Custom Rumble

The Scrambler 1100 FT customized by Italian Marco Graziani of CC Racing Garage is the winning bike of the third edition of Custom Rumble, the contest organized by Scrambler Ducati dedicated exclusively to custom bikes.

The live streaming award ceremony, presented by Scrambler Ducati Ambassador Dominika Grnova, was attended by 16,000 users. The jury of experts, composed by the actor Nicholas Hoult, the riders Chaz Davies and Andrea Dovizioso, the founder of BikeShed Dutch Van Someren and the Italian customizer of Officine Rossopuro Filippo Barbacane, chose the winning custom motorcycle by voting among the five finalists.

The bike customised by Marco Graziani of CC Racing Garage is part of the Bully category, the one dedicated to the Scrambler Ducati 1100, without any restrictions on the type of bike or style. The Italian customiser started from a Scrambler Ducati 1100 Special of which he customised the color, graphics, exhaust and seat. Instead he decided to keep the headlight, the rear and the tank similar to the original as he considers them as the key elements of a Scrambler Ducati.

The Scrambler 1100 FT had received the highest number of votes even during the qualification phase, when almost five thousand users of the Scrambler Ducati community voted on Scramblerducati.com.

As a prize the winner will receive a Beta workbench including the complete tool kit, a valuable and functional tool to continue to transform production bikes into something unique.