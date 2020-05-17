Ex Trackday BMW S 1000 RR motorcycles up for sale

Unfortunately we don’t have any updates on when Ride Days might start again, but we are working closely with the circuits to interpret exactly when the easing of restrictions will allow us to continue. Hopefully those announcements will come in the next week or so.

In the meantime, we thought you might be interested in snapping up a bargain road or track bike!

MEGA are clearing the hire fleet as they ready for our all new 2020 BMW S 1000 RR’s to arrive…

The bikes for sale are 2017 & 2018 model S 1000 RR’s.

2017’s are “Sport” models (electronic suspension / slick chip / etc.) with cast wheels, in track trim with road fairings in boxes, kilometres between 10-15,000, and priced at only $12,500.

2018’s are the up spec “Race” models (electronic suspension / slick chip / etc.) with forged wheels and Akrapovic pipes and are a mix of road and track trim. Prices start at $14,000, and range to an almost perfect bike in road trim with only 5,280km’s for $15,750.

All bikes in road trim are fully roadworthy and ready to register.

All bikes in track trim come with road gear in boxes.

Bikes are located in Victoria & NSW.

For more information, contact Steve – steve@pird.com.au or call 0466 711 359.

Kind regards,

MEGA