2025 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup

Round Six – Sepang, Malaysia

Race One

Bodie Paige started from the second row alongside countryman Teerin Fleming at the final round of the 2025 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup. Sepang marked the third round of the year that Paige contested ahead of his full entry into the championship in 2026. Archie Schmidt started from the fourth row.

Ryoto Ogiwara led the field away from pole ahead of Seiryu Ikegami, Bintang Pranata and Haruki Matsuyama. Bodie Paige was sixth early on, while Fleming was eighth and Schmidt 15th.

Paige clipped Shingo Iidaka at turn eleven on the opening lap, which put the Japanese rider on the deck while Paige was sent wide. The young Australian was handed a double long lap penalty after being deemed at fault in the incident, which he completed later in the race before ultimately crashing out.

Up front, the race for the win was shaping up between Ogiwari, Ikegami, Haruki Matsuyama, and Alfonsi Daquigan, as that quartet started to break away from the second group, which included both Teering Fleming and Archie Schmidt.

With five laps to run, the top five closed up; Daquigan leading Ikegami, Ogiwara, Bunprawes and Matsuayama, that quintet as Bintang Pranata and Teering Fleming tried to chase them down.

However, a couple of laps from the end, Seiryu Ikegami lit the afterburners to break away from the pack and go on to score a clear victory.

Ryoto Ogiwara took the chequered flag at the end of the eleven-lap, 61-kilometre race in second place, and that was enough for the elated 17-year-old to claim the 2025 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup crown with a race still to run.

Rounding out the podium was Alfonsi Daquigan by a bike length over Haruki Matsuyama.

Teering Fleming bagged nine points for his seventh-place finish, nine seconds ahead of countryman Archie Schmidt in eighth.

Race One Results

Pos Rider Nat Time/Gap 1 S. Ikegami JPN 25m31.120 2 R. Ogiwara JPN +1.263 3 A. Daquigan PHI +1.905 4 H. Matsuyama JPN +2.185 5 N. Bunprawes THA +2.339 6 B. Pranata INA +6.885 7 T. Fleming AUS +9.903 8 A. Schmidt AUS +18.292 9 D. Britani INA +20.381 10 S. Muhris MAL +20.396 11 N. Huu Tri VIE +20.465 12 S. Chavan IND +21.286 13 K. Minjae KOR +21.404 14 T. Pratamtong THA +22.685 15 A. Danial MAL +24.821 16 A. Mahendra INA +37.220 17 C. Shiyu CHN +37.717 DNF B. Paige AUS 6 Laps DNF S. Iidaka JPN DNF DNF N Cairoli INA DNF

Race Two

Newly crowned champion Ryoto Ogiwara led the field away, but Seiryu Ikegami emerged from turn one with the early race lead as Haruki Matsuyama made it a Japanese 1-2-3. Bodie Paige was off to a good start in seventh place early on with countrymen Teering Fleming and Archie Schmidt in tenth and twelfth, respectively.

Teerin Fleming steadily worked his way forward and was up to fifth with seven laps to go, Paige seventh, and Schmidt led the second group in tenth as the race approached half-distance.

A lap later, Fleming was up to second and moved into the lead of the group for the first time. Daquigan and Fleming then had an intense to and fro over the lead, which saw the leading group of nine close up once again.

Ikegami then slid out of the lead and contention at turn fourteen with five laps to run as Ogiwara moved into the lead once again after getting the better of Fleming. That pair then started trading places left, right and centre.

Bodie Paige was fifth with three laps to run as Ogiwara, Daquigan, and Fleming continued to trade the lead. At this point, it looked as though any of the top seven riders could take the win!

Fleming led the freight train down the straight for the last lap, only for Ogiwara to take the lead at turn one, Fleming then stole the lead back at turn four. Fleming and Ogiwara then inched away from the chasing horde over the course of the final lap.

Fleming led down the back straight but Ogiwara moved ahead as they entered the final turn, the pair came on to the main straight nose to tail. Fleming then pulled out of the slipstream before the flag to take the win by a nose, the official gap 0.013 of a second in the Aussie’s favour. The win for Fleming was not only his maiden win, but also his first podium of the season!

Haruki Matsuyama claimed the final step on the rostrum, only a few bike lengths further back with Bintang Pranata in close company.

Bodie Paige took the flag in fifth place, 1.3 seconds behind the winner. Paige is showing great promise as he looks to join the full-time Asia Talent Cup grid in 2026.

Archie Schmidt added another eight points to his tally for his eighth-place finish in what has been a pretty strong and consistent second half of the season for the young South Australian.

Race Two Results

Pos Rider Nat Time/Gap 1 T. Fleming AUS 25m35.362 2 R. Ogiwara JPN +0.013 3 H. Matsuyama JPN +0.487 4 B. Pranata INA +0.623 5 B. Paige AUS +1.304 6 S. Iidaka JPN +1.438 7 A. Daquigan PHI +1.512 8 A. Schmidt AUS +4.421 9 N. Bunprawes THA +4.625 10 T. Pratamtong THA +7.582 11 S. Muhris MAL +8.189 12 D. Britani INA +8.307 13 A. Mahendra INA +14.593 14 N. Cairoli INA +14.861 15 S. Chavan IND +19.965 16 N. Huu Tri VIE +25.829 17 A. Danial MAL +25.948 18 K. Minjae KOR +26.124 19 C. Shiyu CHN +35.927 20 S. Ikegami JPN +1m52.703

2025 Asia Talent Cup Final Points

Pos Rider Nation Points 1 R. Ogiwara JPN 250 2 S. Ikegami JPN 205 3 A. Daquigan PHI 148 4 H. Matsuyama JPN 124 5 N. Bunprawes THA 120 6 S. Iidaka JPN 118 7 T. Fleming AUS 97 8 B. Ayatullah INA 94 9 A. Schmidt AUS 78 10 D. Britani INA 60 11 T. Pratamtong THA 60 12 B. Paige AUS 43 13 P. Chitwirulchat THA 39 14 S. Chavan IND 34 15 N. Cairoli INA 33 16 S. Muhris MAL 29 17 B. Pranata INA 27 18 K. Minjae KOR 24 19 A. Mahendra INA 19 20 M. Salem PLE 18 21 R. Todaka JPN 14 22 N. Huu Tri VIE 14 23 A. Danial MAL 13 24 K. Matsudaira USA 9 25 R. Henry AUS 8 26 C. Shiyu CHN 1 27 R. Bima INA 1

2025 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Calendar

Date Round Event Location Nation 21–22 Feb Test None Chang International Circuit Thailand 28 Feb-Mar 2 Round 1 MotoGP Chang International Circuit Thailand 11–13 April Round 2 MotoGP Lusail International Circuit Qatar 2-3 Aug Round 3 None Petronas Sepang International Circuit Malaysia 26–28 Sept Round 4 MotoGP Mobility Resort Motegi Japan 3-5th Oct Round 5 MotoGP Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit Indonesia 24–26 Oct Round 6 MotoGP Petronas Sepang International Circuit Malaysia

2025 Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Entries