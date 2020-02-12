Ducati WorldSBK Team 2020

Scott Redding and Chaz Davies will start the 2020 World Superbike season late this month at Phillip Island but today both riders were present at Imola for the launch of the Aruba.IT Ducati World Superbike squad.

Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A.

“I am particularly pleased to present the official 2020 Ducati Superbike team here in Imola, in the heart of the Motor Valley, just a few kilometers away from our factory in Borgo Panigale. Last year the Panigale V4 R made its debut in World Superbike and immediately showed its great competitiveness by winning 17 races, and contributed to the commercial success of the Panigale V4, which in 2019 was confirmed as the world’s best-selling sports bike in its segment. The new Panigale V4 S 2020, that is now available at Ducati dealers worldwide, has actually been inspired by the V4 R Superbike, with which it shares the fairing with the original winglets. I would like to thank Stefano Cecconi for the passion and professionalism with which he has taken this commitment since the beginning of our partnership and I wish Chaz, Scott and the whole team the best of luck for the championship that is about to start”.

Luigi Dall’Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse

“In the last months we have continued to work on the development of the Panigale V4 R as we are convinced that, despite the great competitiveness shown by our bike last year, the 2020 championship will be even more competitive thanks to the presence of new models from our main competitors. As Stefano Cecconi has already said, we have only one target, and that is to bring home the World Superbike title that we have been missing since 2011. We have two strong and very motivated riders: Chaz, who has been with us for seven years and is one of the pillars of the team, and Scott, a fresh BSB champion and already very fast during the winter tests. We believe to have all the necessary ingredients to be protagonists in every race of the championship starting from Phillip Island”.

Chaz Davies, Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #7

“My expectations are very high. In the second part of the 2019 season our performances and results have improved considerably and, in the last races, we have always fought for the podium. The goal is to do even better and I believe that the experience accumulated over the years can help us. We have done a good job during the winter and the feeling is positive even though I have never been looking for the lap-time during the tests. I feel much better than I did 12 months ago, both physically and with the feeling with my bike. I want to thank all our fans for their support and I hope to celebrate many victories with them, maybe even in a few months on this same circuit”.

Scott Redding, Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45

“I’m very excited for this new adventure. It will be important to get off to a good start, especially on the first circuits that I know very well. We still have to understand where we really are in terms of absolute performance but it is clear that our mission is to start winning as soon as possible. I am very satisfied with what we achieved during the tests. I would like to thank the team that has done a great job and has given me a lot of confidence. We all have the same goal and this is a very important motivation. I would like to thank in a special way Aruba.it and Ducati for giving me this opportunity and for welcoming me in an exceptional way. What can I promise to the fans? I know that the passion of the Ducatisti is extraordinary and so I’ll give all my energy with just one goal: to bring the title back to Bologna”.