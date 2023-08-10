F.B. Mondial 160 Sogno

With Phil Aynsley

The products of the F.B. Mondial factory were almost invariably of a sporting nature, given it started out by making 125 cc GP racers. There were a few exceptions to this ‘rule’ however and the 160 cc Sogno (Dream) was one.

Released at the end of 1953 the Sogno was the company’s attempt at an everyday runabout in much the same fashion as the Moto Guzzi Galletto (Moto Guzzi’s first scooter, the Galletto (Cockerel)) and the MV Agusta Pulman (MV Agusta Ovunque & Pulman).

The 160 cc two-stroke motor was shared with the more conventionally styled 160 Sport and Turismo that had debuted in 1952, with the main aim being to reduce costs over the various four-stroke powered bikes that made up the rest of the company’s line up.

However the two-strokes were not what the buying public was wanting in a Mondial so they were all discontinued, after disappointing sales, in 1957.

This 1955 bike was bought from the original owner and is in correct, restored condition.