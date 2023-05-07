2023 AMA Supercross Championship

Round 16 – Empower Field at Mile High – Colorado

Eli Tomac was on home turf in Colorado and had a mathematical chance of wrapping up the 450 Championship in front of his home crowd but instead fans got to witness a cruel break for the 30-year-old.

Tomac went into the round with an 18-point buffer over Chase Sexton after scoring seven wins this season. Rivals such as Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia and Jason Anderson were out injured and it looked as though it was going to now be a cruise to the title for Tomac.

However, while leading the Main the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider landed awkwardly and managed to rupture his achilles tendon without even falling off the bike. Tomac pulled off the circuit before idling back to the pits holding his left leg out straight away from the peg. That injury rules Tomac out for the rest of the season, and many pundits are predicting that Tomac will now call it a day on his career.

Chase Sexton went on to win and take the championship lead. With one round remaining Sexton now has a seven-point lead over Tomac, who will not contest the final round. Sexton’s next closest competitor is Cooper Webb, who is also not expected to race next weekend. Ken Roczen is 43-points behind Sexton, and thus it is fair to say that Chase Sexton will be crowned 450 AMA Supercross Champion for 2023.

Earlier Jett Lawrence took his CRF250R to a safe third-place finish to build an unassailable points lead in the 250SX West Region Championship. That saw the teenager crowned champ with a round still to go. That comes a week after his brother Hunter wrapped up the 250 East Championship. With Sexton now certain to clinch the 450 crown that will make it a clean sweep for Honda.

It was not all plain sailing for Jett on the night. An early fall in his Heat race after getting collected from behind saw him at the back of the field before clawing his way back up to fourth place to secure his spot in the Main. He was tenth early on in the Main and played it safe as he worked his way up to third place which was enough to secure the crown.

RJ Hampshire won the 250 contest on the night ahead of Levi Kitchen. Hampshire is now almost certain to take second place in the title as he has a 26-point lead over Enzo Lopes. Aussie Geran Stapleton finished 17th in the 250 Main.

Still only 19, Jett Lawrence will kick off his 450 career aboard the factory Team Honda HRC CRF450RWE on May 27, when the AMA Pro Motocross series commences in Pala, California. Rumours also suggest that Hunter might also move up to the 450 ranks for the Pro Motocross Championship.

250 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F 10 Laps 2 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE +06.414 3 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +18.028 4 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +21.659 5 Robbie Wageman Suzuki RM-Z250 +30.579 6 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F +33.650 7 Jerry Robin GASGAS MC 250F +35.485 8 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F +36.397 9 Dominique Thury Yamaha YZ250F +39.351 10 Brandon Ray Honda CRF250R +56.862 11 RJ Wageman Yamaha YZ250F 9 Laps 12 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F +07.855 13 Mcclellan Hile Honda CRF250R +15.481 14 Blaine Silveira Suzuki RM-Z250 +19.140 15 Alexander Nagy KTM 250 SX-F +23.964 16 Chad Saultz KTM 250 SX-F +32.312 17 Chance Blackburn KTM 250 SX-F +38.057 18 Tre Fierro Kawasaki KX250 +40.692 19 Ryan Carlson Kawasaki KX250 8 Laps

250 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F 9 Laps 2 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +03.794 3 Carson Mumford Kawasaki KX250 +06.697 4 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R +16.051 5 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 +18.531 6 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 +19.566 7 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +22.214 8 Austin Politelli GASGAS MC 250F +22.334 9 Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF250R +31.221 10 Geran Stapleton GASGAS MC 250F +36.162 11 Maxwell Sanford Honda CRF250R +41.515 12 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F +50.026 13 Addison Emory Yamaha YZ250F 8 Laps 14 Hunter Schlosser Yamaha YZ250F +01.445 15 Nicholas Nisbet Honda CRF250R +12.934 16 Todd Bannister Kawasaki KX250 +14.887 17 Kameron Barboa Yamaha YZ250F +25.758 18 Luis Macias Kawasaki KX250 5 Laps 19 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 DNS

250 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE 21 Laps 2 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F +01.353 3 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R +21.231 4 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F +31.607 5 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R +35.983 6 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +37.591 7 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +38.334 8 Carson Mumford Kawasaki KX250 +48.160 9 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F 20 Laps 10 Robbie Wageman Suzuki RM-Z250 +04.331 11 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 +12.010 12 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 +13.616 13 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F +19.010 14 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +21.809 15 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 +32.276 16 Austin Politelli GASGAS MC 250F +40.702 17 Geran Stapleton GASGAS MC 250F 19 Laps 18 Dominique Thury Yamaha YZ250F +20.798 19 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F 18 Laps 20 Brandon Ray Honda CRF250R 17 Laps 21 Jerry Robin GASGAS MC 250F 12 Laps 22 Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF250R 11 Laps

250 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Rj Hampshire Husqvarna FC 250 RE 26 2 Levi Kitchen Yamaha YZ250F 23 3 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R 21 4 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F 19 5 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R 18 6 Max Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 17 7 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 16 8 Carson Mumford Kawasaki KX250 15 9 Cole Thompson Yamaha YZ250F 14 10 Robbie Wageman Suzuki RM-Z250 13 11 Dilan Schwartz Suzuki RM-Z250 12 12 Derek Drake Suzuki RM-Z250 11 13 Mitchell Harrison GASGAS MC 250F 10 14 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 9 15 Hunter Yoder Kawasaki KX250 8 16 Austin Politelli GASGAS MC 250F 7 17 Geran Stapleton GASGAS MC 250F 6 18 Dominique Thury Yamaha YZ250F 5 19 Kaeden Amerine KTM 250 SX-F 4 20 Brandon Ray Honda CRF250R 3 21 Jerry Robin GASGAS MC 250F 2 22 Luke Kalaitzian Honda CRF250R 1

250 West Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Jett Lawrence Zephyrhills, FL 197 2 Rj Hampshire Minneola, FL 163 3 Enzo Lopes Chesterfield, SC 137 4 Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA 135 5 Max Vohland Granite Bay, CA 121 6 Mitchell Oldenburg Godley, TX 117 7 Cameron Mcadoo Sioux City, IA 101 8 Pierce Brown Sandy, UT 98 9 Cole Thompson Brigden, ON 87 10 Derek Kelley Riverside, CA 86 11 Robbie Wageman Newhall, CA 71 12 Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA 59 13 Stilez Robertson Bakersfield, CA 55 14 Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA 55 15 Derek Drake Lake Elsinore, CA 52 16 Dylan Walsh Wildomar, CA 49 17 Phillip Nicoletti Bethal,NY 44 18 Mitchell Harrison Leesburg, FL 42 19 Dilan Schwartz Alpine, CA 41 20 Anthony Rodriguez Tallahasee, FL 40 21 Joshua Varize Perris, CA 33 22 Max Miller Springfield, OR 19 23 Austin Politelli Murrieta, CA 19 24 Jerry Robin Hamel, MN 19 25 Brandon Scharer Gentry, AR 14 26 Hunter Schlosser El Paso, TX 13 27 Maxwell Sanford Pasadena, MD 12 28 Dominique Thury Schneeberg, GER 12 29 Geran Stapleton Clyde North, VIC 11 30 Kaeden Amerine Great Bend, KS 11 31 Wilson Todd Barrine, QLD 6 32 Hunter Cross Discovery Bay, CA 4 33 Julien Benek Mission, BC 4 34 Matt Moss Heathcote, AUS 4 35 Brandon Ray Fremont, CA 4 36 Dylan Woodcock Rayleigh, ENG 3 37 Luke Kalaitzian Sun Valley, CA 2 38 Austin Forkner Nevada, MO 1

450 Heat One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 10 Laps 2 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +01.295 3 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +22.388 4 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +27.944 5 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +32.082 6 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +34.993 7 Anthony Rodriguez Honda CRF450R +38.980 8 Michael Hicks Honda CRF450R WE +43.775 9 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 +46.682 10 Lane Shaw GASGAS MC 450F +48.200 11 Cheyenne Harmon KTM 250 SX-F 9 Laps 12 Richard Taylor Kawasaki KX450 +02.660 13 Tj Albright Yamaha YZ250F +04.600 14 Curren Thurman GASGAS MC 450F +19.406 15 Mason Kerr Honda CRF450R +20.885 16 Deegan Hepp Honda CRF250R 8 Laps 17 Bobby Piazza Yamaha YZ450F +47.676 18 Deven Raper Kawasaki KX450 6 Laps 19 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR DNF 20 Chase Marquier Kawasaki KX450 DNS

450 Heat Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 10 Laps 2 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F +01.513 3 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R +16.083 4 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 +24.718 5 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +25.388 6 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +43.403 7 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +45.301 8 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 +46.983 9 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 9 Laps 10 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 +03.924 11 Tristan Lane GASGAS MC 450F +06.108 12 Preston Taylor Kawasaki KX450 +07.920 13 Jared Lesher Yamaha YZ250 +08.661 14 Joan Cros Kawasaki KX450SR +18.589 15 Chris Howell Yamaha YZ450F +24.042 16 Austin Cozadd Kawasaki KX450 +35.036 17 Robert Hailey Yamaha YZ250F 8 Laps 18 Colby Copp GASGAS MC 250F +13.521 19 Joshua Greco GASGAS MC 450F +24.235 20 Luke Neese Honda CRF250R DNS

450 Main Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 28 Laps 2 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 +08.361 3 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR +24.452 4 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F +45.389 5 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 27 Laps 6 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R +10.392 7 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F +20.693 8 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 +26.900 9 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F +29.439 10 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F +36.197 11 Anthony Rodriguez Honda CRF450R +49.949 12 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 26 Laps 13 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 +14.789 14 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR +15.775 15 Michael Hicks Honda CRF450R WE +34.252 16 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 +36.446 17 Tristan Lane GASGAS MC 450F +37.777 18 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 25 Laps 19 Lane Shaw GASGAS MC 450F 24 Laps 20 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +03.304 21 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R 5 Laps 22 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 3 Laps

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Chase Sexton Honda CRF450R 26 2 Ken Roczen Suzuki RM-Z450 23 3 Adam Cianciarulo Kawasaki KX450SR 21 4 Justin Hill KTM 450 SX-F 19 5 Shane McElrath Suzuki RM-Z450 18 6 Dean Wilson Honda CRF450R 17 7 Josh Hill KTM 450 SX-F 16 8 Kyle Chisholm Suzuki RM-Z450 15 9 Grant Harlan Yamaha YZ450F 14 10 Justin Starling GASGAS MC 450F 13 11 Anthony Rodriguez Honda CRF450R 12 12 Joshua Cartwright Kawasaki KX450 11 13 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 10 14 Fredrik Noren Kawasaki KX450SR 9 15 Michael Hicks Honda CRF450R WE 8 16 Devin Simonson Kawasaki KX250 7 17 Tristan Lane GASGAS MC 450F 6 18 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX450 5 19 Lane Shaw GASGAS MC 450F 4 20 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 3 21 Colt Nichols Honda CRF450R 2 22 Eli Tomac Yamaha YZ450F 1

450 Championship Points