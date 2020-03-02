2020 MXGP

Round 1 – Great Britain

The first round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season has concluded at Matterley Basin, with Jeffrey Herlings and Jago Geerts taking the overall victories in the MXGP and MX2 classes respectively, as sunny weather on Sunday set the stage for a fantastic day.

MXGP Rnd Mitch Evans hondaproracing bybavo
Mitch Evans – Image by Bavo

Aussie Mitch Evans kicked off the season on form, claiming third in Race 1, while a more challenging Race 2 still saw him in the top ten, with seventh. This leaves Evans in fifth overall heading to Round 2.

In MX2 top Australian was Jed Beaton in fourth overall, with second in Race 1, and sixth in Race 2. Fellow Aussies Nathan Crawford and Wilson Todd took 14th and 17th overall respectively, at the season opener.

MXGP

Going into the weekend, the overall winner for the MXGP class was hard to predict. With a full line-up of extremely strong riders, who have been training hard this winter, the list of favourites was never ending.

MXGP Rnd Tim Gajser hondaproracing bybavo
Tim Gajser

Following Saturday’s practice session, Tim Gajser was among the top favourites as he clocked in the fastest lap-time during the session. Second was Arminas Jasikonis, followed by Antonio Cairoli.

In the opening race of the weekend, it was Jeremy Seewer who claimed the first FOX Holeshot of the season, closely followed by Herlings and Gajser. Team HRC’s newest recruit and MXGP rookie, Mitch Evans, also got off to a flying start in fifth. But on the downhill corner after pitlane Gajser found himself in trouble as he banged bars with Jeremy Van Horebeek, which left him having to fight back from 13th position.

MXGP Rnd Mitch Evans hondaproracing bybavo
Mitch Evans – Image by Bavo

On the opening lap, Evans was moving quick as he made a move on Jeremy Seewer. The 2013 MXGP of Great Britain winner, Clement Desalle also got a good start in fourth, before getting cross-rutted in the second lap and falling to seventh.

As Herlings continued to lead, Seewer found his way back past Evans, knocking the factory Honda rider down to P3. Meanwhile the battle for fourth, fifth and sixth was on between Cairoli, Desalle and Glenn Coldenhoff. Desalle did muscle his way past the GasGas Factory rider, while Cairoli was able to maintain his fourth place position.

MXGP Rnd Antonio Cairoli
Antonio Cairoli

Towards the end of the race, Gajser found himself battling the 2019 MX2 World Champion Jorge Prado, with the Honda rider able to pass the MXGP rookie. He then set his sights for higher positions, but a crash on the last corner before the finish line of the last lap left him having to settle for P8 in the race, allowing Gautier Paulin to move up a position to P7.

In the end it was Herlings who took the race win with a 11.879-second lead over Seewer in second. Having a fantastic ride and making an impressive debut to his MXGP rookie campaign was Mitch Evans who placed third in the race.

MXGP Rnd Tim Gajser
Tim Gajser

In race two, it was Henry Jacobi who took the FOX Holeshot, but Gajser moved swiftly into the lead, with Cairoli following him to also pass Jacobi. Meanwhile Herlings was behind in fourth and Paulin in fifth. Bad luck for Evans, who came around the first turn virtually last, left him with a lot of work to do in the second MXGP race.

By lap 4, Herlings was already charging, making a pass on Cairoli for second position. Gautier Paulin was sitting in third, where he remained throughout the race, also keeping Desalle at bay in fourth. From then onward the top five remained the same until the race concluded, while the battles heated up behind.

MXGP Rnd Jeffrey Herlings KTM SX F Matterley Basin
Jeffrey Herlings

Mitch Evans found himself moving quickly through the ranks, and by lap 5 was already in sixth position as he passed both Seewer and Jacobi. Seewer then came under threat by Coldenhoff, with the Dutch rider able to make the pass stick on lap 11.

With two laps to go, Desalle and Coldenhoff found themselves in an intense battle, with the two riders getting close to each other on several occasions, but the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider stayed strong to finish fifth. Desalle team-mate Romain Febvre did not line up at Sunday’s races as for an injury to his knee during the past week, he’ll be back racing in Valkenswaard next week.

MXGP Rnd Jeremy Seewer
Jeremy Seewer

Gajser claimed the race win and with it a second overall, while Herlings made a strong come-back as the overall Grand Prix winner. Cairoli finished third both in the race and the podium. Mitch Evans finished seventh in Race 2 and took home 34 championship points in fifth overall.

Jeffrey Herlings – P1

“The first race out of twenty and I was consistent: two good starts, led the whole first moto, got into third pretty quick behind Tony and took second. The track was sketchy and the sun was really low. It is still that time of the year where it gets dark quite early, so it was hard with the shadows. I didn’t want to take any risks and I was happy with second. It was a good weekend and I think we improved the bike over the winter because this was the first real test, let’s say. I am looking forward to Valkenswaard now and my home GP.”

MXGP Rnd Jeffrey Herlings Mitchell Evans
Jeffrey Herlings

Tim Gajser – P2

“I’m happy with how this first round of the season went. Just I had a couple of crashes in the first moto, with one right at the beginning of the race which meant I started from dead last. I worked my way through the field to finish eighth, after the second crash right at the end dropping me one spot. In the second race I was hoping to get a good start and show my riding a bit better and that’s what happened. With the low sun and the ruts, the track was really quite tricky but I felt good and the moto felt comfortable. Second overall isn’t too bad after my first moto so now we move onto Valkenswaard for a new challenge.”

MXGP Rnd Tim Gajser hondaproracing bybavo
Tim Gajser

Antonio Cairoli – P3

“It is nice to be back on the podium after so many months without racing. My shoulder has improved a lot in recent weeks but last week in Belgium I twisted my right knee and heard a crack. I thought ‘the season is finished already’. I went to the doctor and he confirmed a second-degree PCL tear. I taped the knee very hard yesterday and today and all the ruts out there were not helping. I just need to work as much as possible on the muscle to make it as stable as possible. So to be on the podium at this track and these conditions is amazing and I’m motivated again to work really hard and try to build it up. We will see what we can do next.”

MXGP Rnd Antonio Cairoli
Antonio Cairoli

Jeremy Seewer – P4

“It was a strange weekend because of the time schedule, so we lined up with no time on the track, but it was the same for everyone. I started off with an epic holeshot, like a whole bike length ahead of everyone, so that was super cool. I finished second, so that was a really positive start to the season, and it proved we did a good job in the winter because the track was really technical and tricky. In the second race, I had contact with another rider and he damaged my brake. So, I had to ride without my brake for the whole race which made it super tough. I think I still took good points, so I am happy with this and my speed is good. It is just a shame I couldn’t stand on the podium today, but we will keep working and be back next weekend.”

MXGP Rnd Jeremy Seewer
Jeremy Seewer

Mitch Evans – P5

“It was a good weekend, excluding the start of that second moto. Everything else went really well. In the first moto I had a good start, avoiding some of the early race carnage and made my way into second for a little bit. Unfortunately, I struggled with my breathing a bit because of my chest infection and finished third. I felt a lot better in the second moto although I had to push throughout the race because of the bad start. I used a lot of energy to get around guys as fast as I could and I hit a bit of a wall with eight minutes to go. Overall it was a good weekend though, I’m happy with my MXGP debut and now I get ready for Valkenswaard next weekend.”

MXGP Rnd Mitch Evans hondaproracing bybavo
Mitch Evans – Image by Bavo

Gautier Paulin – P6

“I’m in the game. I felt good all weekend long, it was just a strange weekend. Riding a new bike on such a tough track, with not a lot of time on the track, and then with the weather being off and on, rain and then sunshine and then rain. I got sideways out of the gate and then it was tough to come back through the pack. I crashed but got back to seventh. In the second race I got to fourth pretty quickly, but I really struggled with the sun. I didn’t want to pull my laminates off because I didn’t know if it was going to rain or not. I am really happy with the team; they are all working really hard. The feeling is good, and the season is long.”

MXGP Rnd Gautier Paulin
Gautier Paulin

Glenn Coldenhoff – P8

“It was a solid weekend for me, two sixth-place finishes is a very good start to the championship. Qualifying yesterday wasn’t great, which didn’t give me the greatest gate pick for today’s races. But it was what is was and this morning in warm-up I felt great and posted the third fastest time. That gave me some confidence heading into the races. My first moto start wasn’t great, but I pulled through from around 10th to sixth, so it was good to get the championship started with a positive result. The second moto was very similar to the first. I felt good, felt like my speed was there and had some good battles. I know that if my starts are better I can fight with the guys that were ahead of me this weekend. I’m looking forward to the next GP, it’s one of my favourites and I hope to get some solid results there too.”

MXGP Results – Round

Race 1

Pos Rider Bike Time
1 Herlings, Jeffrey KTM 35m33.506
2 Seewer, Jeremy Yamaha 35m45.376
3 Evans, Mitchell Honda 35m50.557
4 Cairoli, Antonio KTM 35m58.883
5 Desalle, Clement Kawasaki 36m02.837
6 Coldenhoff, Glenn GASGAS 36m03.871
7 Paulin, Gautier Yamaha 36m11.654
8 Gajser, Tim Honda 36m13.208
9 Prado, Jorge KTM 36m14.641
10 Jacobi, Henry Yamaha 36m30.146
11 Tonus, Arnaud Yamaha 36m31.095
12 Jonass, Pauls Husqvarna 36m32.356
13 Cervellin, Michele Yamaha 36m51.302
14 Van Horebeek, Jeremy Honda 37m03.369
15 Jasikonis, Arminas Husqvarna 37m08.568
16 Guillod, Valentin Honda 37m10.269
17 Bogers, Brian KTM 37m10.959
18 Simpson, Shaun KTM 37m12.569
19 Vlaanderen, Calvin Yamaha 37m17.209
20 Petrov, Petar KTM 37m19.178
21 Strijbos, Kevin Suzuki 37m21.638
22 Van doninck, Brent Husqvarna 37m31.171
23 Bernardini, Samuele Yamaha 37m39.510
24 Paturel, Benoit Honda 37m44.900
25 Leok, Tanel Husqvarna 37m45.721
26 Lupino, Alessandro Yamaha 37m55.605
27 Butron, Jose KTM 37m59.611
28 Gole, Anton Honda 38m02.279
29 Koch, Tom KTM 38m03.671
30 Millward, Jake Husqvarna 35m36.275
31 Larranaga Olano, Iker KTM 35m38.955
32 Covington, Thomas Yamaha 35m41.690
33 Sterry, Adam KTM 35m53.196
34 Bengtsson, Jonathan Husqvarna 38m24.356
35 Ashwell, Jayden Boyd KTM 38m29.988
36 Bobryshev, Evgeny Husqvarna 19m24.000
37 Monticelli, Ivo GASGAS 5m44.361

Race 2

Pos. Rider Man. Time/Gap
1 Gajser, Tim Honda 35:44.5
2 Herlings, Jeffrey KTM 00:23.4
3 Cairoli, Antonio KTM 00:28.4
4 Paulin, Gautier Yamaha 00:30.2
5 Desalle, Clement Kawasaki 00:32.3
6 Coldenhoff, Glenn GASGAS 00:33.9
7 Evans, Mitchell Honda 00:36.9
8 Seewer, Jeremy Yamaha 00:38.2
9 Jacobi, Henry Yamaha 00:48.1
10 Paturel, Benoit Honda 01:00.1
11 Simpson, Shaun KTM 01:04.2
12 Prado, Jorge KTM 01:16.5
13 Bogers, Brian KTM 01:16.8
14 Jasikonis, Arminas Husqvarna 01:18.6
15 Lupino, Alessandro Yamaha 01:22.8
16 Cervellin, Michele Yamaha 01:35.4
17 Van Horebeek, Jeremy Honda 01:38.3
18 Tonus, Arnaud Yamaha 01:39.8
19 Sterry, Adam KTM 01:42.5
20 Petrov, Petar KTM 01:53.0
21 Strijbos, Kevin Suzuki 02:01.3
22 Van doninck, Brent Husqvarna 02:04.6
23 Gole, Anton Honda 02:10.5
24 Monticelli, Ivo GASGAS 02:13.5
25 Guillod, Valentin Honda 02:19.5
26 Butron, Jose KTM 02:20.0
27 Bobryshev, Evgeny Husqvarna 02:31.8
28 Millward, Jake Husqvarna 02:32.2
29 Leok, Tanel Husqvarna 02:35.1
30 Koch, Tom KTM 02:37.0
31 Vlaanderen, Calvin Yamaha 1 lap
32 Covington, Thomas Yamaha 1 lap
33 Bernardini, Samuele Yamaha 1 lap
34 Larranaga Olano, Iker KTM 2 laps
35 Ashwell, Jayden Boyd KTM 2 laps
36 Jonass, Pauls Husqvarna 8 laps
37 Bengtsson, Jonathan Husqvarna 10 laps

Standings

Pos Rider Nat. Man. Points
1 Herlings, J. NED KTM 47
2 Gajser, Tim SLO HON 38
3 Cairoli, A. ITA KTM 38
4 Seewer, Jeremy SUI YAM 35
5 Evans, M. AUS HON 34
6 Paulin, G. FRA YAM 32
7 Desalle, C. BEL KAW 32
8 Coldenhoff, G. NED GAS 30
9 Jacobi, Henry GER YAM 23
10 Prado, Jorge ESP KTM 21
11 Simpson, Shaun GBR KTM 13
12 Jasikonis, A. LTU HUS 13
13 Cervellin, M. ITA YAM 13
14 Tonus, Arnaud SUI YAM 13
15 Bogers, Brian NED KTM 12
16 Paturel, B. FRA HON 11
17 Van Horebeek, J. BEL HON 11
18 Jonass, Pauls LAT HUS 9
19 Lupino, A. ITA YAM 6
20 Guillod, V. SUI HON 5
21 Sterry, Adam GBR KTM 2
22 Petrov, Petar BUL KTM 2
23 Vlaanderen, C. NED YAM 2

MX2

In the opening MX2 race it was Tom Vialle starting the race with the FOX Holeshot, and straight away pulling a gap on his competitors, riding comfortably in first for the majority of the race.

MXGP Rnd Tom Vialle
Tom Vialle

Mathys Boisrame also got off to a great start as he followed Vialle until lap 5, when Rene Hofer made a successful pass for second position and Conrad Mewse pushed for third.

The race action was impressive, as three riders battled for second, with Jago Geerts moving up from fourth to second on lap 6, when he passed Mewse and Mikkel Haarup.

That very same lap saw big changes to the top five, with Boisrame fading allowing Geerts, Mewse, Haarup and Jed Beaton of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna to move up a position. In the next two laps, Beaton made some swift moves on Mewse and Haarup.

On lap 8 Vialle made a mistake and crashed out of the lead. This handed Geerts his first race win of the season, with Beaton finishing second and Haarup making a fantastic debut to his MX2 season with a third. In the end Vialle crossed the line in sixth position.

MXGP Rnd Jago Geerts
Jago Geerts

In race two, it was another FOX Holeshot from Red Bull KTM Factory but this time by Rene Hofer. Geerts was right there in P2 and Vialle in fourth place. Maxime Renaux also got off to a great start in sixth position, followed by Beaton and Boisrame.

The championship favourite, Thomas Kjer Olsen, got off to a much better start in the second race, as he crossed the line fifth on the opening lap.

By the second lap, Hofer continued to lead from his team-mate Vialle, while Olsen moved into third followed by Renaux and Beaton. Meanwhile race 1 winner, Jago Geerts crashed out of second and was back down in eighth place, putting his chances of an overall at risk.

The top five remained the same until lap 8 when Haarup, Geerts and Boisrame moved up to fourth, fifth and sixth.

MXGP Rnd Rene Hofer
Rene Hofer

Hofer led the majority of the second race, keeping his team-mate at bay, before Vialle was able to pass the young Austrian, with 3 laps to go. At the same time, Haarup made a move on fellow Dane, Thomas Kjer Olsen for third.

With 2 laps remaining, Geerts was also able to pass Olsen for fourth, which handed him the overall victory at Matterley Basin, the first of his career.

Jed Beaton was sixth in Race two, 17-seconds off the leaders pace, taking fourth overall and 37 championship points in a strong start to the 2020 season.

Jago Geerts – P1

“It feels really good. It was a nice weekend. It was a little bit difficult in the second race. I crashed and hurt my shoulder a little bit but still managed to come back and get my first GP win. I’m really happy with that, and I get the red plate for the first time which is nice especially with Valkenswaard next weekend, a track that is not far from my home, I think it will be really special with a lot of fans out there. It will be nice, and I can’t wait.”

MXGP Rnd Jago Geerts
Jago Geerts

Tom Vialle – P2

“I was feeling really comfortable with the bike in the first race but I made a mistake on a big jump and came too short. It was difficult to restart and I then finished sixth. The second race was better! It was tricky to pass Rene and also it started to rain a bit and I had a problem with the goggles. So I waited and then pushed hard. I won my first race and finished 2nd in the first GP of the year so I’m really happy with that.”

MXGP Rnd Tom Vialle
Tom Vialle

Mikkel Haarup – P3

“I’m just happy. I did not come here to contend for the race but at the end I managed to finish with a third overall which is amazing. I had two decent races, good riding I wish to thank F&H Kawasaki and everybody who supports me.”

MXGP Rnd Tom Vialle Jago Geerts Mikkel Haarup
Mikkel Haarup joins Tom Vialle and Jago Geerts on the podium

Jed Beaton – P4

“It was a good weekend for me. Fourth overall is a great result for the first Grand Prix, although I’m a little disappointed to miss the podium because of a small crash in the second race. In the first moto I had a good start, found some nice lines and came from eighth to second, which was great. I felt good and, yeah, it was good to get that result in the books. Second moto, it took a while to settle into a rhythm and then I just washed the front wheel out in a corner, losing a few places and I finished the race in sixth. For the upcoming rounds I just need to be a little more patient. Overall, it’s been a great day and there are plenty of positives to take into round two next weekend.”

MXGP Rnd Jed Beaton
Jed Beaton

Rene Hofer – P5

“Just amazing. My goal was to take two good starts and to try and ride like I do in practice. In the first moto I was 5th at the start and made my way up to 3rd and had nearly half the race there but could not make the pass on [Mathys] Boisrame and dropped back with some arm-pump. I was 6th on the last lap – and was OK with that – but made a small mistake, tipped over and lost two positions. In the second race I made the holeshot and passed Jago on the second lap. I really enjoyed the track. It is one of my favourites of the year. I almost led until the end. Anyway, it is the first GP of the year it feels incredible. I’m really happy.”

MXGP Rnd Rene Hofer
Rene Hofer

Thomas Kjer Olsen – P7

“I’m happy with my weekend after only two days on the bike this week after my injury in January. I was a little disappointed with the first moto, my start wasn’t great, and I was buried in the pack. It’s a competitive class so it’s hard to pull through when you get a bad start. Fifth place in the second race was good and I’ll happily take that after being off of the bike for so long. Seventh overall is a good result and a good start to the season. I came here looking to make as many points as possible, and that’s what I did and I’m already looking forward to next weekend and knowing that my speed and fitness are both really good.”

MXGP Rnd Thomas Kjer Olsen Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
Thomas Kjer Olsen

Aussie Nathan Crawford took 14th overall at the opening round of the MXGP, claiming 18th in Race 1, followed by tenth in Race 2, for 14 championship points.

Nathan Crawford – P14

“Qualifying was a really challenge – especially for me coming from Australia. I’ve never race in condition that cold, windy and rainy. It was definitely something that I hadn’t been through before, so it was quite a shock. We tried to prepare for it and did our best in the tough conditions. In race one I got a mid-pack start, but made some good passes on lap one. I was hovering around 10th position and then had a big crash and after that I was just surviving and trying to get through the race. In race two it was an OK start, but not great – so I set about battling my way through and ended the race in 10th place. The second trace was definitely better for me and that gives me something to build on.”

MXGP Rnd Nathan Crawford byBavo
Nathan Crawford

MX2 Results

Race 1

Pos Rider Bike Time
1 Geerts, Jago Yamaha 36m43.110
2 Beaton, Jed Husqvarna 36m48.030
3 Haarup, Mikkel Kawasaki 36m51.120
4 Mewse, Conrad KTM 36m52.591
5 Forato, Alberto Husqvarna 36m57.073
6 Vialle, Tom KTM 37m07.631
7 Watson, Ben Yamaha 37m09.047
8 Hofer, Rene KTM 37m11.817
9 Van De Moosdijk, Roan Kawasaki 37m14.754
10 Fernandez, Ruben Yamaha 37m17.291
11 Olsen, Thomas Kjer Husqvarna 37m26.401
12 Sydow, Jeremy GASGAS 37m27.113
13 Renaux, Maxime Yamaha 37m29.761
14 Boisrame, Mathys Kawasaki 37m32.341
15 Guadagnini, Mattia Husqvarna 37m32.858
16 Vaessen, Bas KTM 37m36.152
17 Östlund, Alvin Honda 37m40.642
18 Crawford, Nathan Honda 37m47.685
19 Rubini, Stephen Honda 37m48.799
20 Sikyna, Richard KTM 38m01.401
21 Todd, Wilson Kawasaki 38m04.545
22 Lesiardo, Morgan KTM 38m06.530
23 Horgmo, Kevin KTM 38m20.121
24 Lapucci, Nicholas KTM 38m22.241
25 Harrison, Mitchell Kawasaki 38m24.316
26 Hammal, Taylor Yamaha 38m29.902
27 Roosiorg, Hardi KTM 38m43.732
28 Zonta, Filippo KTM 38m46.257
29 Laengenfelder, Simon GASGAS 38m47.480
30 Genot, Cyril Yamaha 38m49.327
31 Edelbacher, Roland Husqvarna 39m06.764
32 Pancar, Jan KTM 39m07.738
33 Dickinson, Ashton KTM 39m18.388
34 Renkens, Nathan KTM 39m27.442
35 Meier, Glen Yamaha 40m12.420
36 Grimshaw, Tom Husqvarna 37m04.407
37 Polak, Petr Yamaha 37m06.367
38 Malkiewicz, Bailey Honda 38m03.453
39 Gilbert, Josh Husqvarna 33m52.487
40 Furbetta, Joakin KTM 22m17.864

Race 2

Pos Rider Man. Diff. First
1 Vialle, Tom KTM 36:05.1
2 Hofer, Rene KTM 00:02.0
3 Haarup, Mikkel Kawasaki 00:03.5
4 Geerts, Jago Yamaha 00:07.6
5 Olsen, Thomas Kjer Husqvarna 00:10.9
6 Beaton, Jed Husqvarna 00:17.3
7 Boisrame, Mathys Kawasaki 00:19.3
8 Renaux, Maxime Yamaha 00:30.0
9 Forato, Alberto Husqvarna 00:31.9
10 Crawford, Nathan Honda 00:44.7
11 Van De Moosdijk, Roan Kawasaki 00:50.0
12 Guadagnini, Mattia Husqvarna 00:50.9
13 Todd, Wilson Kawasaki 00:53.3
14 Harrison, Mitchell Kawasaki 01:10.5
15 Sydow, Jeremy GASGAS 01:16.8
16 Sikyna, Richard KTM 01:19.1
17 Mewse, Conrad KTM 01:22.1
18 Gilbert, Josh Husqvarna 01:27.0
19 Horgmo, Kevin KTM 01:40.4
20 Lesiardo, Morgan KTM 01:40.4
21 Zonta, Filippo KTM 01:45.2
22 Watson, Ben Yamaha 01:48.9
23 Roosiorg, Hardi KTM 01:52.9
24 Östlund, Alvin Honda 01:54.3
25 Meier, Glen Yamaha 01:55.6
26 Pancar, Jan KTM 02:04.1
27 Genot, Cyril Yamaha 02:04.8
28 Edelbacher, Roland Husqvarna 02:08.4
29 Malkiewicz, Bailey Honda 02:32.5
30 Laengenfelder, Simon GASGAS 02:34.5
31 Hammal, Taylor Yamaha 02:42.4
32 Dickinson, Ashton KTM 02:44.7
33 Furbetta, Joakin KTM 02:47.4
34 Grimshaw, Tom Husqvarna 1 lap
35 Polak, Petr Yamaha 2 laps
36 Renkens, Nathan KTM 4 laps
37 Lapucci, Nicholas KTM 8 laps
38 Rubini, Stephen Honda 11 laps
39 Fernandez, Ruben Yamaha 12 laps
40 Vaessen, Bas KTM 12 laps

Standings

Pos. Rider Nat. Man. Points
1 Geerts, Jago BEL YAM 43
2 Vialle, Tom FRA KTM 40
3 Haarup, Mikkel DEN KAW 40
4 Beaton, Jed AUS HUS 37
5 Hofer, Rene AUT KTM 35
6 Forato, A. ITA HUS 28
7 Olsen, T. DEN HUS 26
8 Van De Moosdijk, R. NED KAW 22
9 Mewse, Conrad GBR KTM 22
10 Boisrame, M. FRA KAW 21
11 Renaux, Maxime FRA YAM 21
12 Guadagnini, M. ITA HUS 15
13 Sydow, Jeremy GER GAS 15
14 Crawford, N. AUS HON 14
15 Watson, Ben GBR YAM 14
16 Fernandez, R. ESP YAM 11
17 Todd, Wilson AUS KAW 8
18 Harrison, M. USA KAW 7
19 Sikyna, R. SVK KTM 6
20 Vaessen, Bas NED KTM 5
21 Östlund, Alvin SWE HON 4
22 Gilbert, Josh GBR HUS 3
23 Horgmo, Kevin NOR KTM 2
24 Rubini, S. FRA HON 2
25 Lesiardo, M. ITA KTM 1

