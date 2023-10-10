Suzuki Fun Bike & ATV Christmas Cashback Offer

Suzuki’s celebrating Christmas early with their cashback offer already available on a range of their two wheel and ATV fun bikes, with up to $500 in savings available just in time for the best riding weather.

Blending race inspired looks with an exciting entry-level off road package is the Suzuki DR-Z125. Built around a time proven chassis and engine package. Inheriting sleek designs from its RM-Z brothers, the DR-Z125 yields motocross styling that looks good at the local track or favourite trail.

The DR-Z125 Small Wheel features 17-inch front and 14-inch rear tyres, with a 775mm seat height and front and rear drum brakes.

The DR-Z125L Large Wheel features 19-inch front and 16-inch rear tyres, with an 805mm seat height, a front disc brake and rear drum brake system.

$500* cash back on the Suzuki DR-Z125L

From $4590 ride away after cash back

$500* cash back on the Suzuki DR-Z125

From $3990 ride away after cash back

The Suzuki QuadSport Z50 is an easy-to-ride and safe way for kids to have fun on four wheels. The entry level four-stroke minibike in Suzuki’s Fun ATV range. Tackling tight corners and rough terrain for junior adventurers will be a breeze with the QuadSport Z50’s smooth, quiet and plenty powerful build.

There’s also a more than satisfying 2.6 litre fuel tank, which means there’s plenty of playtime between fuel stops.

Independent suspension and automatic transmission allow for easy control and an enjoyable ride. Safety features including a keyed ignition, tether type remote engine kill switch, electric starter, adjustable throttle limiter and full floorboards.

$400* cash back on the Suzuki Quad Sport Z50

From $3485 ride away after cash back

The Suzuki QuadSport Z90 is the ideal Fun ATV for young riders to develop their skills with. Convenient features like an automatic transmission and electric starter help make this ATV suitable for supervised riders ages 12 and up. An easy-to-set throttle limiter lets adults set the power level appropriately for young riders, and a keyed ignition switch makes sure there’s no unauthorised journeys.

$400* cash back on the Suzuki Quad Sport Z90

From $4265 ride away after cash back

The JR80 is a bike designed for young riders who have gone beyond their ‘first’ bike. The two-stroke engine has power to satisfy; Suzuki oil injection delivering optimum lubrication and removing the need for premixing of fuel, a five-speed transmission putting the power smoothly to the ground.

Out on the trail, Suzuki’s easy maintenance and reliability ensure young riders can extend their stay without worry. The light weight design makes changing direction a breeze, the motocross styled seat, slim, sleek and comfortable. Smooth riding features include single-shock rear suspension with five selectable preload settings that can be matched to suit any terrain.

$300* cash back on the Suzuki JR80

From $2890 ride away after cash back