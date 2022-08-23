Things starting to get a little fiery in the battle for Supercross supremacy

Today the FIM have responded to the recent joint announcement by MX Sports Pro Racing and Feld Motor Sports, Inc. of their new SuperMotocross World Championship, by firmly stating that the Saudi backed and SX Global Australian promoted FIM World Supercross Championship remains the only supercross world championship series that is recognised and sanctioned by the FIM.

In light of recently announced developments in the marketplace, Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the global governing body of motorcycle racing, reaffirms that the FIM World Supercross Championship remains the only supercross world championship series that is recognised and sanctioned by the FIM. Whilst the AMA Motocross and Supercross Championships are successful domestic Championships in their respective own rights, these domestic championships do not combine to score points towards any official FIM sanctioned World Championship as this is entirely contrary to the exclusive rights granted to SX Global as the exclusive sanctioned FIM World Supercross Championship promoter. No other sanctioned world championship exists in the sport of supercross, and no winner of any other competition will be acknowledged as “World Champion” by the FIM.

The FIM has selected SX Global as its sole and exclusive world championship partner due in large part to its inclusive global approach, its deep experience in motorsports, and its commitment to creating an elevated supercross experience for riders, teams, fans, brands and broadcast partners.

Reinforcing the position of the World governing body, which is the sole recognised competent authority in motorcycle sport by the International Olympic Committee, FIM President Jorge Viegas stated: “SX Global is the exclusive current right holder for the FIM World Supercross Championship. I look forward to attending the opening round of the 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship in October which will definitely mark the beginning of a thrilling season.”

SX Global’s model for the FIM World Supercross Championship has been designed to promote a diversity of riders, team, and partners to attract and grow fans around the world – underpinned by a global roster of teams and riders and an inclusive, partnership-driven approach of operational and financial advocacy. In total, more than USD$50 million has been designated specifically for team and rider support over the first five (5) years of the FIM World Supercross Championship, ensuring a well-capitalized effort focused on uniting all constituents in pursuit of a global championship and culminating in the crowning of a single, sanctioned world champion.

The opening round of the pilot season of the 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship is set to take place on Saturday 8th October at the iconic Welsh National Stadium, the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, as lead up to a full global championship taking place in 2023.

Details can be found at https://wsxchampionship.com/