As worn by Pol Espargaró in MotoGP

Designed specifically for the racetrack, the HJC RPHA 11 is the brand’s premium sports helmet, ideal for extreme performance and maximum speeds, as demonstrated by Pol Espargaró in MotoGP, in this very colourway.

The Premium Integrated Matrix (P.I.M Plus) shell composition provides enhanced shock-resistant performance and a more comfortable and lightweight helmet using reinforcement materials that include carbon and carbon-glass hybrid fabric.

The features cater to sport riders with an enlarged eye port for an increased view in a tucked position, thanks to the HJ-26 visor, with tear-off posts, an included 2D dark smoke shield and 3D shield which is Pinlock ready. A centre-clip with dual locking is also ideal for racing, with quick release allowing for simple shield removal when necessary.

An outstanding airflow ventilation system was developed alongside the wind tunnel tested aerodynamics and noise testing, with all testing done in-house at HJC.

Additional safety features include reflective patches on the rear neck area and an emergency release cheek pad system for safe and quick helmet removal in an emergency situation. While the helmet meets or exceeds ECE 22.05 approval standards. Testing includes energy attenuation, penetration resistance, chin strap structural integrity and labeling requirements for on-road motorcycle helmets

A removable liner includes advanced anti-bacterial fabric for enhanced moisture-wicking and quick-drying, with glasses grooves to accommodate riders who wear glasses.

The HJC RPHA 11 Otto helmet includes a five year warranty, applicable to manufacturers defects for up to five years from the date of purchase, or seven years from the date of manufacturing, whichever comes first.

The HJC RPHA 11 Otto ‘Minion’ helmet will be available in July in Australia, from $999.90 RRP. Visit your local HJC stockists to check it out in July.