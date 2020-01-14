Italy remains the number one market for Ducati

Double-digit growth in China, Brazil and Spain

Ducati Motor Holding closed 2019 with 53,183 bikes delivered to customers worldwide, narrowly besting last year’s figure of 53,004 bikes.

KTM remains Europe’s largest motorcycle manufacturer with sales exceeding 200,000. BMW Motorrad recently reported their 2019 sales volume as 175,162. We have not seen the full year results for Triumph as yet, but projections had the British marque expecting to end 2019 with 67,000 sales, after reporting 55,192 sales over the first three-quarters of the year.

A major contribution to Ducati’s sales results came from the Panigale: with sales totalling 8,304.

Two new bikes introduced in 2019 – the Hypermotard 950 and Diavel 1260 – racked up sales of 4,472 and 3,129 respectively, doubling the overall volumes achieved in 2018 by previous versions.

The Multistrada family performed equally well, scoring a 3 per cent increase compared to 2018 (thanks also to the addition of the 950 S and a revamped 1260 Enduro); deliveries totalled 12,160, the best sales performance since the Bologna-built multibike made its debut 16 years ago.

Sales figures for 2019 have reinforced Ducati’s position at the premium end of the motorcycle market.

Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding

“2019 was a tough but also rewarding year. We’re working to make Ducati the world’s most desirable motorcycle brand and the results we’re achieving, the development of the range and the market response all confirm we’re on the right track. On today’s global market, one in every four superbikes is now a Panigale. The technical content we’ve transferred from the R version and our extensive racing experience to the V4 2020 range ensure this bike remains the category benchmark. What’s more, order books for the new Streetfighter V4 are bulging – more than 1,700 are already on order – and deliveries will begin in March 2020.”

Sales in Italy continue to grow, confirming the country as Ducati’s number one market. Bike sales totalled 9,474, a 3 per cent improvement on 2018 and a 20 per cent increase over the last three years.

Here in Australia Ducati sales were down 9.5 per cent in a motorcycle market that was down 6.1 per cent overall. Not positive territory but a more encouraging result than the 23.2 per cent fall Ducati experienced here over the 2018 calendar year. Ducati Australia retailed 1368 units in 2019.

— Related Link —

Australian Motorcycle Sales Data

Top performing motorcycle brands

In the United States, Ducati deliveries totalled 7,682 motorcycles, down by two per cent despite the continuing negative trend which saw the US market shrink by seven per cent compared to 2018.

Brazil (+20%), Spain (+10%) and France (+8%), however, performed well for Ducati.

China continued the upward trend of recent years and is, with 3,200 motorcycles sold (+12%), now the Bologna-based bike manufacturer’s fifth most important market.

For 2020, Ducati’s product range is now even more complete and dealerships will soon be taking delivery of the long-awaited Streetfighter V4. The Panigale can – in addition to the introduction of the new V2 – also count on a major upgrade to the V4 that will boost performance and enhance rideability.

For globetrotters and those who want to enjoy long-distance adventures in outstanding comfort, the Multistrada family sees the arrival of the new Grand Tour.

Last but not least, the Ducati Scrambler range – which saw the new 800 Dark presented at EICMA – will see the introduction of a new model in the coming months.

Francesco Milicia, Global Sales VP