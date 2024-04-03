Ducati DRE Adventure 2024

Ducati has opened up reservations for the 2024 DRE Adventure, which will be run across four events this year, 11-12 and 13-14 June, September 1-October 1, and 2-3 October, in Gubbio (Perugia, Italy) welcoming Multistrada V4 S, Multistrada V4 Rally, DesertX and the new DesertX Rally riders.

2024 will mark the eighth year of the DRE Adventure as part of the Ducati Riding Academy calendar, dedicated to adventure-touring enthusiasts in charming Italian scenarios and combining instruction with a complete immersion in the Italian reality of culture, art, territory and relaxation.

For 2024 all DRE Adventure events will have as their base a new location situated among the scenery of the Umbrian hills, the Park Hotel ai Cappuccini. The structure, a former 17th-century convent located in the centre of Gubbio, also offers the opportunity to spend some days relaxing together and explore the area and its traditions.

The DRE Adventure format is characterised by an extensive program that sees moments of riding instruction combined with a charming tour surrounded by greenery where it is possible to appreciate the dynamic characteristics of Ducati motorcycles on different terrains.

Thanks to a pool of top-level instructors, the course provides motorcyclists with the opportunity to discover the secrets of the adventure-touring world: from the correct riding position to learning the most effective offroad riding techniques, technical advice and logistics in preparation for the trip and the management of unforeseen events that may arise during the journey.

Furthermore, thanks to the extensive customisation possibilities for the saddle and suspension, with different raised and lowered solutions, each of the motorbikes used in the DRE Adventure courses can adapt to the characteristics of each participant.

The DRE Adventure program is divided into two days. The first day takes place at Villa Benveduti, an elegant eighteenth-century villa surrounded by the greenery of the Gubbio countryside. It is dedicated to getting to know the motorbike and carrying out technical exercises to gain the right confidence in offroad riding in the school camps set up for the purpose.

The second day includes a tour with both on-road and off-road sections, which immediately prepares motorcyclists to put into practice what they learned in the school camps and continue to learn further riding techniques.

There are four appointments for 2024: the first two in June (11-12 and 13-14 June) followed by another two in October (30 September – 1 October and 2-3 October).

The team of excellent instructors has always been one of the strong points of the DRE formats. The DRE Adventure is, in fact, part of the Ducati Riding Academy programme, which, in 20 years of activity, has trained and involved over 30,000 enthusiasts. Also, in the case of the DRE Adventure, the team, led by Matteo Graziani (professional rider, winner of 59 Italian Motorally championships and protagonist of around 30 international rallies), is made up of experienced riders, especially in the Adventure sector.

For more information on the riding courses, the program and registration, you can visit the DRE Academy section of the Ducati.com website or contact DRE Customer Support: [email protected].