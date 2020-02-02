Motorcycle Recall Notice

A recall notice has been issed for 2018 Ducati Multistrada 1260 S models as a side-stand failure may cause the motorcycle to fall over.

Recall Notice

PRA No. 2019/18035

Date published 2 Feb 2020

Campaign number RCL19-004

Product description

Ducati Multistrada 1260 S Motorcycle

Model Year 2018

What are the defects?

Due to an improper manufacturing process, the vehicle side stand may break.

What are the hazards?

The motorcycle may fall when parked, increasing the risk of injury to the rider and passenger, or bystanders.

What should consumers do?

Consumers will be notified in writing to contact their closest Ducati dealer or service agent and arrange an appointment for the side stand to be replaced, free of charge.

For further information, consumers can contact an authorised Ducati dealer or email info@ducati.com.au

Download VIN List affected

Supplier – NF Importers Ltd

Traders who sold this product – Authorised Ducati dealers

Where the product was sold – Nationally

Dates available for sale – 1 March 2018 – 31 August 2018