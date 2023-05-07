Eli Tomac was on home turf in Colorado and had a mathematical chance of wrapping up the 450 Championship in front of his home crowd but instead fans got to witness a cruel break for the 30-year-old.
Tomac went into the round with an 18-point buffer over Chase Sexton after scoring seven wins this season.Rivals such as Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson were out injured and it looked as though it was going to now be a cruise to the title for Tomac.
However, while leading the Main the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider landed awkwardly and managed to rupture his achilles tendon without even falling off the bike. Tomac pulled off the circuit before idling back to the pits holding his left leg out straight away from the peg. That injury rules Tomac out for the rest of the season, and many pundits are predicting that Tomac will now call it a day on his career.
Chase Sexton went on to win and take the championship lead. With one round remaining Sexton now has a seven-point lead over Tomac, who will not contest the final round. Sexton’s next closest competitor is Cooper Webb, who is also not expected to race next weekend. Ken Roczen is 43-points behind Sexton, and thus it is fair to say that Chase Sexton will be crowned 450 AMA Supercross Champion for 2023.
Earlier Jett Lawrence took his CRF250R to a safe third-place finish to build an unassailable points lead in the 250SX West Region Championship. That saw the teenager crowned champ with a round still to go. That comes a week after his brother Hunter wrapped up the 250 East Championship.With Sexton now certain to clinch the 450 crown that will make it a clean sweep for Honda.
It was not all plain sailing for Jett on the night. An early fall in his Heat race after getting collected from behind saw him at the back of the field before clawing his way back up to fourth place to secure his spot in the Main. He was tenth early on in the Main and played it safe as he worked his way up to third place which was enough to secure the crown.
RJ Hampshire won the 250 contest on the night ahead of Levi Kitchen. Hampshire is now almost certain to take second place in the title as he has a 26-point lead over Enzo Lopes. Aussie Geran Stapleton finished 17th in the 250 Main.
Still only 19, Jett Lawrence will kick off his 450 career aboard the factory Team Honda HRC CRF450RWE on May 27, when the AMA Pro Motocross series commences in Pala, California. Rumours also suggest that Hunter might also move up to the 450 ranks for the Pro Motocross Championship.
