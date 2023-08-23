Father’s Day Gift Ideas with Husqvarna

Father’s Day is close but it’s not too late to find a great gift for Dad. With a great range of new 2023 Husqvarna Motorcycles Apparel now available in your local dealership, select your present in the Father’s Day Gift Guide below! Father’s Day is on the Sunday, September 3, 2023.

SEE THE FULL 2023 FATHERS DAY GIFT GUIDE HERE

Husqvarna Team Hydration Bottle – $29.26 RRP

Screw cap included

Volume approx. 750 ml

Part #: 3HS220033800

Husqvarna Railed Trucker Cap – $43.78 RRP

Exclusively for Husqvarna Motorcycles byYUPOONG FLEXFIT

Part #: 3HS230027600

Husqvarna Renegade Backpack – $219.12 RRP

Padded iPad/tablet sleeve

Additional tablet bag

Size approx. 46 x 38 x 26.5 cm

Weight approx. 1.8 kg

Volume approx. 33.5 l

Exclusively for Husqvarna Motorcycles by OGIO

Part #: 3HS210040100

SHOP MORE GIFT IDEAS

CASUAL COLLECTION

Husqvarna Norden Tee – $58.36 RRP

Natural touch

Raglan sleeves

Slim fit

Husqvarna Replica Team Midlayer Zip Hoodie – $146.08 RRP

Cuffs and waistband with elastic binding

Drawstring in hood

Side pockets with zipper

SHOP MORE CASUAL

OFFROAD COLLECTION

Husqvarna Flash Edition Shirt – $87.62 RRP

Mesh inserts

Taped sleeve cuffs

Foam padding on elbows

Optimum fit in riding position

Husqvarna Crossfire 3 SRS Boots – $798.99 RRP

Nylon inner sole with removable foot bed

Toe area covered with a plastic reinforcement

Micro adjustable and replaceable buckle system

Replaceable shin plate

SHOP MORE OFFROAD

ADVENTURE COLLECTION

SHOP MORE ADVENTURE

Find your local Husqvarna dealer at the Husqvarna Australia website (link).