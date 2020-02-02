Motorcycle Recall Notice
A recall notice has been issed for 2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 S models as a side-stand failure may cause the motorcycle to fall over.
Recall Notice
PRA No. 2019/18035
Date published 2 Feb 2020
Campaign number RCL19-004
Product description
Ducati Multistrada 1260 S Motorcycle
Model Year 2018
What are the defects?
Due to an improper manufacturing process, the vehicle side stand may break.
What are the hazards?
The motorcycle may fall when parked, increasing the risk of injury to the rider and passenger, or bystanders.
What should consumers do?
Consumers will be notified in writing to contact their closest Ducati dealer or service agent and arrange an appointment for the side stand to be replaced, free of charge.
For further information, consumers can contact an authorised Ducati dealer or email info@ducati.com.au
Supplier – NF Importers Ltd
Traders who sold this product – Authorised Ducati dealers
Where the product was sold – Nationally
Dates available for sale – 1 March 2018 – 31 August 2018