2021 FIM Gala celebrates two years of Champions

Images by Good-shoot

The 2021 FIM Gala was an extra special one, after the cancellation of the 2020 event due to Covid meant that this years running would celebrate two seasons of champions from all disciplines on two wheels, taking centre stage in the Principality of Monaco on Saturday night.

The six hundred strong audience included not only the biggest single gathering of FIM World Champions, but also representatives from the one hundred and fifteen national federations, motorcycling legends, various members of the FIM, championship promoters, manufacturer and team representatives, sponsors and other invited international guests.

2021 FIM MotoGP World Champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) and 2020 Champion Joan Mir (Team Suzuki Ecstar) were two key headliners at the event as they received their medals, celebrating the last two years of incredible MotoGP action and a first premier class title for each of them.

They were joined by 2021 FIM Moto2 World Champion Remy Gardner (Red Bull KTM Ajo), 2020 Moto2 Champion Enea Bastianini (Avintia Esponsorama), 2021 FIM Moto3 World Champion Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo); the rookie history maker, and 2020 Moto3 Champion Albert Arenas (Aspar Team) – uniting quite a gallery of Champions from the MotoGP paddock.

The winter break is now truly underway as we wait for the roaring engines to return at Sepang International Circuit for the Shakedown Test. There, Gardner will be the first back out as he takes part as a MotoGP rookie, before a few days later the likes of Quartararo, Mir and Bastianini suit up to begin their campaigns. Acosta, Arenas, Holgado and Guevara won’t be far behind them either as they get ready for more…

Amongst the many others present were WorldSBK sensation Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, who took a stunning first WorldSBK crown in 2021, as well as 2020 and 2021 FIM Moto3 Junior World Champions Daniel Holgado and Izan Guevara. Holgado receives his medal ahead of his full-time debut in Moto3 on the world stage next season, where Guevara has already impressed to become a Grand Prix winner this year.

New 2021 FIM Trophies were also awarded: FIM Women in Motorcycling Trophy – Australian Women in Motorcycling Programme – MA (Australia) / FIM Environmental Trophy – A fast race towards sustainability – FMI (Italy) and FIM Family Trophy – Two-wheel Touring and Safety Riding Initiatives in Nepal – NASA (Nepal).

Next up Speedway Legend Greg Hancock was on hand to present the medals in the Young Champions category which included 2020 and 2021 FIM Youth Enduro World Champions – Sergio Navarro and Albin Norrbin; 2021 FIM Speedway Youth World Champion – Oskar Paluch and 2021 FIM 125cc Junior Motocross World Champion – Haakon Osterhagen.

Cross Country Rallies legend Cyril Despres stepped up to distribute the medals in the Off Road Champions category that included 2020 and 2021 FIM Women’s Trial World Champions – Emma Bristow and Laia Sanz; double FIM Flat Track World Champion – Lasse Kurvinen; 2021 FIM Sidecar Motocross Rider / Passenger World Champions Etienne Bax and Nicolas Musset; and twice FIM E1 Enduro World Champion – Andrea Verona.

For the Circuit Racing category it was Road Racing Legend Franco Uncini who handed out the FIM gold medal which included 2021 FIM Sidecar Rider / Passenger World Champions – Markus Schlosser and Marcel Fries; 2020 and 2021 FIM Supersport World Champions – Andrea Locatelli and Dominique Aegerter; and 2020 and 2021FIM Moto2 Grand Prix World Champions – Enea Bastianini and Remy Gardner.

The 2020 and 2021 Ultimate Champions were presented their medals by FIM President Jorge Viegas and Albert II, Prince of Monaco respectively. These included double FIM TrialGP World Champion – Toni Bou; FIM EnduroGP World Champions – Steve Holcombe and Brad Freeman; FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Champions – Bartosz Zmarzlik and Artem Laguta; FIM MXGP Motocross World Champions – Tim Gajser and Jeffrey Herlings; FIM Superbike World Champions – Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu; and FIM MotoGP Grand Prix World Champions – Joan Mir and Fabio Quartararo.

The FIM President Jorge Viegas also had the honour of presenting the Team prizes that included 2020 and 2021 FIM Speedway of Nations winners – Russia and Great Britain; 2021 FIM Women’s Trial des Nations winners – Spain; 2021 FIM International Six Days’ Enduro World Trophy winners – Italy and 2021 FIM Motocross of Nations winners – Italy. Additionally, Mr Viegas presented the 2020 and 2021 FIM Promoter Legend awards to Giuseppe Luongo and Paul Bellamy respectively.

FIM President – Jorge Viegas

“Tonight has been a truly memorable occasion, after what everyone has lived through over the last two years it was wonderful to have the entire FIM family back together again and to finally celebrate all our 2020 and 2021 FIM World Champions at this wonderful venue in Monaco and in the presence of Albert II, Prince of Monaco.”