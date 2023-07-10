Motorcycling Australia Medical Panel

Motorcycling Australia have revealed the creation of a new Medical Panel, an expert group that includes some of Australia’s most experienced Doctors in motorcycle sport to assist and advise the M.A. Board, CEO and staff on all matters relating to medical, anti-doping and competitor and marshal health and welfare.

The MA Medical Panel will provide recommendations and provide relevant updates on the latest worldwide developments for medical standards in sport, with a particular focus on motorcycle sport.

The five-member M.A. Medical Panel consists of a group of outstanding Doctors, all of whom have significant experience in motorcycle sport; from club racing to the highest levels of FIM World Championships. This includes the holding of licences as the FIM International Chief Medical Officers, while some have personal experience as competitors.

MA Medical Panel members, July 2023:

Dr Brent May

Dr Michael Thumm

Dr Greg Harris

Dr Tamara Johnson

Dr Lawrie Malisano

The Medical Panel’s initial project areas of review consist of: Motorcycling Australia Concussion Policy & Education Program; Gender Inclusion; State Controlling Body (SCB) Medical Standards Review; Motorcycling Australia Medical Statement and Adaptive Motorcycle Racing Policy.

The much-discussed topic of Concussion in Sport is high on the agenda and a subject of considerable complexity for motorcycle sports when compared to football, netball and running sports due to the intrinsic high speed and the use of helmets by our competitors.

The M.A. Medical Panel will take into consideration the latest in worldwide research including the recent announcement of the long-awaited – Consensus Statement on Concussion in Sport at the 6th International Conference on Concussion in Sport held in Amsterdam.

This important meeting also released the SCAT 6 Concussion Assessment Tool often used by the Chief Medical Officers and Doctors of Motorcycling Austrralia’s National Championships.

Peter Doyle – M.A. CEO

“We are very pleased to welcome this esteemed group of doctors to the newly established MA Medical Panel. This is a big step forward for the organisation which will indirectly benefit all MA members. These five experienced Doctors have all played an important role at the trackside as Chief Medical Officers for MA National Championships and the FIM World Championship held in Australia, they bring world-class expertise to these important topics from their time at the track and their professional careers. We look forward to their contribution in guiding MA and the MA staff through these complex topics and supporting the journey to ensuring the best outcome for MA members.”

The MA Medical Panel will meet on a quarterly basis or earlier as needed and will further be assisted by the FIM Medical Commission (CMI) of which Dr May and Dr Thumm are the Motorcycling Australia representatives.