2021 Husqvarna Motorcycles 701 Enduro Trek

After a years’ hiatus, the Husky 701 Enduro Trek is back for 2021… with the Husqvarna Motorcycles 701 Enduro Trek: Northern Explorer, offering 701 Enduro customers a four-day adventure ride from coast to country in the Northern NSW region from June 1st – 5th 2021.

The Trek will offer riders the opportunity to enjoy their 701 Enduro in the conditions it was designed for, as one of just a few single-model adventure rides in the world.

The NSW North Coast offers fantastic adventure riding – from sandy coastal tracks, to lush rainforests with rocky river crossings and impressive hill climbs, to open cattle country with fields of boulders and endless skies.

This Husky Trek is for 701 Enduro models only, and will be suitable for a wide range of riders. The main route will be achievable for first-time adventurers with a little bit of off-road experience. The optional harder routes will keep things exciting for riders that like to continually challenge themselves.

Why come on the Husky Trek? Husqvarna take the hard work out of planning a ride so you can just enjoy your adventure. Ever tried to organise a group of mates for a multi-day ride? Not an easy task. Husqvarna worry about the details – so you can enjoy the adventure.

Limited entries will be available from 6.00 PM AEDT on the 17th March, 2021.

What’s Included?

Pre-ridden and planned route with the help of local experts.

Lead Riders, Course Markers & GPS Files – You ride.

Luggage Support -A luggage van transports your items each day.

Technical Support – Trained Husqvarna Motorcycles mechanics are on hand at each Home Base.

Medical Support – With both riding medics and a medical 4WD backup vehicle.

Backup Vehicle & Sweep Support – A 4WD with trailer, as well as sweep riders.

Dinner included every night.

Event Video & Photos.

Must Haves

Husqvarna 701 Enduro or 701 Enduro LR motorcycle – registered

Third-party property damage insurance OR Comprehensive motorcycle insurance (recommended)

Ambulance Cover

Full open unrestricted motorcycle license

Knobby tyres

