Father’s Day Gift Ideas with Husqvarna
Father’s Day is close but it’s not too late to find a great gift for Dad. With a great range of new 2023 Husqvarna Motorcycles Apparel now available in your local dealership, select your present in the Father’s Day Gift Guide below! Father’s Day is on the Sunday, September 3, 2023.
Husqvarna Team Hydration Bottle – $29.26 RRP
- Screw cap included
- Volume approx. 750 ml
- Part #: 3HS220033800
Husqvarna Railed Trucker Cap – $43.78 RRP
- Exclusively for Husqvarna Motorcycles byYUPOONG FLEXFIT
- Part #: 3HS230027600
Husqvarna Renegade Backpack – $219.12 RRP
- Padded iPad/tablet sleeve
- Additional tablet bag
- Size approx. 46 x 38 x 26.5 cm
- Weight approx. 1.8 kg
- Volume approx. 33.5 l
- Exclusively for Husqvarna Motorcycles by OGIO
- Part #: 3HS210040100
CASUAL COLLECTION
Husqvarna Norden Tee – $58.36 RRP
- Natural touch
- Raglan sleeves
- Slim fit
Husqvarna Replica Team Midlayer Zip Hoodie – $146.08 RRP
- Cuffs and waistband with elastic binding
- Drawstring in hood
- Side pockets with zipper
OFFROAD COLLECTION
Husqvarna Flash Edition Shirt – $87.62 RRP
- Mesh inserts
- Taped sleeve cuffs
- Foam padding on elbows
- Optimum fit in riding position
Husqvarna Crossfire 3 SRS Boots – $798.99 RRP
- Nylon inner sole with removable foot bed
- Toe area covered with a plastic reinforcement
- Micro adjustable and replaceable buckle system
- Replaceable shin plate
ADVENTURE COLLECTION
