Sanders returns to rally racing in Argentina

Arriving in Argentina, fighting fit after a four-month break from racing, Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing’s Daniel Sanders and Sam Sunderland are looking forward to getting back in the game at the Desafio Ruta 40.

The event looks like it’s going to be tough, with competitors covering 3,213 kilometres in total and 2,085 of those raced against the clock over challenging Argentinian terrain.

Precise navigation will be key to reducing mistakes in the dunes and rocky pistes over the prologue and five stages.

Daniel Sanders

“Since Dakar, I’ve prioritised healing and had plenty of rest which has done the world of good.

“I’ve been training on my motocross bike a lot, especially the past month in preparation for Ruta 40.

“I haven’t been to Argentina since 2014 for the ISDE, so I can’t wait to go back. My goals for the race are really to see where we are at after I’ve spent so much time getting stronger and healthier.

“I’m interested to see what the terrain will be like and I think navigation will be key to doing well as there’s normally less off-piste riding at this race. I

“’m looking forward to seeing how the setup changes we have made to the bike work out and hopefully fight for those podium positions. I’m excited to have the adrenaline pumping again and being back in a racing environment with the team.”

Andreas Hölzl – Rally Team Manager

“We are back racing after a few months break and we spent a lot of time working on the bikes and developing forward as always. Daniel Sanders is back to 100% fitness and looking super-fast. Sam Sunderland is really eager to go racing again. We’re looking forward to heading to Argentina and racing in front of an amazing crowd!”