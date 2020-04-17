Can’t afford a Panigale V4 R?

At least you can make one in Lego…

Ducati and Lego have teamed up to make a Lego Technic version of the new Panigale V4 R.

The Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R doesn’t have the original’s six-speed gearbox but it does have a unique two-speed Lego gear-box!

It also has suspension that works, and you can see the pistons going up and down inside the engine when the model is pushed along.

The Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R measures 32 cm in length, 16 cm in height and 8 cm in width.

It is created from 646 pieces and is designed for builders ten years and above.

It will be available from June 1st priced at 59.99 Euro.

Alessandro Cicognani – Ducati Licensing Director

“We have all been children fond of Lego bricks and I think it is easy to understand that this new licensing agreement between Ducati and the Lego Group is like a dream come true. Two excellences that share the same values of dedication, passion and attention to detail come together to give life to a unique experience. Our hope is that the Ducati Panigale V4 R LEGO® Technic™ can bring together, excite and entertain children and parents, but also all the fans who ride their motorbikes every day.”

Aurélien Rouffiange – Senior Designer of LEGO Technic

“The Ducati Panigale V4 R is such an elegant icon and a masterpiece of technology. It was essential for me to include as many details and features as I could, to capture all the curves and the unique design of the Red icon, to create for the first time a functioning gearbox and steering as well as a V4 cylinder engine that spins. To me riding is all about the sensation you feel in connection with the road on your motorcycle. I hope that building the LEGO TECHNIC Panigale V4 R model brings you the same excitement. Not only a play experience but also a way to learn about mechanics, power and technology. The beginning of a long journey with a lot of fun and passion.”

Lego Technic Ducati Panigale V4 R Images