2024 FIM Oceania Speedway Championships

The FIM Oceania Speedway Championship and FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship will take place at Gillman Speedway, offering fans an unforgettable experience on Saturday, January 27, 2024, and Saturday, March 9, 2024, respectively.

The FIM Oceania Speedway Championships are an integral part of the speedway calendar, bringing together elite riders and sidecar teams from across the region. Gillman Speedway is set to provide a thrilling setting for this ultimate display of skill, speed, and precision.

Peter Doyle – President of FIM Oceania

“We are delighted to bring the 2024 FIM Oceania Speedway Championships to Gillman Speedway. This iconic venue has a rich history in two-wheel sport, and we are confident that it will provide the perfect stage for the region’s top riders and sidecar teams to showcase their talent. We invite speedway enthusiasts to join us in experiencing the electrifying atmosphere and witnessing the incredible displays of skill and bravery on display.”