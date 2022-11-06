Francesco Bagnaia

2022 MotoGP World Champion

Francesco Bagnaia is the 2022 MotoGP World Champion. The Ducati Lenovo Team rider has secured his first MotoGP World Title after making a historic comeback in the Championship, which has never been achieved before by any other rider in the premier class.

After finding himself sixth in the standings at the end of the German GP, Pecco managed to close a gap of 91 points on Fabio Quartararo over eight Grands Prix and took the lead in the Championship with 14 points over the Frenchman at Phillip Island, with two races to go.

After increasing his lead to 23 thanks to a stunning victory at Sepang in Malaysia, Bagnaia needed only a ninth place at the Valencia finale to secure Ducati’s second Riders’ World Title in the premier class, 15 years after Casey Stoner’s first title in 2007.

For the 25-year-old from Turin and the Bologna-based manufacturer, this is a historic achievement: with seven wins, ten podiums and five pole positions this year, Bagnaia becomes the first Italian rider to win the modern MotoGP World Championship on an Italian bike, the Ducati Desmosedici GP. The last person to do so in the top class was Giacomo Agostini 50 years ago, in 1972, when he won the title in the 500cc category with the MV Agusta.

Francesco Bagnaia – 2022 MotoGP World Champ

“We have to be really happy and proud of the incredible work we did. After Germany, we found ourselves 91 points off the top, but we found the right motivation to come back and win the title in Valencia. Together we showed that we are really strong and can handle even complicated situations.

“Today’s race was also really difficult because after the contact with Fabio, I lost a wing of my bike, and from there on, I struggled a lot, but I am really proud and happy with the result.

“I also want to congratulate Fabio, who has been an incredible opponent throughout the season. To win coming in front of a rider you respect, as I respect Fabio, gives even more value to this title.”

Claudio Domenicali – CEO of Ducati Motor Holding

“This is a fantastic day for all of Ducati! Ducati Corse has worked steadfastly and resolutely to achieve this second MotoGP Riders’ Title that makes our hearts burst with joy today. Racing is so tied to the passion of Ducatisti, and my path in Ducati is also so tied to racing that I am really extremely happy today.

“First of all, I want to congratulate Pecco, who had an incredible season in which he had the great merit of always believing, even when the comeback seemed impossible.

“Thanks to the “three musketeers” Gigi, Paolo, Davide and all the women and men of Ducati Corse and Ducati Lenovo Team, who worked on this incredible bike and also to the employees who work in Borgo Panigale and make emotions like these possible.

“The World Title is for them and for all Ducatisti. It has been a long chase, but today the team is as strong as it has ever been, and this result is extremely important to take the pressure off and be more focused than ever to do well in the future. I really believe it can be the opening of a very positive path for Ducati.”

Luigi Dall’Igna – General Manager of Ducati Corse

“This World Championship is an immense satisfaction for the entire Ducati Lenovo Team and for me. It is a title that this team and our brand deserve, which comes from the commitment and expertise of really good people and technicians, added to the incredible talent and maturity of Pecco. Today’s day repays us for all the work we have done. Now that we have reached the top of the world, the next step is to stay there“.

Francesco Bagnaia – Bio

GPs Started: 172 (67 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 21 (11 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

First GP win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 18 (11 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 2 (MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)

For Ducati, it is now time to celebrate the Triple Crown together with Ducatisti and the entire city of Bologna. The appointment, already set in the calendar, is for next December 15 when all the protagonists will celebrate this fantastic result together.

Valencia MotoGP Results 2022

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Alex RINS SUZUKI 41m22.250 2 Brad BINDER KTM +0.396 3 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI +1.059 4 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA +1.911 5 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM +7.122 6 Joan MIR SUZUKI +7.735 7 Luca MARINI DUCATI +8.524 8 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI +12.038 9 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI +14.441 10 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA +14.676 11 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI +17.655 12 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM +24.870 13 Remy GARDNER KTM +26.546 14 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA +26.610 15 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO DUCATI +31.819 16 Cal CRUTCHLOW YAMAHA +1m28.870 17 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA +1 lap Not Classified DNF Jack MILLER DUCATI 5 laps DNF Johann ZARCO DUCATI 12 laps DNF Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA 12 laps DNF Marc MARQUEZ HONDA 18 laps DNF Pol ESPARGARO HONDA 23 laps DNF Darryn BINDER YAMAHA 23 laps DNF Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA 24 laps

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 265 2 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 248 3 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 219 4 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 212 5 MILLER Jack AUS 189 6 BINDER Brad RSA 188 7 RINS Alex SPA 173 8 ZARCO Johann FRA 166 9 MARTIN Jorge SPA 152 10 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 149 11 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 122 12 MARINI Luca ITA 120 13 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 113 14 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 111 15 MIR Joan SPA 87 16 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 56 17 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 50 18 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 48 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 42 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 24 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 15 22 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA 14 23 GARDNER Remy AUS 13 24 BINDER Darryn RSA 12 25 CRUTCHLOW Cal GBR 10 26 BRADL Stefan GER 2 27 PIRRO Michele ITA 0 28 SAVADORI Lorenzo ITA 0 29 NAGASHIMA Tetsuta JPN 0 30 PETRUCCI Danilo ITA 0 31 WATANABE Kazuki JPN 0

MotoGP Constructor Championship

Pos Constructor Points 1 DUCATI 448 2 YAMAHA 256 3 APRILIA 248 4 KTM 240 5 SUZUKI 199 6 HONDA 155

MotoGP Team Championship