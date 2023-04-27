Ducatisti to unite on May 6 for ‘We Ride As One’

The Ducati ‘We Ride As One’ event will return for a second running globally, as the Ducatista community celebrate their passion in the new permanent fixture on the Ducati calendar.

Enthusiasts will gather in Ducati dealers around the world to ride together in numerous parades which, in every corner of the planet, will colour the streets of every city.

Ducati dealerships, with the support of Ducati Official Clubs (DOCs), are working to create a personalized program that will be unique and different for each location.

As the first international markets to commence the 2023 “We Ride As One” program from around the world, Ducati dealers in Australia and New Zealand will be holding events across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia, as well as both North and South Islands of New Zealand.

Riders in Sydney joining the Fraser Motorcycles team will enjoy a cruise along the iconic Bondi Beach, while in Victoria, Ducati Mornington will kick things off at another iconic landmark: Luna Park on St Kilda Beach, while Ducati Melbourne West will tour wine country, starting in Healesville.

In New Zealand, Casbolt Motorcycles in Christchurch will be inviting Ducatisti to join them in Cathedral Square for a ride taking in the local beauty.

These are just a few of the many activities happening taking place all over the world. Ducatisti will be able to join “We Ride As One” also (but not only) in London, Dublin, Madrid, Tokyo, Avignon, Munich, Shanghai, Dubai, Rio de Janeiro, Milan, New Delhi, Bangkok, Amsterdam, Brussels and many other cities in the world.

The date is set for the 6th May in Ducati dealerships, to look passion straight in the eye and experience a memorable day surrounded by a community with the same love for two wheels and for the red bikes of Borgo Panigale.

All Ducatisti are invited to contact or go to their trusted dealer to find out about the local initiative. To find the nearest dealer, the dealer locator is available in the dedicated section of the Ducati website (link).

Participating Australian Ducati dealers:

Motorcycles R Us

Fraser Motorcycles Newcastle

Fraser Motorcycles Concord

Fraser Motorcycles Wollongong

Casbolt Motorcycles

Moto Arena Gold Coast

Ducati Melbourne West

Ducati Mornington

MotoMart

Brisbane Motorcycles

North Coast V-Twin

Ducati Perth