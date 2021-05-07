Pre-season testing finished for Ducati

Scott Redding and Michael Rinaldi concluded two days of testing on the Circuito de Navarra (Spain) this week, which will host for the first time in history a WorldSBK round from August 20 to 22.

The first day was dedicated to familiarising themselves with the new circuit before a harder push on the final day to gain valuable data ahed of the beginning of season 2021.

Scott Redding and Michael Rinaldi closed the two-days testing completing respectively 170 and 165 laps.

For the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team now begins the wait for the first round of the 2021 WorldSBK season, which will take place from 21 to 23 May at the Motorland circuit in Aragon, Spain.

Scott Redding

“It was an extremely positive two days. The weather conditions helped us to do a very intense job. The feeling with the bike has been really good and the race pace has been extremely positive. If I have to be honest I had a lot of fun riding on this circuit that reminds me a lot of the BSB ones. We are ready to race and I can’t wait to be in Aragon.”



Michael Ruben Rinaldi

“It was a very productive day. Compared to yesterday we made a big step forward and so I’m very happy also because we were able to improve on a not easy track. Now, however, I just want to think about Aragon. In the next few days, I’ll be training, trying to relax and stay calm in order to arrive at the first race of the season in the best possible condition.”