Penske set to acquire Ducati Melbourne West

Penske Automotive Group intends to expand its retail automotive operations into Australia by acquiring two Porsche dealerships along with a Ducati motorcycle dealership in Melbourne.

Penske has signed an agreement to acquire Porsche Centre Brighton, Porsche Centre Doncaster and Ducati Melbourne West.

Ducati Melbourne West opened two years ago in a classy evening affair with a distinctly Italian theme. (Link)

Ducati Melbourne West was awarded the prestigious “Dealership of the Year” for 2023, Australia & Asia Pacific Region by Ducati. (Link)

The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of 2024, subject to customary conditions.