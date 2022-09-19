GASGAS MC-E 3

GASGAS have expanded their kids range with a new electric mini-motocrosser in the form of the MC-E 3, joining the range in between the MC-E 5 and the smaller electric balance bikes.

As such the GASGAS MC-E 3 features multiple ride modes and an adjustable seat height for a personalized riding experience, that’ll suit a wide range of young riders.

In short, it’s a real motorcycle for the next wave of mini shredders to learn the basics on and get their lifetime on two wheels off to a fun start.

The MC-E 3 is built to last and fitted with a state-of-the-art battery, designed for mini-motocross bikes, producing next to no noise and boasts a running time of up to two hours!

The smooth and powerful 3.8kW motor is compact and fitted low in the frame to create a lightweight feel, which means riders can keep spinning laps without getting too tired.

It’s maintenance free, resistant to dust and water, and features six different ride modes to easily alter the power delivery to suit the ability of any young rider.

With no clutch or gearbox needed thanks to the electric motor, the MC-E 3 is the ideal machine for kids to learn the basics of riding dirt bikes in the simplest way possible.

All red, of course, the MC-E 3 is fitted with unique graphics highlighted by a splash of blue to signify its electric drive.

Applied beneath the surface of the plastics to prevent peeling or scratches, the graphics will stand the test of time and always look cool.

Complete with a red powder-coated frame, WP suspension, Neken bars, strong wheels, and Maxxis tires, the MC-E 3 is a mini-motocrosser designed to deliver day-long fun.

Check it out today at your local GASGAS dealer or head to the GASGAS website for all there is to know about this new dirt bike.