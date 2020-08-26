2021 Fly Racing EVO, Lite & Women’s Lite Racewear arrives
Product News Advertorial
Fly Racing and and Australian importer McLeod Accessories have revealed the 2021 Racewear range, which is available now in your local Fly Racing stockist, including the Evolution DST, Lite and Women’s Lite ranges. Here’s a look at the latest gear from Fly Racing. You can also check out the full Fly Racing 2021 catalogue here (link).
2021 Fly Racing Evolution DST Racewear
The Evolution DST is the brand’s most progressive performance pant to date, offering all-way stretch mobility alongside heavy-duty durability for when flexibility and toughness are of equal importance.
The Evolution DST pant features Durable Stretch Technology constructed of four-way HEX-Stretch fabric for mobility with heavy-duty durability, as well as leather heat shields with DuPont Kevlar stitching and pre-curved knees – ready for most knee bracers or guards. Laser-cut perforations are found in key areas for advanced airflow, while strategically placed stretch-mesh ventilation areas also boost air flow.
Relaxed leg cuffs ensure no restriction, with a full-floating durable 900D seat sewn to breathable light mesh to reduce pulling when moving around on the bike, as well as an advanced Lycra liner which increases comfort.
The Boa Fit System offers fast, on-the-fly micro adjustability at the waist, alongside a ratcheting fly closure, while Fly Racing’s exclusive zipper lock system keeps your pants secure. The Fly Racing Evolution DST Pants are available for $279.95 RRP, the Jerseys are available for $69.95 RRP, and the Gloves are $49.95 RRP.
2021 Fly Racing Evolution DST features
- DST (Durable Stretch Technology)
- Laser-cut perforations
- Stretch-mesh ventilation
- Relaxed leg cuffs
- Exclusive four-way HEX-Stretch fabric construction
- Leather heat shield panels with DuPont Kevlar stitching
- Seat panel sewn to breathable light mesh
- Lycra liner
- Boa Fit System
- Ratcheting fly closure
- Pre-shaped knee – knee braces and guards ready
- Full-Floating durable 900D seat
- Exclusive zipper lock system
- Fly Racing Evolution DST Pants $279.95
- Fly Racing Evolution DST Jerseys $69.95
- Fly Racing Evolution DST Gloves $49.95
2021 Fly Racing Lite Racewear
Fly Racing’s Lite racewear offers unparalleled lightweight performance, comfort and flexibility without getting in your way. With a constant process of revision and renewal toward improvement, Lite gear ensures advanced breathability, alongside an athletic, tailored fit.
The lightweight minimalist design includes multi-directional stretch-rib panels for flexibility, with mesh panels on the back of the knee and lower leg, plus low profile stretch leg cuffs with removable elastic banding.
The stretch panel construction ensures maximum comfort and movement, with leather heat shield panels with DuPont Kevlar stitching on the pants, and the Fly Racing Boa Fit System for on-the-fly micro adjustability.
Ergonomically pre-shaped knees are ready to accommodate most knee braces and guards, while the full-Floating seat is surrounded by stretch-rib material that moves naturally with your body, ensuring comfort while moving on your bike. The Fly Racing Lite Pants are available for $249.95 RRP, the jerseys for $69.95 RRP and gloves for $34.95 RRP.
2021 Fly Racing Lite features
- Lightweight minimalist design
- Multi-directional stretch-rib panels
- Mesh panels on back of knee and lower leg
- Low profile stretch leg cuffs with removable elastic band
- Stretch panel construction
- Leather heat shield panels with DuPont Kevlar stitching
- Boa Fit System
- Ergonomically pre-shaped knees
- Full-Floating seat
- Fly Racing Lite Pants $249.95 RRP
- Fly Racing Lite Jerseys $69.95 RRP
- Fly Racing Lite Gloves $34.95 RRP
2021 Fly Racing Women’s Lite Racewear
For women who make the track their playground, Lite Racewear provides the gear to get it done. The lightweight minimalist design features a ventilated comfort mesh liner, with full-floating seat surrounded by stretch-rib material that moves naturally with your body as you move on the bike, while an all-new material with 90 per cent stretch panel construction provides an anatomically correct fit for the female body.
Ergonomically pre-shaped knee accommodates most knee braces and guards, and leather heat shield panels include DuPont Kevlar stitching. Adjustment at the waist is via adjustable waist belts for a custom fit, while multi-directional stretch panels offer flexibility, alongside low profile stretch leg cuffs with removable elastic banding.
The Fly Racing Women’s Lite Pants are available for $229.95 RRP, the jerseys for $59.95 RRP, and gloves $34.95 RRP.
2021 Fly Racing Women’s Lite features
- Lightweight minimalist design
- Ventilated comfort mesh liner
- Full-Floating seat with stretch-rib material
- All-new material with 90 per cent stretch panel construction
- Ergonomically pre-shaped knees
- Leather heat shield panels with DuPont Kevlar stitching
- Adjustable waist belts
- Woman-specific design and cut
- Multi-directional stretch panels
- Low profile stretch leg cuffs with removable elastic band
- Fly Racing Women’s Lite Pants $229.95 RRP
- Fly Racing Women’s Lite Pants Jerseys $59.95 RRP
- Fly Racing Women’s Lite Pants Gloves $34.95 RRP
McLeod Accessories are the Australian importer of Fly Racing gear and apparel, for more information or to check out the full catalogue, check out their website: https://www.mcleodaccessories.com.au/brands/fly-racing/ or visit your local Fly Racing stockist!