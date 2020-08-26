2021 Fly Racing EVO, Lite & Women’s Lite Racewear arrives

Product News Advertorial

Fly Racing and and Australian importer McLeod Accessories have revealed the 2021 Racewear range, which is available now in your local Fly Racing stockist, including the Evolution DST, Lite and Women’s Lite ranges. Here’s a look at the latest gear from Fly Racing. You can also check out the full Fly Racing 2021 catalogue here (link).

2021 Fly Racing Evolution DST Racewear

The Evolution DST is the brand’s most progressive performance pant to date, offering all-way stretch mobility alongside heavy-duty durability for when flexibility and toughness are of equal importance.

The Evolution DST pant features Durable Stretch Technology constructed of four-way HEX-Stretch fabric for mobility with heavy-duty durability, as well as leather heat shields with DuPont Kevlar stitching and pre-curved knees – ready for most knee bracers or guards. Laser-cut perforations are found in key areas for advanced airflow, while strategically placed stretch-mesh ventilation areas also boost air flow.

Relaxed leg cuffs ensure no restriction, with a full-floating durable 900D seat sewn to breathable light mesh to reduce pulling when moving around on the bike, as well as an advanced Lycra liner which increases comfort.

The Boa Fit System offers fast, on-the-fly micro adjustability at the waist, alongside a ratcheting fly closure, while Fly Racing’s exclusive zipper lock system keeps your pants secure. The Fly Racing Evolution DST Pants are available for $279.95 RRP, the Jerseys are available for $69.95 RRP, and the Gloves are $49.95 RRP.

2021 Fly Racing Evolution DST features

DST (Durable Stretch Technology)

Laser-cut perforations

Stretch-mesh ventilation

Relaxed leg cuffs

Exclusive four-way HEX-Stretch fabric construction

Leather heat shield panels with DuPont Kevlar stitching

Seat panel sewn to breathable light mesh

Lycra liner

Boa Fit System

Ratcheting fly closure

Pre-shaped knee – knee braces and guards ready

Full-Floating durable 900D seat

Exclusive zipper lock system

Fly Racing Evolution DST Pants $279.95

Fly Racing Evolution DST Jerseys $69.95

Fly Racing Evolution DST Gloves $49.95

2021 Fly Racing Lite Racewear

Fly Racing’s Lite racewear offers unparalleled lightweight performance, comfort and flexibility without getting in your way. With a constant process of revision and renewal toward improvement, Lite gear ensures advanced breathability, alongside an athletic, tailored fit.

The lightweight minimalist design includes multi-directional stretch-rib panels for flexibility, with mesh panels on the back of the knee and lower leg, plus low profile stretch leg cuffs with removable elastic banding.

The stretch panel construction ensures maximum comfort and movement, with leather heat shield panels with DuPont Kevlar stitching on the pants, and the Fly Racing Boa Fit System for on-the-fly micro adjustability.

Ergonomically pre-shaped knees are ready to accommodate most knee braces and guards, while the full-Floating seat is surrounded by stretch-rib material that moves naturally with your body, ensuring comfort while moving on your bike. The Fly Racing Lite Pants are available for $249.95 RRP, the jerseys for $69.95 RRP and gloves for $34.95 RRP.

2021 Fly Racing Lite features

Lightweight minimalist design

Multi-directional stretch-rib panels

Mesh panels on back of knee and lower leg

Low profile stretch leg cuffs with removable elastic band

Stretch panel construction

Leather heat shield panels with DuPont Kevlar stitching

Boa Fit System

Ergonomically pre-shaped knees

Full-Floating seat

Fly Racing Lite Pants $249.95 RRP

Fly Racing Lite Jerseys $69.95 RRP

Fly Racing Lite Gloves $34.95 RRP

2021 Fly Racing Women’s Lite Racewear

For women who make the track their playground, Lite Racewear provides the gear to get it done. The lightweight minimalist design features a ventilated comfort mesh liner, with full-floating seat surrounded by stretch-rib material that moves naturally with your body as you move on the bike, while an all-new material with 90 per cent stretch panel construction provides an anatomically correct fit for the female body.

Ergonomically pre-shaped knee accommodates most knee braces and guards, and leather heat shield panels include DuPont Kevlar stitching. Adjustment at the waist is via adjustable waist belts for a custom fit, while multi-directional stretch panels offer flexibility, alongside low profile stretch leg cuffs with removable elastic banding.

The Fly Racing Women’s Lite Pants are available for $229.95 RRP, the jerseys for $59.95 RRP, and gloves $34.95 RRP.

2021 Fly Racing Women’s Lite features

Lightweight minimalist design

Ventilated comfort mesh liner

Full-Floating seat with stretch-rib material

All-new material with 90 per cent stretch panel construction

Ergonomically pre-shaped knees

Leather heat shield panels with DuPont Kevlar stitching

Adjustable waist belts

Woman-specific design and cut

Multi-directional stretch panels

Low profile stretch leg cuffs with removable elastic band

Fly Racing Women’s Lite Pants $229.95 RRP

Fly Racing Women’s Lite Pants Jerseys $59.95 RRP

Fly Racing Women’s Lite Pants Gloves $34.95 RRP

McLeod Accessories are the Australian importer of Fly Racing gear and apparel, for more information or to check out the full catalogue, check out their website: https://www.mcleodaccessories.com.au/brands/fly-racing/ or visit your local Fly Racing stockist!