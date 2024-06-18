2025 GASGAS Enduro

There really is no ring-ding like the ring-ding level epic of a 125 on the noise, but they are few and far between these days. Well, there might be a few more later this year when the 2025 GASGAS enduro line-up starts tearing up the tracks in September with GASGAS Australia confirming that they will run a seven-model line-up that includes the EC 125.

Not only that, but the EC 250, EC 300, EC 250F, EC 350F, EC 450F, and EC 500F have been revised with several technical updates to maximise performance and durability and, above all else, ensure an improved overall riding experience for riders of all abilities.

First things first, let us tell you about the EC 125! Built from the foundations of our MC 125 motocross model, it’s been fully converted for riding wide open between the trees. The headlining and enduro-specific components used to build this epic dirt bike include the 6-speed transmission, stator, map select switch, and 18” rear wheel. The 125 tips the scales at 99.5 kg, that is 8 kg lighter than the 250 two-stroke.

GASGAS engineers have updated the linkage for the existing models in the range to save weight and improve shock performance.

They have also fitted a stronger rear brake caliper and a revised swingarm to improve the durability of the chain slider.

Then, of course, the all-red bodywork is finished with vibrant new graphics that set these bikes apart from the rest.

So, what’s it to be, then? With three awesome 2-strokes – the new EC 125 and the returning EC 250 and EC 300 – plus four fearsome 4-strokes – the EC 250F, EC 350F, EC 450F, and EC 500F – GASGAS there are certainly plenty of options.

2025 GASGAS Enduro Technical Highlights

New graphics – With GASGAS in bold black letters for a fresh twist

New linkage seals and smaller bolt

New start/stop button – Both buttons now in the same housing

New fuel tank support

Updated BRAKTEC brakes – There’s a new rear brake caliper for improved performance and durability

Updated die-cast aluminium swingarm – Lightly machined to improve the durability of the chain slider

Modern frame

Aluminium subframe.

Ergonomic bodywork

WP XPLOR front fork with open cartridge

WP XACT rear shock with rear linkage

BRAKTEC hydraulic clutch

Forged triple clamps

Neken Handlebars

Large footpegs

Throttle Body Injection

Electronic exhaust control on the 2-strokes

Tool-less air filter access

Map Select Switch – Amplify the riding experience of any 4-stroke enduro bike with a Map Select Switch! Readily available as a Technical Accessory, with the simple press of the corresponding button, traction control, a quick-shifter, and a choice of two maps can be engaged to customize the performance of each model. By fitting one to either the EC 250 or EC 300 (the EC 125 is already equipped with one), you’ll get the choice of two different engine maps.

Find the new bikes at a GASGAS dealer near you in Australia from September 2024 onwards