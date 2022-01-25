2022 ASBK getting underway at Phillip Island Test

The mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul (ASBK) returns this week with the Official ASBK Test on 27-28 January at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit. For many this will be the final opportunity for teams and riders to test their machinery in preparation for the 2022 season. Round one of the Championship will be staged at Phillip Island just a few weeks later 26 – 27 February, 2022.

Motorcycling Australia (MA) CEO Peter Doyle

“Motorcycling Australia is delighted to see the ASBK Championship back on track in 2022. Kicking off the season at Phillip Island with the Alpinestars Superbikes as the lead category at our standalone round is a terrific way for the fans, industry, sponsors, teams and riders to get into gear into 2022.”

At the official test we will see the following categories:

Alpinestars Superbike

Michelin Supersport

Dunlop Supersport 300

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

For ASBK competitors, testing and racing at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit is always significant, with the fast and flowing circuit giving riders the opportunity to measure themselves against the country’s best talent.

2020/21 champion Wayne Maxwell who has decided to retire thoughts of retirement for 2022 and go around again. Maxwell said his decision to compete in 2022 was more about making sure his team (McMartin Racing) was prepared for a consistent championship campaign. We conducted an in-depth interview with Wayne around the announcement, and talking about ASBK in general. Here is a short snippet from the man himself here.

Wayne Maxwell

“McMartin Racing is a very small privateer team, so we had to make sure we could get funding and support in order for the team to make a step forward and improve. Everyone else is going to step-up so we need to do the same. We were far from perfect in 2020 and 2021, but the ultimate goal is to win the championship three years in a row. I’m under no illusion that’s it’s going to be easier than the previous two, so if I can improve my fitness off the bike, it will help my consistency in the races.”

Two-time British Superbike Champion Josh Brookes will also be turning some laps on the Boost Mobile Ducati V4 R motorcycles over the duration of the test.

Bryan Staring is already testing the DesmoSport Ducati this week at Phillip Island as part of an intensive and quick-fire adaption to the Panigale V4 R as he rode the machine for the first time on Monday.

Troy Herfoss has had a lot more time to recover from his injuries and build up strength. He will be out to send a signal that he is back…

Josh Waters has been busy adapting to the BMW M 1000 RR and early signs are that he will be back in championship contention.

In other ASBK news today, Motul was announced as the presenting rights holders once again for the upcoming season, and mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance has signed on again in 2022 as the primary naming rights sponsor of the series.

Mark Bradley, General Manager, mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance

“We’re really pleased to be back as the naming rights sponsor and look forward to what will be a close and competitive season of racing. At mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance, we offer a comprehensive range of insurance products that are designed so our customers can cover their specific insurance needs. This comes from a deep understanding of motorcycling, riders, and their needs. We believe that our involvement in ASBK as the naming rights sponsor shows we really mean what we say. For fans, competitors and officials associated with ASBK, we wish you all the absolute best in season 2022.”

Brenden Stoeckert

Link International – Motul Distributor

“Motul has been involved in racing via various partnerships for a long time and this unbroken relationship with racing has established and maintained the brand as a global motorsport power reference it is today. We are pleased to be the presenting rights sponsor again in 2022 and wish all involved the very best.”

Motorcycling Australia (MA) CEO Peter Doyle

“We are confident that ASBK is set for a terrific year in 2022 and having mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance return as sponsors show they share our confidence in the championship. In 2022, we are looking forward to a full season of competitive and entertaining racing and the support of our sponsors is key to making this happen. Motul have been an important supporter of motorcycle racing in Australia and having them return as presenting rights sponsor in 2022 is an important element in the ongoing success of ASBK. I want to thank mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance and Motul for their continuing support on behalf of not only Motorcycling Australia but all fans and stakeholders.”

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance

2022 ASBK Calendar