37 17 Andrew Luker 36 18 Jared Lowe 36 19 Tarren Santero 35 20 Logan Eisenhard 28

Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle

Following an often challenging half-season spent developing an all-new racebike for an all-new team, Bauman kicked off the second half of 2023 by claiming the first premier-class victory for a KTM twin in the history of Progressive American Flat Track, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing.

And that win came at the conclusion of a thrilling Mission SuperTwins presented by S&S Cycle Main Event. Bauman, who earned the crown in 2019 and 2020, spent all ten minutes plus two laps embroiled in a non-stop dogfight with the rider who currently has the inside track on this year’s title, Dallas Daniels (No. 32 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT).

Bauman and Daniels alternated high and low lines as theft continually swapped the lead, running side-by-side when one or the other wasn’t making a futile attempt to shake loose at the front. And all the while, their engagement threatened to transform the race for the win into a three-rider affair with reigning king Jared Mees (No. 1 Indian Motorcycle/Rogers Racing/SDI Racing FTR750) lurking right around one second back and just waiting for his chance to strike.

Finally, with less than minute to go, Bauman seized the upper hand and then refused to allow Daniels a last-gasp bid to steal away his hard-earned win for Rick Ware Racing.

The emotion of the victory was further amplified as Bauman reflected on both the recent passing of his mother as well as his triumphant performance at the scene of his maiden Mission SuperTwins win.

Briar Bauman

“I think these guys are probably going to start making fun of me because I think I cry every time I win. But aside from all that, my brother (Bronson) and I lost our mom six months ago last Sunday, and this is where I got my first Twins win. The love that everyone gives in this sport no matter how hard you’re going up against one another… We’re fighting for everything we can get. I just appreciate all these guys a lot more than maybe I used to. There are so many people who have supported us. To actually get this done… It’s an honor to be a part of this program. I’m just proud, and I know my mom is proud. We did it.”

Last year’s Lima HM winner, Brandon Robinson (No. 44 Mission Roof Systems Indian FTR750), outlasted JD Beach (No. 95 Estenson Racing Yamaha MT-07 DT) as the two finished fourth and fifth, respectively, just over eight seconds behind the fight for the win.

Sixth went to Bronson Bauman (No. 37 Fastrack Racing/2 Wheelz KTM 790 Duke), who quietly earned his best result yet aboard the Fastrack KTM. Just behind in seventh and eighth were Davis Fisher (No. 67 Rackley Racing/Bob Lanphere’s BMC Racing Indian FTR750) and Jarod Vanderkooi (No. 20 JMC Motorsports/Fairway Ford Indian FTR750).

Kolby Carlile (No. 36 G&G Racing/Yamaha Racing Yamaha MT-07) finished ninth, while Johnny Lewis (No. 10 Moto Anatomy X Powered by Royal Enfield 650) completed the top ten in his return to action even after suffering an ugly heat race crash earlier in the evening.

Despite falling short of victory, Daniels maintained his season-long perfect podium record and picked up some points in the title fight in the process. He now leads Mees by 12 points (219-207), while Bauman has moved ahead of Beach to take control of third (166-161).

SuperTwins Main Result

Pos Rider Bike Gap Points 1 Briar Bauman KTM 790 Duke 25 Laps 25 2 Dallas Daniels Yamaha MT-07 1.145 21 3 Jared Mees Indian FTR750 3.459 18 4 Brandon Robinson Indian FTR750 8.154 16 5 JD Beach Yamaha MT-07 8.503 15 6 Bronson Bauman KTM 790 Duke 12.197 14 7 Davis Fisher Indian FTR750 14.931 13 8 Jarod Vanderkooi Indian FTR750 15.868 12 9 Kolby Carlile Yamaha MT-07 23.625 11 10 Johnny Lewis Royal Enfield 650 24.356 10 11 Ben Lowe Indian FTR750 24.671 9 12 Henry Wiles Indian FTR750 26.948 8 13 Ryan Wells Royal Enfield 650 24 Laps 7 14 Jeremiah Duffy Kawasaki Ninja 650 6.887 6 15 Jeffery Lowery Yamaha MT-07 6.940 5 16 Billy Ross Kawasaki Ninja 650 9 Laps 4 17 Cody Johncox Yamaha MT-07 8 Laps 3 18 Cameron Smith Yamaha MT-07 4 Laps 2

SuperTwins Standings – Top 20

Pos Rider Points 1 Dallas Daniels 219 2 Jared Mees 207 3 Briar Bauman 166 4 JD Beach 161 5 Davis Fisher 139 6 Brandon Robinson 136 7 Jarod Vanderkooi 119 8 Bronson Bauman 114 9 Kolby Carlile 106 10 Ben Lowe 93 11 Johnny Lewis 74 12 Dan Bromley 45 13 Sammy Halbert 40 14 Billy Ross 40 15 Kasey Sciscoe 40 16 Ryan Wells 29 17 Jeffery Lowery 28 18 Cameron Smith 28 19 Kayl Kolkman 27 20 Nick Armstrong 21

Progressive American Flat Track will now travel to Mineral Wells, West Virginia, for the All Seasons Powersports West Virginia Half-Mile at West Virginia Motor Speedway on Saturday, July 1.